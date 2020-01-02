Global Industrial Packaging Market Review 2016-2018 and Forecast to 2025 by Value and Volume

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Packaging Market by Product Type, by Material Type, and by End-User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the industrial packaging market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical information from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on both volume (K Units) and revenue (USD Billion). The study covers the key drivers and restraints of the industrial packaging market along with their market impact over the forecast period. Furthermore, the study also includes the opportunities accessible within the industrial packaging market on a global level.

In order to offer the users of this report, a comprehensive view of the industrial packaging market, we have enclosed a detailed value chain analysis. To know the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the industrial packaging market has additionally been enclosed. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked supported their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study also includes the market share of the key participant's operating in the global industrial packaging market. Additionally, the report covers strategic development together with acquisitions & mergers, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures, and regional growth of key players within the market on a regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view of the industrial packaging market by segmenting it based on product type, material type, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional classification includes regions of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key manufacturers of the global industrial packaging market are Smurfit Kappa, Wuxi Sifang Drums, Sealed Air Corporation, Nefab Group, Grief, Amcor Limited, Sonoco, Tekni-Films, AmeriGlobe, Mondi Group, WestRock Company, International Paper, Orora Group, Mauser Group, Bemis Company, and Sigma Plastics Group.

This report segments the global industrial packaging market into:

Global Industrial Packaging Market: Product Type Analysis

Drums

Containers

Pails

Sacks

Crates

Global Industrial Packaging Market: Material Type Analysis

Metal

Paperboard

Wood

Plastic

Global Industrial Packaging Market: End-User Analysis

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Building & Construction

Chemical

Plastics & Rubber

Pharmaceuticals

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqekgd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

