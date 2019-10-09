Global Industrial Robotics Market by Type, Application, Industry & Geography - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Robotics Market by Type (Articulated Robots, Collaborative Robots), Application (Handling, Processing, Dispensing), Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metals & Machinery, Food & Beverages) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial robotics market (excluding the prices of peripherals, software, and system engineering) was valued at USD 16.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2024 to reach USD 31.7 billion by 2024. In terms of volume, the market registered a shipment of 420 thousand units in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% to reach 774 thousand units by 2024.

The industrial robotics market (including the prices of peripherals, software, and system engineering) for traditional industrial robots was valued at USD 45.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2024 to reach USD 69.8 billion by 2024.

An increase in automation due to a decline of skilled labor and the growing popularity of collaborative robots is driving the industrial robotics market.



The value chain of the industrial robotic ecosystem comprises phases such as planning and revising funds, R&D, manufacturing, assembly, distribution, and after-sales services. R&D and manufacturing phases add maximum value to industrial robots ecosystem.



ABB (Switzerland), YASKAWA (Japan), FANUC (Japan), KUKA (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), DENSO (Japan), NACHIFUJIKOSHI (Japan), Seiko Epson (Japan), Drr (Germany), Universal Robots (Denmark), Omron Adept (US), b+m Surface Systems (Germany), Stubli (Switzerland), Comau (Italy), Yamaha (Japan), IGM (Austria), ST Robotics (US), Franka Emika (Germany), and CMA Robotics (Italy) are a few major companies dominating the industrial robotics market.

Key strategies adopted by most companies in the industrial robotics market are new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations.

This report will help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

This report segments the industrial robotics market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all sub-segments across different regions.

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product developments and launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

The analysis of the top 25 companies, based on the strength of the product portfolio as well as the business strategy, will help stakeholders visualize the market positioning of these key players.

Major technological trends that will shape the market in the coming years has also been covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Industrial Robotics Market

4.2 Industrial Robotics Market, By Type

4.3 Traditional Industrial Robots Market, By Type

4.4 Collaborative Robot Market, By Application

4.5 Traditional Industrial Robotics Market in APAC, By Industry vs By Country

4.6 Traditional Industrial Robotics Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Collaborative Robots Across All Industry Segments

5.1.1.2 Anticipated Shortage of Skilled Labor in Manufacturing Industries

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Cost of Deployment, Especially for SMEs

5.1.2.2 Reduction of Jobs Due to Automation

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increasing Automation in the Electronics Industry

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Interoperability and Integration Issues With Industrial Robots

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Technology Trends

5.3.1.1 Integration of Vision Systems With Industrial Robots

5.3.1.2 Penetration of IIoT and AI in Industrial Manufacturing

5.3.1.3 Penetration of 5G in Industrial Manufacturing



6 Industrial Robotics Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Traditional Industrial Robots

6.2.1 Traditional Industrial Robots Held Majority Market Share Compared With Collaborative Robots

6.2.2 Articulated Robots

6.2.2.1 Articulated Robots Held Largest Size of Industrial Robotics Market in 2018

6.2.3 Scara Robots

6.2.3.1 Scara Robots to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period

6.2.4 Parallel Robots

6.2.4.1 Parallel Robots are Ideal for Moving Small Payloads at Very High Speeds

6.2.5 Cartesian Robots

6.2.5.1 Cartesian Robots have Simple Movements and are Easy to Program

6.2.6 Others

6.2.6.1 Cylindrical Robots

6.2.6.1.1 Cylindrical Robots have Cylindrical Workspace

6.2.6.2 Spherical Robots

6.2.6.2.1 Many Modern Industrial Robots are Based on Principle of Spherical Robots

6.2.6.3 Swing-Arm Robots

6.2.6.3.1 Swing-Arm Robots Consist of Oscillating Arm and are Used for Low-Cost Applications

6.3 Collaborative Industrial Robots

6.3.1 Collaborative Robots have Huge Potential in Industries as They Can Operate Safely Alongside Humans



7 Industrial Robotics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Handling

7.2.1 Handling Application to Dominate Industrial Robotics Market By 2019

7.3 Assembling and Disassembling

7.3.1 Assembly Application Requires Robots That Can Deliver Speed and Precision

7.4 Welding and Soldering

7.4.1 Robots With Hollow Wrist Designs are Used for Welding

7.5 Dispensing

7.5.1 Gluing

7.5.1.1 Automotive and Electronics Industries Require Highly Precise Adhesive Dispensers

7.5.2 Painting

7.5.2.1 Robots Used for Painting Must Be Explosion and Contamination Proof

7.5.3 Food Dispensing

7.5.3.1 Dispensing Robots Used in Food Industry Must Be Certified

7.6 Processing

7.6.1 Grinding and Polishing

7.6.1.1 Automated Grinding and Polishing Improve Consistency of Finish for Each Workpiece

7.6.2 Milling

7.6.2.1 Robotic Milling is Ideal for Large Workpieces

7.6.3 Cutting

7.6.3.1 Robotic Cutting is Employed in Variety of Industries

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Inspection and Quality Testing

