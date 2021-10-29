Global Industrial Floor Coating Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Resin Type, Flooring Material, Component Type, Technology , End-use Sector and Region

Oct 29, 2021, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Floor Coating Market Research Report by Resin Type, Flooring Material, Component Type, Technology , End-use Sector, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Industrial Floor Coating Market size was estimated at USD 5,423.97 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 5,750.36 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% reaching USD 7,850.38 million by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Industrial Floor Coating Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market, including 3m Company, A&I Coatings, Akzonobel N.V., Apurva India Private Limited, Ardex Group, Armorpoxy, Asian Paints Ppg Pvt. Limited, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Basf Se, Conren Ltd., Cpc Floor Coatings, Florock Polymer Flooring, Grand Polycoats, Himfloor Sas, Koninklijke Dsm N.V. (Dsm), Maris Polymers, Mc-bauchemie Muller Gmbh & Co. Kg, Michelman Inc., Milliken & Company, Nora System, Inc., Plexi-chemie Inc., Polycote, Ppg Industries, Inc., Pro Maintenance Inc., Remmers,Ltd., Rica Resine Srl, Rpm International Inc., Tambour, The Daw Group, The Dow Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, and The Sherwin-williams Company.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing industrialization and change in industry trends
5.2.2. Increasing penetration in food processing industry
5.2.3. Rising demand to protect concrete flooring in heavy industrial areas
5.2.4. Growing application in warehouses
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High price of raw materials
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Increasing industrial and commercial infrastructure majorly in emerging markets
5.4.2. Emergence of sustainable floor coatings
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Air bubble, peeling and cracks issues in epoxy floor
6. Industrial Floor Coating Market, by Resin Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Epoxy
6.3. Hybrid
6.4. Polyurethane
7. Industrial Floor Coating Market, by Flooring Material
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Concrete
7.3. Mortar
7.4. Terrazzo
8. Industrial Floor Coating Market, by Component Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Five-component
8.3. Four-component
8.4. One-component
8.5. Three-component
8.6. Two-component
9. Industrial Floor Coating Market, by Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Solvent-borne
9.3. Water-borne
10. Industrial Floor Coating Market, by End-use Sector
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Aviation & Transportation
10.3. Food Processing
10.4. Manufacturing
10.5. Science & Technology
11. Americas Industrial Floor Coating Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Industrial Floor Coating Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Industrial Floor Coating Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. 3m Company
15.2. A&I Coatings
15.3. Akzonobel N.V.
15.4. Apurva India Private Limited
15.5. Ardex Group
15.6. Armorpoxy
15.7. Asian Paints Ppg Pvt. Limited
15.8. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
15.9. Basf Se
15.10. Conren Ltd.
15.11. Cpc Floor Coatings
15.12. Florock Polymer Flooring
15.13. Grand Polycoats
15.14. Himfloor Sas
15.15. Koninklijke Dsm N.V. (Dsm)
15.16. Maris Polymers
15.17. Mc-bauchemie Muller Gmbh & Co. Kg
15.18. Michelman Inc.
15.19. Milliken & Company
15.20. Nora System, Inc.
15.21. Plexi-chemie Inc.
15.22. Polycote
15.23. Ppg Industries, Inc.
15.24. Pro Maintenance Inc.
15.25. Remmers ,Ltd.
15.26. Rica Resine Srl
15.27. Rpm International Inc.
15.28. Tambour
15.29. The Daw Group
15.30. The Dow Chemical Company
15.31. The Lubrizol Corporation
15.32. The Sherwin-williams Company
16. Appendix
