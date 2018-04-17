Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market 2018-2023 by Forklift, Aerial Work Platform, and Crane & Hoist

DUBLIN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Industrial Lifting Equipment Market by Forklift (Class (1, 2, 3, and 4&5), Operation, Application), Aerial Work Platform (Type (Boom Lift, Scissor Lift), Application), Crane & Hoist (Type, Operation, Industry), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industrial lifting equipment market is estimated to grow from USD 63.96 Billion in 2018 to reach USD 79.73 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.51% between 2018 and 2023.
The key driving factors for the growth of the industrial lifting equipment market are increasing demand for lifting loads in the shipping industry, growing demand for forklifts in warehouse and logistics segment, and the rising demand for cranes and hoists in the mining industry. However, the high initial cost associated with industrial lifting equipment hinders the market growth.
The market for mobile cranes is expected to exhibit a significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand in the construction and mining industry. Due to high mobility, high travelling speed, and less time for setup on construction sites, the market for mobile cranes is increasing.
Electric forklifts are gaining acceptance, as they are environment-friendly and produce low noise during operation; they do not emit harmful gases. Moreover, electric forklifts have low operation and maintenance costs, and are easier to operate than internal combustion engine forklifts.
Major players involved in the market include Liebherr (Switzerland), Toyota Industries (Japan), KION Group (Germany), Terex (US), Columbus McKinnon (US), Linamar (Canada), and Oshkosh (US).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Forklift Market, By Operations
8 Forklift Market, By Class
9 Forklift Market, By Application
10 Aerial Work Platforms Market, By Type
11 Aerial Work Platforms Market, By Application
12 Cranes Market, By Type
13 Cranes Market, By Operations
14 Hoists Market, By Type
15 Hoists Market, By Operations
16 Cranes and Hoists Market, By Industry
17 Regional Analysis: Industrial Lifting Equipment Market
18 Competitive Landscape
19 Company Profiles
- Anhui Forklift Truck Group
- Cargotec
- Columbus Mckinnon
- Crown Equipment
- Haulotte Group
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
- Ingersoll-Rand
- Jungheinrich
- Kion Group
- Kito
- Komatsu
- Konecranes
- Liebherr
- Linamar
- Mammoet
- Manitowoc
- Mitsubishi Logisnext
- Oshkosh
- Palfinger
- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry (ZPMC)
- Tadano
- Terex
- Toyota Industries
- Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)
- Zoomlion
