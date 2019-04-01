Global Industrial Filters Market Outlook 2019-2023 - Detailed Information About Various Growth Strategies Adopted by Key Players

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Filters Market by Type (Liquid and Air Filter Media), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and Power Generation), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and SA) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of industrial filters is estimated at USD 2.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2023.

This growth is attributed to the growing industrialization and urbanization coupled with stringent regulations pertaining to emission and treatment of industrial waste. Additionally, the requirement of a safe working environment in industrial facilities is driving the industrial filters market. However, the increasing demand for renewable energy sources is the major restraint for the growth of the market. The growing manufacturing sector in Southeast Asia is expected to provide new growth opportunities for market players.

The report profiles several leading players of the industrial filters market that include Valmet Corporation (Finland), Lydall Inc. (US), 3M (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Clear Edge Filtration Group (US), Nordic Air Filtration (Denmark), Fibertex Nonwoven (Denmark), Sefar AG (Switzerland), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany), and Sandler AG (Germany). The report also includes detailed information about various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the industrial filters market.

The liquid filter media type to be the larger segment of the industrial filters market.



Based on type, liquid filter media is estimated to be the larger type of industrial filters during the forecast period. The demand for liquid filter media is comparatively higher owing to the high requirement of solid-liquid separation in all the major end-use industries considered in the study. Among the types of liquid filter media, the demand for woven fabrics is highest due to its technological advancement and cost-effectiveness.



The food & beverage end-use industry is projected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Food & beverage is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing application of industrial filters during the forecast period. The rapidly growing population and urbanization along with changing lifestyle have resulted in the growth of the food & beverage industry, globally. The rising demand for ready-to-eat food, convenience food, and processed & semi-processed food offers growth opportunities for the food & beverage industry, which, in turn, drives the industrial filters market.



APAC is projected to be the largest industrial filters market during the forecast period.



The APAC industrial filters market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the high demand from the food & beverage, chemical, and metal & mining end-use industries. Moreover, the demand for industrial filters is high in developing economies such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa. The growing urbanization and industrialization are leading to the increased demand for potable water, which, in turn, is boosting the APAC industrial filters market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Limitations

2.5 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Filters Market

4.2 Liquid Filter Media Market, By Type

4.3 Air Filter Media Market, By Type

4.4 Industrial Filters Market, By End-Use Industry

4.5 Industrial Filters Market, By Region

4.6 APAC Industrial Filters Market, By End-Use Industry and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Industrialization and Urbanization

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Emission and Treatment of Industrial Waste

5.2.1.3 The Requirement of A Safe Working Environment in Industrial Facilities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy Sources

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 The Growing Manufacturing Sector in Southeast Asia

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators



6 Industrial Filters Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Liquid Filter Media

6.2.1 Woven Fabrics

6.2.1.1 Monofilament

6.2.1.1.1 The High Flow Rate and Fewer Chances of Product Contamination are Expected to Drive the Demand for Monofilament Fabrics

6.2.1.2 Multifilament

6.2.1.2.1 Low-Flammability and Low Shrinkage of Multifilament Fabrics are Likely to Drive Its Demand

6.2.2 Nonwoven Fabrics

6.2.2.1 Melt Blown

6.2.2.1.1 The Wide Range of Product Characteristics is Expected to Fuel Its Demand in Several End-Use Industries

6.2.2.2 Needle Felt

6.2.2.2.1 Higher Strength and Less Air Permeability are Increasing the Demand for Needle Felt

6.2.3 Mesh

6.2.3.1 Durability and Corrosion Resistivity of Mesh are Augmenting the Industrial Filters Market

6.3 Air Filter Media

6.3.1 Nonwoven Fabrics

6.3.1.1 Absorbency and Elasticity of Nonwoven Fabrics are Boosting Its Demand

6.3.2 Fiberglass

6.3.2.1 High Strength and Design Flexibility Among Other Properties Ensure the Optimum Performance of Fiberglass

6.3.3 Activated Carbon

6.3.3.1 High Porosity and Large Surface Area of Activated Carbon Make It Suitable for A Wide Range of Industrial Applications

6.3.4 Filter Paper

6.3.4.1 Particle Retention, Volumetric Flow Rate, Compatibility, Porosity, and Wet Strength of Filter Paper are Driving Its Demand

6.3.5 Metal

6.3.5.1 Metal Filter Media Can Be Cleaned and Re-Used, Making It Suitable for Various Applications in the Chemical Processing, Refining, and Pharmaceutical Industries

6.3.6 Others



7 Industrial Filters Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food & Beverage

7.2.1 Stringent Regulations and Norms Related to Food Production are Propelling the Demand for Industrial Filters

7.3 Metal & Mining

7.3.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Pertaining to Water Consumption are Driving the Market in This End-Use Industry Segment

7.4 Chemical

7.4.1 Growing Chemical Industry is One of the Major Drivers for the Market

7.5 Pharmaceutical

7.5.1 Increased Need for Air and Water Filtration is A Governing Factor for the Market

7.6 Power Generation

7.6.1 Meeting Environmental Regulations, Coupled With Maintaining the Performance of Equipment is Critical to the Growth of This Segment

7.7 Others



8 Industrial Filters Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.3 North America

8.4 Europe

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

9.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

9.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.1.2 Innovators

9.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

9.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

9.3 Ranking of Key Players

9.3.1 Valmet Corporation

9.3.2 Lydall Inc.

9.3.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjo

9.3.4 Sefar AG

9.3.5 Clear Edge Filtration Group

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 Investment & Expansion

9.4.2 Acquisition

9.4.3 New Product Launch



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Valmet Corporation

10.2 Lydall Inc.

10.3 3M

10.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjo

10.5 Clear Edge Filtration Group

10.6 Nordic Air Filtration

10.7 Fibertex Nonwoven

10.8 Sefar AG

10.9 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

10.10 Sandler AG

10.11 Other Companies

10.11.1 Andritz Group

10.11.2 American Fabric Filter

10.11.3 APC Filtration

10.11.4 Hollingsworth & Vose

10.11.5 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

10.11.6 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

10.11.7 Norafin Industries

10.11.8 Eagle Nonwovens Inc.

10.11.9 Mann+Hummel

10.11.10 Johns Manville Corporation

10.11.11 Irema Ireland



