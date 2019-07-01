Global Industrial Gases Market Outlook 2019-2024 with Key Players Air Liquide, Linde Group, Praxair, Air Products & Chemicals, and Airgas Leading the Competition

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Gases Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest report finds that the global industrial gases market reached a value of US$ 75 Billion in 2018. According to the report, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 111 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global industrial gases market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Market Drivers



Rising demand from the major end-use industries such as chemicals, petrochemicals, oil & gas, and energy has resulted in the development of the global industrial gases market. With rising environmental concerns, renewable resources are witnessing a growth worldwide, thereby facilitating the market.



Apart from this, increasing urbanization and industrialization in the countries of Asia-Pacific and Middle East are expected to provide a thrust to industries such as food and beverages, transportation, chemical and metal fabrication, which in turn will amplify the demand for industrial gases. Additionally, improving economic scenario, climate control initiatives, increased energy demand and healthcare needs in both the developing and developed regions are projected to contribute in the expansion of the market.



Market Segmentation



The report has segmented the global industrial gases market on the basis of type, covering nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, argon and hydrogen. Nitrogen currently represents the largest type accounting for majority of the market share.



The market is further analysed on the basis of key applications, which include manufacturing, metallurgy, energy, chemicals and healthcare. Manufacturing sector represents the largest application for industrial gases and currently holds the largest market share.



Based on distribution channel, packaged supply accounts for the majority of the total sales, followed by bulk and on-site supply.



Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is the major market, accounting for the largest share. Other regions include Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe and Latin America.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Industrial Gases Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Supply Mode

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Distribution

5.9.6 Export

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Nitrogen

6.2 Oxygen

6.3 Carbon Dioxide

6.4 Argon

6.5 Hydrogen

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Manufacturing

7.2 Metallurgy

7.3 Energy

7.4 Chemicals

7.5 Healthcare

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by Supply Mode

8.1 Packaged

8.2 Bulk

8.3 On-Site



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa



10 Imports and Exports

10.1 Imports by Major Countries

10.2 Exports by Major Countries



11 Industrial Gases Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Raw Material Requirements

11.3 Manufacturing Process

11.4 Key Success & Risk Factors



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Air Liquide S.A.

12.3.2 Linde Group

12.3.3 Praxair Inc.

12.3.4 Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

12.3.5 Airgas Inc.



