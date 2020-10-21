Global Industrial Motors Market 2020-2025 with ABB, Siemens, Nidec, Brook Crompton, Emerson Electric Dominating

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Motors Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for industrial motors was worth $32.9 billion in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.63% during 2019-2025. Industrial motors market by voltage is classified into very low voltage, high voltage, medium voltage and low voltage.



Medium voltage motors generated a revenue of $6.7 billion and is projected to rise with a CAGR of 4.3%. It is expected that Asia - Pacific will have the largest market for industrial motors during the forecast period. However, factors such as increasing electricity prices, advancement in energy efficient motors, industrial expansions will play a major role in the growth of the market.



What are Industrial Motors?



Industrial motors are widely used in industrial fans, machine tools, household appliances and power tools. The motors are powered by direct current (DC) or alternating current (AC) sources such as batteries, motor vehicles or rectifiers, power grid, inverters or generators. Motors with highly standardized characteristics are used in industries as they provide convenient mechanical power. These motors have longer life and less maintenance and are widely used for ship propulsion, pipeline compression and pumped-storage applications as they have longer life and less maintenance.



What are the applications of Industrial Motors?



Industrial motors have variety of applications in industries such as Oil and Gas, chemical, Power generation, metal processing, paper and pulp, food and beverage, textile, marine, agriculture, packaging and others. In most of the industries, the motor is used in drilling, working machinery, vehicles, conveyers, mills and crushers, fans and compressors, separations and beneficial equipment. In addition, motors are used in diagnostic equipment, centrifuge pumps, insulin and medicine pump, hospital beds and electric wheelchair.



Market Research and Market Trends of Industrial Motors Market:

The prevalent trend in motors of different kinds is increased performance and specialization, efficiency, power density and torque density. There is an increasing call for specialized motors for specific applications. Most of the companies are developing specialized motors in order to optimize the design and manufacturing of the end users.

Schaeffler Group has produced a number of electric motors mostly for industrial applications such as machine tools. In the recent days, they have developed a four wheeled bicycle that has an electric motor that can propel the bicycle or the rider can pedal it. Thus the increasing trend of the use of electric vehicles has raised the use of motors in the automobile industry.

The recent trends of disposable medical devices, new consumer products, and the automation of humbler tasks are the prime factor behind the increased demand for affordable and miniature motor options. This compact design is gaining demand in hand tool application. The use of servo motors and direct drive motors in automated guided vehicles and e- mobility applications has been widely used.

Various government norms have been introduced regarding reduction of CO2 emissions. US Department of Energy is investing heavily on the development of superior solar powered products. This has led to shift focus towards use of solar powered consumer goods as they have high efficiency and low power consumption.

In the recent past, several end users have started to prefer service packages that ensure higher uptime of the rotating assets. The maintenance plan includes condition monitoring of assets, including remote assets, enabling predictive and preventive maintenance which facilitates planned maintenance and hence prevent the breakdown of machinery.

Who are the Major Players?



The companies referred in the market research report includes ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Nidec Corp, Brook Crompton UK Ltd, Emerson Electric and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Industrial Motor Market Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Industrial Motor Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.2.1. Product Benchmarking

3.2.2. End User profiling

3.2.3. Patent Analysis

3.2.4. Top 5 Financials Analysis



4. Industrial Motor Market Forces

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Constraints

4.3. Market Challenges

4.4. Attractiveness of the Industry



5. Industrial Motor Market - Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors



6. Industrial Motor Market - By Voltage

6.1. Very Low Voltage

6.2. Low Voltage

6.2.1. IE 1 (Standard Efficiency)

6.2.2. IE2 (High Efficiency)

6.2.3. IE3 (Premium Efficiency)

6.2.4. IE4 (Super Premium Efficiency)

6.3. Medium Voltage

6.4. High Voltage



7. Industrial Motor Market - By Product Type

7.1. AC

7.1.1. By Phase

7.1.1.1. Single Phase

7.1.1.2. Three Phase

7.1.2. By Operation

7.1.2.1. Asynchronous/Induction Motor

7.1.2.2. Synchronous

7.1.2.2.1. Permanent Magnet AC Motor

7.1.2.2.2. Wound Field Motor

7.1.2.2.3. Brushless Motor

7.1.2.2.4. Synchronous Reluctance

7.1.2.3. Variable Reluctance Motor

7.1.2.3.1. Stepper Motor

7.1.2.3.2. Switched Reluctance Motors

7.2. DC

7.2.1. Permanent Magnet DC Brush Motor

7.2.2. Winding Field DC Motor

7.2.3. Brushless DC Motor

7.2.3.1. Surface Permanent Magnet Type

7.2.3.2. Interior Permanent Magnet Type

7.3. Electronically Commuted Motors (ECM)



8. Industrial Motor Market - By End User

8.1. Oil and Gas

8.1.1. Upstream

8.1.2. Midstream

8.1.3. Downstream

8.2. Power Generation

8.2.1. Coal, Gas and Oil-Fired Plants

8.2.2. Nuclear Power Plants

8.2.3. Geothermal Power Plants

8.2.4. Hydel Power Plants

8.2.5. Wind Mills

8.3. Mining

8.3.1. Conveyor System

8.3.2. Pumping Stations

8.3.3. Crushers and Grinding Mills

8.3.4. Floatation Cells

8.4. Metal Processing

8.4.1. Rolling Mills

8.4.2. Blowers, Fans and Compressors

8.4.3. Conveyors

8.5. Utilities

8.5.1. Water Treatment and Distribution

8.5.2. Gas Distribution

8.6. Paper and Pulp

8.6.1. Pumps

8.6.2. Feed and Conveyor Systems

8.6.3. Fans and Blowers

8.6.4. Reeling and Rolling Machines

8.6.5. Mixers

8.7. Food and Beverage

8.7.1. Milling, Grinding and Mixers

8.7.2. Conveyor Systems

8.7.3. Pumping Systems

8.7.4. Packaging

8.7.5. HVAC System

8.8. Textile

8.8.1. Mixing and Beating Machines

8.8.2. Carding Machines

8.8.3. Winding Machines

8.8.4. Washers and Pumps

8.8.5. Blowers

8.9. Railways

8.9.1. Traction

8.9.2. Blowers

8.10. Marine

8.10.1. Onboard

8.10.1.1. Fans, compressors, Blowers

8.10.1.2. Pumps

8.10.1.3. Winches and Mooring System

8.10.2. Off Board

8.10.2.1. Cranes and Hoists

8.11. Logistics and Warehousing

8.11.1. Manual Cranes and Hoists

8.11.2. ASRS Systems

8.11.3. Belt Conveyors

8.12. Agriculture

8.12.1. Pumping Systems

8.12.2. Grain Handling and Conveyor System

8.12.3. Aeration and Conditioning

8.12.4. Feed Delivery Systems

8.13. Chemical

8.13.1. Pumps

8.13.2. Fans, Blowers and Compressors

8.13.3. Centrifuges, Agitators and Mixers

8.14. General Manufacturing

8.14.1. Machine Tools

8.14.2. Assembly Line and Conveyor Systems

8.15. Plastics and Packaging

8.16. Ceramics and Glass



9. Industrial Motor Market - By Geography



10. Market Entropy

10.1. New Product Launches

10.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs, Partnership



11. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Developments, Product Portfolio)

11.1. ABB ltd

11.2. Siemens AG

11.3. Nidec Corp

11.4. Brook Crompton UK Ltd

11.5. Emerson Electric



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cg6pip

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

