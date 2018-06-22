Global Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market Report 2018 - Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during the period 2018-2022

DUBLIN, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One of the trends gaining traction in this market is the introduction of new food and beverage filtration systems. Vendors in the market are trying to gain a competitive edge in the market by launching new filter cartridges offering lesser energy consumption than conventional cross-flow filters.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising focus on prevention of food contamination. Owing to the various microorganisms leading to foodborne illness and various diseases, the demand for membrane filtration systems has increased considerably in the recent years. Such a growing focus on reducing food contamination will further boost the demand for industrial food and beverage filtration systems in the forthcoming years.
Further, the report states that one of the factors hindering the growth of this market is the rise in use of substitute methods. The increasing adoption of competitive methods such as centrifugation and decantation as substitutes in the food and beverage industry might decrease the use of industrial food and beverage filtration systems, thereby hindering the growth of these systems in the coming years.
Key Market Trends
- Introduction of new food and beverage filtration systems
- Advances in filtration process for food and beverage industry
- Availability of energy-efficient filtration systems
Key vendors
- 3M
- Critical Process Filtration
- Eaton
- Filter Concept
- Graver Technologies
- Parker Hannifin
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Global industrial food and beverage liquid filtration systems market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global industrial food and beverage air filtration systems market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4jdtw6/global_industrial?w=5
