Global Industrial Robotics Market 2018-2024 with Yaskawa Electric, Fanuc, KUKA AG, ABB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Electric Dominating

Global Industrial Robotics Market Market Outlook 2024 provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the industrial robotics market focusing on major geographical regions such as Asia Pacific, Americas and Europe.

Growth of industrial robotics market is expected to remain robust in the upcoming years with underlying surge in demand for robotics from automotive industry, reduction of labor cost associated with automation and ongoing trend for automation in various industries. However, factors such as high initial investment involved in development and adoption of robotic technology, dearth of skilled professionals and safety concerns related to use of industrial robotics are restraining the growth industrial robotics market.

Key trends prevailing in the industry includes rise in number of transactions in the robotics industry, advent of Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), Robotics Renting & Leasing services and use of robotics in e-commerce logistics. Furthermore, SWOT analysis of the industrial robotics industry is also included in the report in order to provide better picture of the industry.

Asia Pacific region is leading the robot uprising. Furthermore, market analysis of major industrial robotics destinations such as China, Japan, Korea, the US and Germany is also included in the report. Future forecasts on all prominent application areas of the industry such as Automotive, Electrical/Electronics, Metal and Rubber & Plastic industry is provided in the report till 2024.

Major industry players operating in the market include Yaskawa Electric, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, ABB Group, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, among others.

Yaskawa Electric

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA AG

ABB Group

