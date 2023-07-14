Global Industrial Packaging Market Insights 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges, Pricing Analysis, Patent Analysis, Major Companies

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Industrial Packaging Market Insights 2023-2027 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Global Industrial Packaging Industry. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of number of industrial packages sold.



Its market segmentations include by product type, kind of material, end user and by region; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. the report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.



Market Overview



According to estimates, due to the impact of COVID-19, there has been supply chain disruptions, unavailability of materials used in the manufacturing process, labor shortages, fluctuating prices, and inflation in production costs. The Global Industrial Packaging Market is currently at $60 billion and expected to exceed $80 billion by 2027.

Mauser, an industrial packaging company, recently presented its new skINliner barrier technology during a customer event in Heidelberg, Germany . The Mauser skINliner barrier technology combines the advanced barrier performance of multilayer plastic film technology

. The Mauser skINliner barrier technology combines the advanced barrier performance of multilayer plastic film technology The increase in the utilization of shipping containers drives the market. Thus, companies have been collaborating to offer new and innovative products as per the customers' requirements

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Application: According to Food Dive, 67% of customers globally believe it is critical that the items they buy come in recyclable packaging, with 54% indicating it is a factor they consider when purchasing. The most used industrial packaging for food and beverage industries are drums, IBCs, corrugated boxes, pallets, and sacks

By Region: Industrial packaging market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2022, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This can be attributed to high demand for industrial packaging from industries such as automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, which are growing rapidly in countries such as India , China , and South Korea

Competitive Landscape



The global industrial packaging market remains highly fragmented, with numerous international, regional, and local vendors. Local manufacturers of industrial packaging products cater to unique, innovative solutions at a price lower as compared to the international vendors, resulting in an intense price battle. The market consists of players like WERIT Kunststoffwerke W. Schneider GmbH & Co, Mondi plc, Greif Inc, Mauser Packaging Solutions, WestRock Company etc.



Future Outlook



In line with the changing demand for sustainable and recyclable industrial packaging products, companies have been launching new and innovative products in the market. The present incarnation of package design and corporate responsibility, as well as the near future, are defined by sustainability. Sustainable packaging is emerging to be an excellent investment as well as a healthier choice for the environment. Concerns over the safe handling and recycling of packaging materials have prompted the implementation of new policies and legislation requiring businesses to recover their packaging materials.



Key Topics Covered



1. Industrial Packaging Market- Market Overview

1.1 Definitions and Scope



2. Industrial Packaging Market - Executive Summary

2.1 Key trends by Material

2.2 Key trends by Category

2.3 Key trends by Product Type

2.4 Key trends by End Use Industry

2.5 Key Trends by Geography



3. Industrial Packaging Market - Comparative analysis

3.1 Market Share Analysis - Major Companies

3.2 Product Benchmarking - Major Companies

3.3 Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.4 Patent Analysis - Major Companies

3.5 Pricing Analysis (ASPs will be provided)



4. Industrial Packaging Market - Startup companies Scenario Premium

4.1 Major start-up company analysis

4.1.1 Investment

4.1.2 Revenue

4.1.3 Product portfolio

4.1.4 Venture Capital and Funding Scenario



5. Industrial Packaging Market - Industry Market Entry Scenario Premium

5.1 Regulatory Framework Overview

5.2 New Business and Ease of Doing Business Index

5.3 Successful Venture Profiles

5.4 Customer Analysis - Major companies



6. Industrial Packaging Market - Market Forces

6.1 Market Drivers

6.2 Market Constraints

6.3 Porters Five Force Model

6.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.2 Bargaining Powers of Buyers

6.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.3.4 Competitive Rivalry

6.3.5 Threat of Substitutes



7. Industrial Packaging Market - Strategic Analysis

7.1 Value Chain Analysis

7.2 Opportunity Analysis

7.3 Product/Market Life Cycle

7.4 Distributor Analysis - Major Companies



8. Industrial Packaging Market - By Material

9. Industrial Packaging Market - By Category



10. Industrial Packaging Market - By Product Type



11. Industrial Packaging Market - By End Use Industry



12. Industrial Packaging Market - By Geography



13. Industrial Packaging Market - Entropy

13.1 New Product Launches

13.2 M&As, Collaborations, JVs and Partnerships



14. Industrial Packaging Market - Market Share Analysis Premium



15. Industrial Packaging Market - Key Company List by Country Premium



16. Industrial Packaging Market Company Analysis - Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials, and Developments

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Greif Inc.

Amcor

Berry Global Inc.

Mondi plc

Sonoco

International Paper

Orora Limited

Sigma Plastics Group

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Global-Pak Inc.

WERIT Kunststoffwerke W. Schneider GmbH & Co.

