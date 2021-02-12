Global Industrial Lubricants Markets Report 2020-2025: Shift Towards Synthetic and Bio-based Industrial Lubricants Shrinking Overall Demand for Industrial Lubricants
In this report, the market has been segmented based on industrial end-use category, material, a form of material, application and region. It offers an overview of the global market for industrial lubricants and analyzes global market trends, considering the base year of 2019 and estimates for 2020 and 2025. Revenue forecasts for 2025 are given for each industrial lubricant type, a form of material, application and region. Estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market for industrial lubricants and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for industrial lubricants.
This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the industrial lubricants industry with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the industrial lubricants industry and their areas of application.
Global markets are presented by base oil, product type and end-use industry of industrial lubricants, along with growth forecasts through 2025. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the industrial lubricants are procured by manufacturers.
Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and base oil of industrial lubricants. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.
The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of economies across the world. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.
The report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world has been impacted by the pandemic, and thus the industrial lubricants market will also be indirectly affected. The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2021, due to the relief packages or disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.
The report does not include separate market data for the very small end-use industries covered under the other categories, such as electronics, pulp and paper, and marine (deck manufacturing).
A negative economic outlook has been assumed in all the regions for 2020 due to COVID-19, but a later positive economic outlook has been assumed to continue in all the regions until 2025. The growing economies are assumed to attract key companies in the market and increase consumer spending.
Report Includes:
- 135 data tables and 58 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for industrial lubricants
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Discussion of COVID-19 impact on industrial lubricant market
- Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth and discussion of technological, regulatory, and competitive elements as well as economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace for industrial lubricants
- Market share analysis of the industrial lubricants based on the type of base oil, product type, end-use industry, and region
- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Phillips 66 and Valvoline Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Market Definition
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Factors Driving the Growth of the Market
- Rise in Automation in Various End-Use Industries Will Drive the Market
- Growing Industrial Activities in Emerging Economies Will Drive the Market
- Improved Quality of Industrial Lubricants Will Drive the Market
- Growth in The Automotive Industry in Emerging Economies Will Drive the Market
- Growing Demand for Processed Food in Emerging Economies Will Drive the Market
- Increasing Per Capita Income of Consumers Will Drive the Market
- Factors Restraining the Growth of the Market
- High Cost of Bio-based and Synthetic Industrial Lubricants Will Restrict the Growth of the Market
- Shift Towards Synthetic and Bio-based Industrial Lubricants Shrinking Overall Demand for Industrial Lubricants
- Technological Advancements Restricting the Growth of the Market
- Stringent Environmental Regulations Restricting the Growth of the Market
- Opportunities in the Market
- Rising Awareness of Using Bio-based Industrial Lubricants
- Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Will Provide Ample Opportunity for the Market
- Rising Industrial growth in BRIC Will Provide New Opportunity for the Market
- Challenges in the Market
- Highly Volatile Crude Oil Price is the Biggest Challenge of the Market
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Material
- Blending
- Distribution
- End-Use Industry
- Average Selling Price Trend
- Industry Outlook
- GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies
- Mining
- Wind Energy
Chapter 4 COVID-19 Impact
- Disruption in Major End-Use Industries
- Disruption in Metal and Mining Industry
- Customers' Most Impacted Regions in Metal and Mining Industry
- Disruption in the Construction Industry
- Customers' Most Impacted Regions in the Construction Industry
- Disruption in the Oil and Gas Industry
- Customers' Most Impacted Regions in the Oil and Gas Industry
- Regional Impact of COVID-19
- The conflict between OPEC and non-OPEC Countries
- The Middle East and Africa
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Base Oil
- Introduction
- Base Oil Composition
- Components of Crude Oil
- Mineral Oil
- Synthetic Oil
- Polyalphaolefins (PAOs)
- Polyalkylene Glycols (PAGs)
- Esters
- Group III (Hydrocracking)
- Bio-based Oil
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Product
- Introduction
- Hydraulic Fluid
- HL Hydraulic Fluid
- HLP Hydraulic Fluid
- HLP-D Hydraulic Fluid
- Fire-resistant Hydraulic Fluid
- Metalworking Fluid
- Removal of Metalworking Fluid
- Protecting Metalworking Fluid
- Forming Metalworking Fluid
- Treating Metalworking Fluid
- Gear Oil
- Rust and Corrosion Inhibited Gear Oil
- Compounded Gear Oil
- Extreme Pressure Gear Oil
- Compressor Oil
- Grease
- Metallic Soap Thickener
- Non-soap Thickener
- Inorganic Thickener
- Other Thickeners
- Turbine Oil
- Others
- Transformer Oil
- Refrigeration Oil
- Textile Machinery Lubricants
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
- Introduction
- Construction
- Metal and Mining
- Primary Ferrous Products
- Primary Non-ferrous Products
- Cement Production
- Power Generation
- Automotive (Vehicle Manufacturing)
- Transport Equipment
- Chemical
- Oil and Gas
- Textile
- Food Processing
- Food
- Bakery
- Sugar
- Dairy
- Meat, Poultry and Seafood
- Beverage
- Others
- Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia and New Zealand
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- North America
- The United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Russia
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Iran
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Major Manufacturers in the Industrial Lubricants Ecosystem
- Market Share Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Amsoil Inc.
- Avista Oil Ag
- Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (Bpcl)
- Bp Plc
- Chevron Corp.
- Eneos Corp.
- Eni S.P.A.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Fuchs Petrolub Se
- Gazprom Neft Pjsc
- Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (Hpcl)
- Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
- Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. (Iocl)
- Kluber Lubrication
- Lukoil
- Petrochina Co. Ltd.
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)
- Pt Pertamina (Persero)
- Phillips 66
- Petrobras
- Petroleos De Venezuela, S.A.
- Pjsc Tatneft
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Repsol
- Rosneft
- Saudi Aramco
- Sinopec Lubricant Co.
- Total S.A.
- Valvoline Inc.
Chapter 11 Appendix A: Acronyms
