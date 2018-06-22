Global Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market Report 2018 - Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during the period 2018-2022

Global Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of the trends gaining traction in this market is the introduction of new food and beverage filtration systems. Vendors in the market are trying to gain a competitive edge in the market by launching new filter cartridges offering lesser energy consumption than conventional cross-flow filters.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising focus on prevention of food contamination. Owing to the various microorganisms leading to foodborne illness and various diseases, the demand for membrane filtration systems has increased considerably in the recent years. Such a growing focus on reducing food contamination will further boost the demand for industrial food and beverage filtration systems in the forthcoming years.

Further, the report states that one of the factors hindering the growth of this market is the rise in use of substitute methods. The increasing adoption of competitive methods such as centrifugation and decantation as substitutes in the food and beverage industry might decrease the use of industrial food and beverage filtration systems, thereby hindering the growth of these systems in the coming years.



Key Market Trends

Introduction of new food and beverage filtration systems

Advances in filtration process for food and beverage industry

Availability of energy-efficient filtration systems

Key vendors

3M

Critical Process Filtration

Eaton

Filter Concept

Graver Technologies

Parker Hannifin

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Global industrial food and beverage liquid filtration systems market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global industrial food and beverage air filtration systems market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX





