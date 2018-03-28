Global Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market 2016-2018 2024: IIoT and Smart Manufacturing Herald A New Phase in Evolution of Industrial Furnaces And Ovens

DUBLIN, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Industrial Furnaces and Ovens - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Furnaces and Ovens in US$ Million by the following Product Groups/Segments:
- Electrical Industrial Furnaces & Ovens (Electric Furnaces, Electric Ovens and Kilns, and Other Electric Furnaces & Ovens)
- Induction & Dielectric Furnaces & Ovens
- Industrial Electric Heating Equipment
- Fuel-Fired Industrial Furnaces & Ovens
- Other Industrial Furnaces & Ovens
The report profiles 227 companies including many key and niche players such as
- AFC-Holcroft (USA)
- Airtec Thermoprocess GmbH (Germany)
- AVS, Inc. (USA)
- Can-Eng Furnaces International Limited (Canada)
- Carbolite Gero Ltd. (UK)
- CERI Phoenix Industrial Furnace CO., LTD. (Japan)
- CM Furnaces, Inc. (USA)
- Consolidated Engineering Company (USA)
- Despatch Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Dijko Ovens BV (Netherlands)
- Dowa Thermotech Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- G-M Enterprises (USA)
- Gasbarre Furnace Group (USA)
- Grieve Corporation (USA)
- Inductotherm Corporation (USA)
- Industrial Furnace Company (USA)
- International Thermal Systems LLC (USA)
- Ipsen (USA)
- JLS Redditch, Ltd. (UK)
- Keith Company (USA)
- Kilns & Furnaces Ltd. (UK)
- Lenton Furnaces & Ovens (UK)
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)
- Nutec Bickley (Mexico)
- Pyradia, Inc. (Canada)
- Rogers Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA)
- SECO/WARWICK S.A. (Poland)
- Shenwu Technology Group Corp Co., Ltd. (China)
- Solar Manufacturing (USA)
- Solo Swiss Group (Switzerland)
- Surface Combustion, Inc. (USA)
- Tenova S.P.A (Italy)
- VAC AERO International, Inc. (Canada)
- Wisconsin Oven Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Outlook
Key Benefits Driving Demand for Industrial Furnaces
Factors Influencing Choice of Industrial Furnace Control Systems
Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Industrial Furnaces and Ovens: Primarily Driven by End-Use Markets
2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth
Growing Demand for Iron and Steel Drives the Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market
Opportunity Indicators
Industrial Furnaces Reduce Production Costs and Pollution Levels in Automobiles Manufacturing
Increase in Automotive Production Bodes Well for the Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market
Healthy Outlook for the Aerospace Industry Boosts Market Prospects
Opportunity Indicators
Improved CapEx Prospects in Oil & Gas Sector to Benefit Demand
Strong Demand from the Solar Energy Sector Augurs Well for Market Expansion
Railroad Sector Offers Tremendous Growth Potential
Robust Demand for Mining, Melting, and Metal Alloy Machinery Spur Market Growth
Rising Demand from the Medical Sector Lends Traction to Market Growth
Energy Efficiency: A Major Cost Driver for Industrial Furnaces and Ovens
Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Recent Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Advancements
IIoT and Smart Manufacturing Herald A New Phase in Evolution of Industrial Furnaces And Ovens
Customer Centric Focus to Drive Adoption of Smart Technologies
Customized Industrial Ovens Gain Rapid Market Acceptance
Industrial Furnaces Facilitate Efficient Electrical Component Manufacturing
Oxygen Technologies Increase Furnace Efficiency
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Manufacturers Focus on Use of Advanced Production Technology
Phase-out of Older Furnaces
New Hybrid Furnace Forays into the Market
Furnaces: A Major Source of Heat Loss
Export Statistics
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
An Introduction
Types of Fuel Used in Industrial Furnaces
Market Segmentation
Electric Furnaces
Flickers and Harmonics in EAFs
Twin-shell Electric Arc Furnaces
DC Furnaces Score over AC Furnaces
Graphite Electrodes Used in EAFs
Induction Furnaces
Electric Induction Furnaces
Throatless Inductors for Induction Furnaces
Industrial Electric Heating Equipment
Fuel-Fired Furnaces
Pulse-fire Burners for Greater Efficiency
Direct Versus Indirect Ambient Air Design
The Concept of Kiln-firing
Oxy-fuel Firing
Other Furnaces & Ovens
Vacuum Furnaces
Vertical Furnaces
Rapid Thermal Processing (RTP)
High-Pressure Furnace Systems
Batch Furnace
Blast Furnace
Heat Treatment Equipment
Forging Furnaces
Continuous Steel Reheating Furnaces
Rerolling Mill Furnace
Batch Type Rerolling Mill Furnace
Continuous Pusher Type Furnace
Laboratory Furnaces
Chamber Furnaces
Conveyor Belt Furnaces
Conveyor Ovens
Car Bottom Furnaces
Top Hat Furnaces
Gas Furnaces
Pit Furnaces
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Rotor Clip Buys AFC-Holcroft Carburizing and Austempering Line
Despatch Launches New Designs of Cabinet Ovens for Smaller Footprint
Nutec Bickley Buys Assets of Olson Industries
UPC Takes Over Atmosphere Engineering
SECO/VACUUM to Host Open House
HTSU Takes Over Furnace Mechanix
Despatch Launches New 48-Cubic-Foot PTC Top-Loading Oven
Baker Furnace Relocates to New Facility
AICHELIN Takes Over AFC-Holcroft
Despatch Launches LFC2-12 Larger Capacity Lab Oven
AMG Acquires AFC-Holcroft's Share in ALD-Holcroft Joint Venture
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 227 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 245)
- The United States (45)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (156)
- France (13)
- Germany (34)
- The United Kingdom (39)
- Italy (19)
- Spain (7)
- Rest of Europe (44)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (32)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
