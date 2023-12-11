Global Industrial Robotics Market Forecast to 2027: Asia Pacific Growth and Industry 4.0 Trends Emerging

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Robotics Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial sector is undergoing a major transformation with the rise of automation and smart manufacturing, leading to an increased demand for industrial robotics. This detailed report offers in-depth insights into the market outlook through to 2027.

Exceptional Growth in Asia Pacific's Robotics Sector

The Asia Pacific region is leading the charge in the industrial robotics market, with a commanding share in 2022 that is expected to continue to dominate the forecast period. This growth is supported by a surge in automation and the implementation of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence. The market in this region is not only substantial in size but is also witnessing the fastest growth rates, driven by the evolution of sectors such as automotive, electronics, and manufacturing.

Industrial Robotics Serving as a Keystone for Industry 4.0

With the ongoing progression towards Industry 4.0, manufacturers are increasingly investing in robotics to modernize their production lines and increase efficiency. The report highlights the pivotal role of articulated and cylindrical robots, with the articulated segment currently holding the largest revenue share while cylindrical robots are poised for rapid growth.

Competitive Dynamics Shaping the Market

  • Strategic partnerships and innovations have emerged as critical competitive strategies, with leading players continuously exploring new technologies to gain an edge.
  • Manufacturers are catering to the evolving requirements of sectors like automotive and processing, with robot implementation being key to these advancements.
  • Prominent companies such as Kuka, ABB Ltd, Panasonic, and Nachi-Fujikoshi are actively pushing the boundaries of market expansion and product innovation.

Recent Milestones and Future Projections

The report also discusses recent milestones within the industry, including strategic partnerships and pioneering technological implementations that are set to change the operational landscape. For example, substantial investments are being made in robotics research and development facilities, such as ABB Ltd's recent opening of a major new robotics factory in Shanghai.

Future Outlook:

  • The market will grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2022-2027 due to increase in fuel cost & rising customer preference
  • Asia Pacific is expected to become one of the leading regional segments in the upcoming years
  • The market is expected to reach over $ 110 Bn by 2030
  • The industrial robotics market was hampered during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, owing to restrictions on manufacturing activities, which also affected sales sector. In addition, the industrial robots could not be effectively sold through OEMs during the lockdown period

Looking ahead, the market is forecast to grow robustly, with projections indicating a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2027. By the year 2030, the industrial robotics market is expected to surpass the $110 billion mark.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Industrial Robotics Market Overview
2.1 Taxonomy of the Global Industrial Robotics Market
2.2 Industry Value Chain
2.3 Ecosystem
2.4 Government Regulations/Initiatives for the Global Industrial Robotics Market
2.5 Growth Drivers of the Global Industrial Robotics Market
2.6 Issues and Challenges of the Global Industrial Robotics Market
2.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Industrial Robotics Market
2.8 SWOT Analysis

3. Global Industrial Robotics Market Size, 2017 - 2022

4. Global Industrial Robotics Market Segmentation
4.1 By Robot Type, 2017 - 2022
4.2 By End-user Type, 2017 - 2022
4.3 By Regional Split (Asia-Pacific/Europe/Middle-East/North-America/Latin-America), 2017 - 2022

5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
5.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
5.3 Company Profiles - (Top 5 -Major Players)

  • ABB
  • Yaskawa Electric Corporation
  • Denso
  • Fanuc
  • Kuka

6. Global Industrial Robotics Future Market Size, 2022 - 2027

7. Global Industrial Robotics Future Market Segmentation
7.1 By Robot Type, 2022 - 2027
7.2 By End-user Type, 2027 - 2027
7.3 By Regional Split (Asia-Pacific/Europe/Middle-East/North-America/Latin-America), 2022 - 2027

8. Analyst Recommendations

