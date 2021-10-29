Global Industrial Floor Coating Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Resin Type, Flooring Material, Component Type, Technology , End-use Sector and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Floor Coating Market Research Report by Resin Type, Flooring Material, Component Type, Technology , End-use Sector, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Floor Coating Market size was estimated at USD 5,423.97 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 5,750.36 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% reaching USD 7,850.38 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Industrial Floor Coating Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market, including 3m Company, A&I Coatings, Akzonobel N.V., Apurva India Private Limited, Ardex Group, Armorpoxy, Asian Paints Ppg Pvt. Limited, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Basf Se, Conren Ltd., Cpc Floor Coatings, Florock Polymer Flooring, Grand Polycoats, Himfloor Sas, Koninklijke Dsm N.V. (Dsm), Maris Polymers, Mc-bauchemie Muller Gmbh & Co. Kg, Michelman Inc., Milliken & Company, Nora System, Inc., Plexi-chemie Inc., Polycote, Ppg Industries, Inc., Pro Maintenance Inc., Remmers,Ltd., Rica Resine Srl, Rpm International Inc., Tambour, The Daw Group, The Dow Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, and The Sherwin-williams Company.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing industrialization and change in industry trends

5.2.2. Increasing penetration in food processing industry

5.2.3. Rising demand to protect concrete flooring in heavy industrial areas

5.2.4. Growing application in warehouses

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High price of raw materials

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Increasing industrial and commercial infrastructure majorly in emerging markets

5.4.2. Emergence of sustainable floor coatings

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Air bubble, peeling and cracks issues in epoxy floor



6. Industrial Floor Coating Market, by Resin Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Epoxy

6.3. Hybrid

6.4. Polyurethane



7. Industrial Floor Coating Market, by Flooring Material

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Concrete

7.3. Mortar

7.4. Terrazzo



8. Industrial Floor Coating Market, by Component Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Five-component

8.3. Four-component

8.4. One-component

8.5. Three-component

8.6. Two-component



9. Industrial Floor Coating Market, by Technology

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Solvent-borne

9.3. Water-borne



10. Industrial Floor Coating Market, by End-use Sector

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Aviation & Transportation

10.3. Food Processing

10.4. Manufacturing

10.5. Science & Technology



11. Americas Industrial Floor Coating Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Industrial Floor Coating Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Industrial Floor Coating Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. 3m Company

15.2. A&I Coatings

15.3. Akzonobel N.V.

15.4. Apurva India Private Limited

15.5. Ardex Group

15.6. Armorpoxy

15.7. Asian Paints Ppg Pvt. Limited

15.8. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

15.9. Basf Se

15.10. Conren Ltd.

15.11. Cpc Floor Coatings

15.12. Florock Polymer Flooring

15.13. Grand Polycoats

15.14. Himfloor Sas

15.15. Koninklijke Dsm N.V. (Dsm)

15.16. Maris Polymers

15.17. Mc-bauchemie Muller Gmbh & Co. Kg

15.18. Michelman Inc.

15.19. Milliken & Company

15.20. Nora System, Inc.

15.21. Plexi-chemie Inc.

15.22. Polycote

15.23. Ppg Industries, Inc.

15.24. Pro Maintenance Inc.

15.25. Remmers ,Ltd.

15.26. Rica Resine Srl

15.27. Rpm International Inc.

15.28. Tambour

15.29. The Daw Group

15.30. The Dow Chemical Company

15.31. The Lubrizol Corporation

15.32. The Sherwin-williams Company



16. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/299xdz

