Global Industrial Lubricants Market Forecast to 2024: Rising Trend of Using Bio-Based Industrial Lubricants

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Lubricants Market by Base oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Bio-based Oil), Product Type (Hydraulic Fluid, Metalworking Fluid), End-use Industry (Construction, Metal & Mining, Power Generation, Food Processing), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size for industrial lubricants, in 2018, was USD 60,896 million and is projected to reach USD 73,261 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.1%, during the forecast period.



The growth is primarily due to the massive industrial growth in APAC and the Middle East & Africa, coupled with the rise in process automation in most of the industries. The factors restraining the growth of this market are the high cost of synthetic and bio-based industrial lubricants.

Industrial lubricants are produced using base oils, such as mineral oil, synthetic oil, and bio-based oil. Industrial lubricants are used in industries such as construction, metal & mining, cement production, power generation, automotive (vehicle manufacturing), chemical, oil & gas, textile, food processing, and others (agriculture, pulp & paper, and marine).

Industrial lubricants are a mixture of base oils and additives. The additives help enhance, add, or suppress unwanted properties of the base oil. They are usually produced in liquid, semi-solid, and solid states. They are primarily used in industrial machinery and equipment. Industrial lubricants are utilized to reduce friction between moving surfaces. In addition, industrial lubricants also help reduce wear and tear of machinery and prevent overheating and corrosion, which in turn, increases the efficiency of machines.



Thus, industrial lubricants play a vital role in the smooth functioning of the machinery. There are various types of industrial lubricants available in the market, including hydraulic fluid, metalworking fluid, gear oil, compressor oil, grease, turbine oil, and others (transformer oil, refrigeration oil, and textile machinery lubricants).



The industrial lubricants market is dominated by key players, such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), BP p.l.c. (UK), Chevron Corporation (US), Total S.A. (France), Sinopec Limited (China), Lukoil (Russia), Fuchs Petrolub AG (Germany), PetroChina Company Limited (China), and Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. (Japan), among others.



The major market players have adopted expansion and contract & agreement as their key growth strategies. The companies have been focusing on expansions to capture additional market shares. The strategy of contract & agreement has helped the companies strengthen their position in the global market.

