Global Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Trends & Drivers - Key Vendors are ABB, Advantech, ASUSTeK Computer, HMS Industrial Networks, Moxa & Honeywell

The "Global Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial multiprotocol gateways market to grow at a CAGR of 13.68% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is development of System-On-Chip for multiprotocol communication. To enable gateways to support multiple protocols, providers of chips and modules are offering System-On-Chip that can support multiple wireless standards.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing prominence of IoT gateways. The IoT technology is gaining momentum across various industries, driven by supportive gateway protocols that aid in smooth communication between different networks.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is barriers created owing to traditional mechanisms. Transparent mode communications can be used for small-scale networks, while for large scale networks, latency can occur, particularly when the traffic is very high in the network, resulting in wastage of SCADA and network bandwidth. These barriers owing to traditional mechanisms will hinder the market growth.
Key vendors
- ABB
- Advantech
- ASUSTeK Computer
- HMS Industrial Networks
- Moxa
- Honeywell
