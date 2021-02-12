Global Industrial Lubricants Markets Report 2020-2025: Shift Towards Synthetic and Bio-based Industrial Lubricants Shrinking Overall Demand for Industrial Lubricants

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Lubricants: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on industrial end-use category, material, a form of material, application and region. It offers an overview of the global market for industrial lubricants and analyzes global market trends, considering the base year of 2019 and estimates for 2020 and 2025. Revenue forecasts for 2025 are given for each industrial lubricant type, a form of material, application and region. Estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market for industrial lubricants and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for industrial lubricants.

This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the industrial lubricants industry with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the industrial lubricants industry and their areas of application.

Global markets are presented by base oil, product type and end-use industry of industrial lubricants, along with growth forecasts through 2025. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the industrial lubricants are procured by manufacturers.

Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and base oil of industrial lubricants. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of economies across the world. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.

The report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world has been impacted by the pandemic, and thus the industrial lubricants market will also be indirectly affected. The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2021, due to the relief packages or disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.

The report does not include separate market data for the very small end-use industries covered under the other categories, such as electronics, pulp and paper, and marine (deck manufacturing).

A negative economic outlook has been assumed in all the regions for 2020 due to COVID-19, but a later positive economic outlook has been assumed to continue in all the regions until 2025. The growing economies are assumed to attract key companies in the market and increase consumer spending.

Report Includes:

135 data tables and 58 additional tables

An overview of the global market for industrial lubricants

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Discussion of COVID-19 impact on industrial lubricant market

Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth and discussion of technological, regulatory, and competitive elements as well as economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace for industrial lubricants

Market share analysis of the industrial lubricants based on the type of base oil, product type, end-use industry, and region

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Phillips 66 and Valvoline Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Market Definition

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Factors Driving the Growth of the Market

Rise in Automation in Various End-Use Industries Will Drive the Market

Growing Industrial Activities in Emerging Economies Will Drive the Market

Improved Quality of Industrial Lubricants Will Drive the Market

Growth in The Automotive Industry in Emerging Economies Will Drive the Market

Growing Demand for Processed Food in Emerging Economies Will Drive the Market

Increasing Per Capita Income of Consumers Will Drive the Market

Factors Restraining the Growth of the Market

High Cost of Bio-based and Synthetic Industrial Lubricants Will Restrict the Growth of the Market

Shift Towards Synthetic and Bio-based Industrial Lubricants Shrinking Overall Demand for Industrial Lubricants

Technological Advancements Restricting the Growth of the Market

Stringent Environmental Regulations Restricting the Growth of the Market

Opportunities in the Market

Rising Awareness of Using Bio-based Industrial Lubricants

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Will Provide Ample Opportunity for the Market

Rising Industrial growth in BRIC Will Provide New Opportunity for the Market

Challenges in the Market

Highly Volatile Crude Oil Price is the Biggest Challenge of the Market

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material

Blending

Distribution

End-Use Industry

Average Selling Price Trend

Industry Outlook

GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

Mining

Wind Energy

Chapter 4 COVID-19 Impact

Disruption in Major End-Use Industries

Disruption in Metal and Mining Industry

Customers' Most Impacted Regions in Metal and Mining Industry

Disruption in the Construction Industry

Customers' Most Impacted Regions in the Construction Industry

Disruption in the Oil and Gas Industry

Customers' Most Impacted Regions in the Oil and Gas Industry

Regional Impact of COVID-19

The conflict between OPEC and non-OPEC Countries

The Middle East and Africa

and North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Base Oil

Introduction

Base Oil Composition

Components of Crude Oil

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Polyalphaolefins (PAOs)

Polyalkylene Glycols (PAGs)

Esters

Group III (Hydrocracking)

Bio-based Oil

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Product

Introduction

Hydraulic Fluid

HL Hydraulic Fluid

HLP Hydraulic Fluid

HLP-D Hydraulic Fluid

Fire-resistant Hydraulic Fluid

Metalworking Fluid

Removal of Metalworking Fluid

Protecting Metalworking Fluid

Forming Metalworking Fluid

Treating Metalworking Fluid

Gear Oil

Rust and Corrosion Inhibited Gear Oil

Compounded Gear Oil

Extreme Pressure Gear Oil

Compressor Oil

Grease

Metallic Soap Thickener

Non-soap Thickener

Inorganic Thickener

Other Thickeners

Turbine Oil

Others

Transformer Oil

Refrigeration Oil

Textile Machinery Lubricants

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Introduction

Construction

Metal and Mining

Primary Ferrous Products

Primary Non-ferrous Products

Cement Production

Power Generation

Automotive (Vehicle Manufacturing)

Transport Equipment

Chemical

Oil and Gas

Textile

Food Processing

Food

Bakery

Sugar

Dairy

Meat, Poultry and Seafood

Beverage

Others

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia and New Zealand

and Thailand

Indonesia

North America

The United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Turkey

Iran

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Major Manufacturers in the Industrial Lubricants Ecosystem

Market Share Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Amsoil Inc.

Avista Oil Ag

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (Bpcl)

Bp Plc

Chevron Corp.

Eneos Corp.

Eni S.P.A.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Fuchs Petrolub Se

Gazprom Neft Pjsc

Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (Hpcl)

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. (Iocl)

Kluber Lubrication

Lukoil

Petrochina Co. Ltd.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

Pt Pertamina (Persero)

Phillips 66

Petrobras

Petroleos De Venezuela, S.A.

Pjsc Tatneft

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Repsol

Rosneft

Saudi Aramco

Sinopec Lubricant Co.

Total S.A.

Valvoline Inc.

Chapter 11 Appendix A: Acronyms

