Global Industrial Gearbox Industry Outlook & Forecast Report 2024: Market to Reach $38.44 Billion by 2028 from $30 Billion in 2022 with Nangaochi Group, Bonfiglioli, and ZF Dominating

The industrial gearbox market is expected to reach a value of $38.44 billion by 2028 from $30 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.22% from 2022-2028



A diverse range of large and small players characterizes the global industrial gearbox market. These companies actively develop innovative products and invest in research and development initiatives to expand their product offerings. As international players grow their presence in various regions, local manufacturers may face competing challenges.

The competition in the industry will primarily revolve around factors such as product durability, lifespan, performance, pricing, and customization options. Moreover, product innovation is gaining popularity in the market as many companies operating in the industrial gearbox market are developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



Asia-Pacific dominated the global industrial gearbox market in 2022. The region is home to several industries, including manufacturing, services, automobiles, and electrical drives, which consequently increase the need for power tools, explicitly cutting tools, which have applications in multiple industries.

The APAC region has a strong manufacturing sector due to its easy availability and cheap labor cost. While Japan and South Korea are major manufacturers and exporters of electrical appliances and automobiles, Indonesia and China are leading in textile and oil exports. Factors such as growing demand for energy, rapid industrialization and urbanization, and rising initiatives for infrastructural development are boosting the growth of the industrial gearbox market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Emerging Wind Power Industry



The global industrial gearbox market is experiencing gradual growth due to the increasing emphasis on replacing conventional energy sources with renewable alternatives, particularly in the wind power sector. Over the past two decades, solar and wind power generation, which were once considered costly options, have become highly competitive in terms of cost compared to the construction of new coal or gas plants. Building new wind and solar projects is expected to become more cost-efficient than continuing the operation of existing coal or gas plants.

Moreover, an important factor contributing to the market's growth is the ambitious commitment made by the Global Wind Energy Council. They aim to achieve substantial offshore wind capacity, targeting 380 GW by 2030 and an impressive 2,000 GW by 2050 worldwide. This commitment will likely open significant opportunities for gearbox vendors to deploy wind turbines soon.



Increasing Sugar Industry



According to ITC Trade Map, Trade statistics for international business development, in 2021, The import value of Raw Cane Sugar in Indonesia was around USD 2,229,890 thousand, followed by China with an Import value of $ 1,942,598 thousand. India is the second major exporter of raw cane sugar, with an export value of $1,340,793 thousand, followed by Thailand with an export value of $630,065 thousand. Moreover, in November 2021, The Sugar Research Institute of Fiji released a new cane variety for commercial planting in 2022. The variety had a high sugar content, leading to better yield, more income for the growers, and increased total sugar production.

Hence, the industrial gearbox market is witnessing increased demand, primarily driven by the growing sugar industry. The sugar sector is one of the largest industries that extensively utilize diverse machinery. In this industrial domain, gearboxes play a crucial role and are widely employed in their basic form. By integrating gearboxes into the operations of the sugar industry, the machines function efficiently and cohesively, leading to a positive and successful outcome. The use of gearboxes contributes to the well-organized and smooth functioning of the machines in the sugar industry.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The helical industrial gearbox segment dominated the global industrial gearbox market share in 2022. The parallel shafts and winding tooth lines are used in helical industrial gearboxes. They have stronger teeth that seamlessly blend, are quieter, and can transmit larger loads, making them ideal for elevated applications. The modular design and production of helical gearboxes offer various engineering and performance advantages, including a high degree of interchangeability of components and sub-assemblies, resulting in cost-effective construction while maintaining the highest standards of component integrity.

Furthermore, the planetary industrial gearbox segment is the fastest-growing segment of the global industry during the forecast period. The planetary industrial gearbox is typically utilized as rotation multipliers. Automatic door openers, motorized wheels, and winches are among the most common applications of planetary industrial gearboxes.

INSIGHTS BY CONFIGURATION



The global industrial gearbox market is configured by segments such as parallel axis, angular axis, and others. In 2022, the similar axis segment dominated the industry and accounted for a revenue share of over 41%. The parallel axis industrial gearbox has a simple mechanism for application in various industries.

This type of industrial gearbox is highly efficient and runs at low and medium speeds. The angled axis segment is the fastest-growing segment of the industrial gearbox market. The angled axis industrial gearbox is produced at an angle of 90 degrees. The angled-axis industrial gearbox is widely used in the automotive and mechanical sectors.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The power generation end-user segment is dominating the global industrial gearbox market owing to the surge in demand for energy and power and the growing awareness regarding renewable energy, driving the market's growth. The industrial gearbox has many benefits, such as enhanced radial and axial load and reduced positioning time, causing the demand for industrial gearboxes. Moreover, the cement and aggregates market also significantly contributes to the market owing to cement consumption in the construction industry.