7.7.1.1 Automated Inspection Enhances Repeatability of Inspection Procedures

7.7.2 Die-Casting and Molding

7.7.2.1 Foundry and Forging Robots are Used in Die-Casting and Molding Applications



8 Industrial Robotics Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Automotive Industry Accounted for the Largest Size of Industrial Robotics Market in 2018

8.3 Electrical & Electronics

8.3.1 Scara Robots are Extensively Used in Electrical & Electronics Industry for Handling Applications

8.4 Metals & Machinery

8.4.1 Metals & Machinery Industry to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

8.5 Plastics, Rubber, & Chemicals

8.5.1 Robotic Molding and Handling is Often Used in Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals Industry

8.6 Food & Beverages

8.6.1 Food Grade and Ip67 Certified Robots are Often Used in Food & Beverages Industry

8.7 Precision Engineering and Optics

8.7.1 Robotic Buffing and Polishing are A Few Tasks Performed in Precision Engineering and Optics Industry

8.8 Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

8.8.1 Robots are Increasingly Being Used in Hospitals and Research Laboratories for Handling and Dispensing Applications

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Industrial Robots are Also Being Used in Small and Emerging Industries Such as Furniture and Sculpting



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US Held Largest Share of Traditional Industrial Robotics Market in North America in 2018

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Canada is Focusing on Automating and Promoting Growth of Its Electrical & Electronics Industry Using Industrial Robots

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Traditional Industrial Robotics Market in Mexico is Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Held Largest Share of Traditional Industrial Robotics Market in Europe in 2018

9.3.2 Italy

9.3.2.1 Italy Held Second-Largest Share of Traditional Industrial Robotics Market in Europe in 2018

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Expected to Drive Demand for Robots in Automotive Sector in France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.4.1 Traditional Industrial Robotics Market in Spain is Projected to Witness Highest Growth in Europe During Forecast Period

9.3.5 UK

9.3.5.1 Political Uncertainty to Affect Import and Export in UK, Impacting Market for Industrial Robots

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.3.6.1 Although Having Smaller Market Share, Other Countries in Europe have Good Robot Density

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China Held Largest Share of Traditional Industrial Robotics Market in APAC in 2018, Despite Decrease in Shipment in Comparison to 2017

9.4.2 South Korea

9.4.2.1 Electrical and Electronics Industry in South Korea to Drive Market for Industrial Robots

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Japan Held Second-Largest Share of Traditional Industrial Robotics Market in APAC in 2018

9.4.4 Taiwan

9.4.4.1 Electrical & Electronics and Metals & Machining Industries in Taiwan to Drive Market for Industrial Robots

9.4.5 India

9.4.5.1 Indian Market for Traditional Industrial Robots is Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

9.4.6 Thailand

9.4.6.1 Government Initiatives in Thailand to Boost Demand for Industrial Robots

9.4.7 Rest of APAC

9.4.7.1 Other Countries in APAC have Begun to Embrace Automation and Robotics in Manufacturing

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1.1 Automation is Being Adopted Across Various Industries in Middle East & Africa

9.5.2 South America

9.5.2.1 Automotive Industry is Main Driver for Use of Industrial Robots in South American Countries



10 Components of Industrial Robotics System

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Robotic Arm

10.3 End Effector

10.3.1 Welding Gun

10.3.2 Gripper

10.3.2.1 Mechanical

10.3.2.2 Electric

10.3.2.3 Magnetic

10.3.3 Tool Changer

10.3.4 Clamp

10.3.5 Suction Cup

10.3.6 Others (Deburring, Milling, Soldering, Painting Tools, and Screwdrivers)

10.3.6.1 Deburring Tools

10.3.6.2 Milling Tools

10.3.6.3 Soldering Tools

10.3.6.4 Painting Tools

10.3.6.5 Screwdrivers

10.4 Drive

10.4.1 Hydraulic Drive

10.4.2 Electric Drive

10.4.3 Pneumatic Drive

10.5 Controller

10.6 Sensor

10.7 Power Supply

10.8 Motor

10.9 Others



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis: Industrial Robotics Market, 2018

11.2.1 Traditional Industrial Robots Market Share Analysis, 2018

11.2.2 Collaborative Robots Market Share Analysis, 2018

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.3.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)

11.3.6 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)

11.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.4.1 Product Launches

11.4.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.4.3 Expansions

11.4.4 Acquisitions

11.4.5 Contracts and Agreements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 ABB

12.1.2 Yaskawa

12.1.3 Fanuc

12.1.4 Kuka

12.1.5 Mitsubishi Electric

12.1.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

12.1.7 Denso Corporation

12.1.8 Nachi-Fujikoshi

12.1.9 Seiko Epson

12.1.10 DRR

12.2 Other Key Players

12.2.1 Universal Robots

12.2.2 Omron Adept

12.2.3 B+M Surface Systems

12.2.4 Stubli

12.2.5 Comau

12.2.6 Yamaha

12.2.7 IGM

12.2.8 ST Robotics

12.2.9 Franka Emika

12.2.10 CMA Robotics



