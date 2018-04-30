Global Industrial Margarine Market 2018-2023: Market is Expected to Reach USD 2,945.5 Million

Global Industrial Margarine Market is expected to reach USD 2,945.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Global industrial margarine market is majorly driven by the increasing consumption of margarine, growing bakery and confectionery industry, and low price of margarine. However, factors such as rising health issues and disorders related to obesity; and growing need to comply with international quality standards and stringent regulations are expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.

On the basis of types, all purpose margarines accounted for the major share of the global industrial margarine market in 2017, owing to its range of benefits, such as it ensures high organoleptic properties of the finished product (clean milky taste and aroma) throughout the shelf life; it is characterized by good aeration properties i.e. it has the ability to absorb air producing rich mass saturated with air; it ensures stability of shape of deposited products after baking; it ensures high resistance to oxidizing (low acid and peroxide values); and it has a presence of specially developed emulsifiers in its formula promotes formation of fine emulsion, and slows down the retrogradation of starch.

Geographically, North America dominated the global industrial margarine market in 2017. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to growing consumer inclination towards healthy food and convenience products and increasing health and obesity disorders.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. Global Industrial Margarine Market, by Type



6. Global Industrial Margarine Market, by Form



7. Global Industrial Margarine Market, by Source



8. Global Industrial Margarine Market, by Application



9. Global Industrial Margarine Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles



Bunge Limited

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Currimjee Group

EFKO Group

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

NMGK Group

Puratos Group NV

Remia C.V.

Richardson International Limited

Royale Lacroix SA

S.A. Aigremont N.V.

Vandemoortele NV

Wilmar International Limited

