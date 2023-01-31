Global Industrial Metaverse Opportunity Analysis Report 2022 - Shifting the Metaverse Hype to a Manufacturing Reality

Jan 31, 2023, 07:10 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Metaverse Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The central concept of the Metaverse is straightforward but intriguing: a persistent 3D world where an infinite number of people can interact with one another in real time. The term Industrial Metaverse refers to an always-on 3D environment where digital twins provide virtual replicas of the physical machinery, production line, vehicles, grids, and even cities and humans.
Forward-looking businesses are already using digital tools to build customer relationships and, to these businesses, the Metaverse will be a natural next step, offering improved capabilities through immersive experiences, live customer interactions, and personalization features
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Metaverse
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope
- Definitions
3 Industrial Metaverse - An Introduction
- Industrial Metaverse - An Overview
- Digital Twins and the Metafactory
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
4 Enabling Technologies
- Metaverse Conceptual Framework
- Digital Twins
- AI
- Blockchain
- XR
5 Global Metaverse User Survey - Manufacturing
- 2022 IT Decision-maker Survey
- Investments in Immersive Technologies
- Business Potential and Deployment Status for the Metaverse
- Main Benefits for Joining the Metaverse
- Key Performance Indicators to Measure the Success of Metaverse Adoption
6 Application Analysis
- Industrial Metaverse - Key Applications
- Application Analysis - Simulation (Design to Delivery)
- Application Analysis - Remote Collaboration
- Application Analysis - Asset Management and Maintenance
- Application Analysis - Immersive Learning
- Application Analysis - Employee Onboarding
- Application Analysis - Business Development and Data Monetization
7 Key Participants
- Nvidia and Microsoft
- Qualcomm and Siemens
- Dassault Systemes, Eon Reality, and Aveva
8 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Developing B2B Applications in the Metaverse
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Finessing Digital Marketing
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Bringing Enterprises Closer to a Sustainable Reality
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Factories of the Future's Need for New-generation Modelling Tools
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Enabling Supply Chain Optimization
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ckmwwd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article