Global Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Trends & Drivers - Key Vendors are ABB, Advantech, ASUSTeK Computer, HMS Industrial Networks, Moxa & Honeywell

The global industrial multiprotocol gateways market to grow at a CAGR of 13.68% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of System-On-Chip for multiprotocol communication. To enable gateways to support multiple protocols, providers of chips and modules are offering System-On-Chip that can support multiple wireless standards.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing prominence of IoT gateways. The IoT technology is gaining momentum across various industries, driven by supportive gateway protocols that aid in smooth communication between different networks.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is barriers created owing to traditional mechanisms. Transparent mode communications can be used for small-scale networks, while for large scale networks, latency can occur, particularly when the traffic is very high in the network, resulting in wastage of SCADA and network bandwidth. These barriers owing to traditional mechanisms will hinder the market growth.



Key vendors

ABB

Advantech

ASUSTeK Computer

HMS Industrial Networks

Moxa

Honeywell

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Process industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Development of System-On-Chip for multiprotocol communication

Growing use of gateways in smart grids

Growing popularity of wireless sensor networks

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qhl2kl/global_industrial?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-multiprotocol-gateways-market-2018-2022-challenges-trends--drivers---key-vendors-are-abb--advantech-asustek-computer-hms-industrial-networks-moxa--honeywell-300670737.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

