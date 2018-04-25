Global Industrial I/O Modules Market 2018-2022: Emerging Fuzzy Logic Modules in Programmable Controllers / Development of Smart Factories / Adoption of Wireless I/O Modules Gaining Prominence

The global industrial I/O modules market to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Industrial I/O Modules Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

I/O modules are devices that connect field devices such as drives, actuators, and sensors with controllers, such as PLC, distributed control system (DCS), and industrial PCs. The I/O modules convert field signals into data and send it to the controller.

One trend in the market is emergence of fuzzy logic modules in programmable controllers. Fuzzy logic modules are increasingly being adopted as a critical part of modern programmable controllers owing to their ability to bridge the gap between discrete and analog decision-making functions of PLCs.

According to the report, one driver in the market is continued developments in power grid projects. There have been significant developments in power grid projects impacting the adoption of industrial I/O modules in distribution, transmission, and power generation. Several benefits of smart grids such as peak load and outage management, reduction in the number of transformer failures and others are encouraging the deployment of industrial IO modules in the existing systems.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in prices of raw materials. The prices of raw materials depend on factors such as the availability, demand-supply gap, inflation, and production. The major raw materials used in the manufacture of I/O modules and related accessories consist of copper winding, electrical steel, and insulation materials that account for more than 50% of the total manufacturing costs.



Key vendors

ABB

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

PLC I/O - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

DCS I/O - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Industrial PC I/O - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Process industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Emerging fuzzy logic modules in programmable controllers

Development of smart factories

Adoption of wireless I/O modules gaining prominence

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



