Global Industrial Hose Market Report 2023-2028: Growing Demand from the Chemical Industry Spurs Sector

DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Hose Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global industrial hose market attained a value of USD 12969 million in 2022.

Aided by the increasing demand from various end-use industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverages, and construction, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 16238.39 million by 2028.



Industrial hoses are flexible, hollow tubes designed to transfer fluids, gases, and granular materials from one location to another. They are commonly used in oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverages, construction, and agriculture industries, among others. The growth of the industrial hose market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from various end-use industries. The expansion of oil and gas exploration activities and the increasing demand for energy are expected to boost the demand for industrial hoses in this sector.



Similarly, the chemical industry relies on industrial hoses for the safe transfer of various chemicals and solvents. The growing chemical industry, especially in emerging economies, is expected to contribute to the growth of the industrial hose market. Moreover, the food and beverage industry requires specialised hoses that meet strict hygiene and safety standards for the transfer of food products, potable water, and other consumables. The growth of the food and beverage industry is expected to further propel the demand for industrial hoses.



The construction industry also contributes significantly to the growth of the industrial hose market. Industrial hoses are used in various construction applications, such as concrete placement, plastering, and grouting. The increasing number of construction projects, infrastructure development, and urbanisation in developing countries are likely to boost the demand for industrial hoses in the construction sector. Another factor driving the growth of the industrial hose market is technological advancements in hose materials and designs. These advancements have expanded the range of applications for industrial hoses, further fuelling market growth. Additionally, the increasing focus on preventive maintenance and the need to reduce downtime in various industries are expected to contribute to the growth of the market.



Regular maintenance and replacement of hoses can help prevent equipment failures and costly production downtime, leading to a growing demand for high-quality industrial hoses. The industrial hose market is also influenced by the implementation of stringent regulations and industry standards related to hose safety and performance. These regulations are expected to drive the demand for high-quality, compliant hoses, further propelling the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided on the basis of material, media, industry, and region.



Market Division by Material:

Synthetic Rubber

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Natural Rubber

Silicone

Polyurethane

Market Segregation by Media:

Air and Gas

Oil

Water and Steam

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Market Segmentation by Industry:

Automotive

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Infrastructure

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverages

Water and Wastewater

Mining

Agriculture

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global industrial hose companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

Eaton Corporation PLC

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Transfer Oil S.p.A

Kurt Manufacturing Company

Piranha Hose Products, Inc

NORRES Schlauchtechnik GmbH

Colex International Ltd

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary



6 Market Snapshot



7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market



8 Global Industrial Hose Market Analysis



9 North America Industrial Hose Market Analysis



10 Europe Industrial Hose Market Analysis



11 Asia Pacific Industrial Hose Market Analysis



12 Latin America Industrial Hose Market Analysis



13 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hose Market Analysis



14 Market Dynamics



15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Trade Data Analysis (HS Code - 4009)



17 Price Analysis



18 Competitive Landscape



19 Key Trends and Developments in the Market



Companies Mentioned

Eaton Corporation PLC

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Transfer Oil S.p.A.

Kurt Manufacturing Company

Piranha Hose Products, Inc.

NORRES Schlauchtechnik GmbH

Colex International Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftmk6a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets