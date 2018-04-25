Global Industrial I/O Modules Market 2018-2022: Emerging Fuzzy Logic Modules in Programmable Controllers / Development of Smart Factories / Adoption of Wireless I/O Modules Gaining Prominence

DUBLIN, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industrial I/O Modules Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial I/O modules market to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Industrial I/O Modules Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
I/O modules are devices that connect field devices such as drives, actuators, and sensors with controllers, such as PLC, distributed control system (DCS), and industrial PCs. The I/O modules convert field signals into data and send it to the controller.
One trend in the market is emergence of fuzzy logic modules in programmable controllers. Fuzzy logic modules are increasingly being adopted as a critical part of modern programmable controllers owing to their ability to bridge the gap between discrete and analog decision-making functions of PLCs.
According to the report, one driver in the market is continued developments in power grid projects. There have been significant developments in power grid projects impacting the adoption of industrial I/O modules in distribution, transmission, and power generation. Several benefits of smart grids such as peak load and outage management, reduction in the number of transformer failures and others are encouraging the deployment of industrial IO modules in the existing systems.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in prices of raw materials. The prices of raw materials depend on factors such as the availability, demand-supply gap, inflation, and production. The major raw materials used in the manufacture of I/O modules and related accessories consist of copper winding, electrical steel, and insulation materials that account for more than 50% of the total manufacturing costs.
Key vendors
- ABB
- Emerson Electric
- General Electric
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rockwell Automation
- Siemens
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- PLC I/O - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- DCS I/O - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Industrial PC I/O - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Process industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Emerging fuzzy logic modules in programmable controllers
- Development of smart factories
- Adoption of wireless I/O modules gaining prominence
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rknwnk/global_industrial?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-io-modules-market-2018-2022-emerging-fuzzy-logic-modules-in-programmable-controllers--development-of-smart-factories--adoption-of-wireless-io-modules-gaining-prominence-300636549.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article