Global Industrial Robotics Market Opportunities Forecast Report 2020-2024: Asia-Pacific Will Continue to Remain the Growth Opportunities Center in Industrial Robotics
May 05, 2021, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cobots Transforming the Global Industrial Robotics Market: Opportunities Forecast Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service aims to give a detailed account of the industrial robotics market, its various products, popularity by region, application in different end user verticals, and the competitive landscape.
The analyst expects this report to help current market participants understand what their competitors are doing. It can also serve as a reference document for other market players who are unaware of the immense benefits of industrial robotics or are on the verge of making a move in the market.
The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has resulted in a global economic downturn, as countries imposed movement control orders and shut down businesses. Similar to most other markets worldwide, the demand for industrial robots is forecast to plummet in 2020. The high initial costs and lack of supportive infrastructure are likely to impede market growth in the forecast period. But the market is expected to rebound from the economic crisis by mid to end of 2021.
The ease, convenience, and low cost of collaborative robots (cobots) are likely to drive the segment to be the fastest-growing product by 2024. Industrial robots' progress through 5G, edge AI, and machine learning capabilities will create more investment opportunities.
Research Highlights
- The current industrial robotics market scenario
- Product categories and comparative analysis
- Countries expected to adopt industrial robotics on a large scale and regional factors driving growth
- Market participants' preparation for changing market dynamics
- New business models arising with the IIoT system
- Emerging opportunities for manufacturers in industrial robotics and strategies they can adopt to accelerate growth
- Human-robot collaborations and enabling technology developments
- Trends shaping the future of industrial robotics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Robotics Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Industrial Robotics Market
- Industrial Robotics Market Scope of Analysis
- Industrial Robotics Market Segmentation
- Industrial Robotics Market Definitions
- Industrial Robotics Market Applications
- Key Companies in the Industrial Robotics Market
- Key Growth Metrics of the Industrial Robotics Market
- Distribution Channels for the Industrial Robotics Market
- Growth Drivers for the Industrial Robotics Market
- Growth Restraints for the Industrial Robotics Market
- Forecast Assumptions for the Industrial Robotics Market
- Revenue Forecast - Industrial Robotics Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product - Industrial Robotics Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Industrial Robotics Market
- Revenue Forecast by Industry - Industrial Robotics Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Industrial Robotics Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Industrial Robotics Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry - Industrial Robotics Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Industrial Robotics Market
- Industry Trends Analysis (3-5-Year Impact Assessment) - Industrial Robotics Market
- Competitive Environment - Industrial Robotics Market
- Revenue Share by Participant - Industrial Robotics Market
- Revenue Share Analysis by Participant - Industrial Robotics Market
- Top Participant Analysis (FANUC) - Industrial Robotics Market
- Top Participant Analysis (ABB) - Industrial Robotics Market
- Top Participant Analysis (Yaskawa) - Industrial Robotics Market
- Top Participant Analysis (KUKA) - Industrial Robotics Market
- Top Participant Analysis (Kawasaki) - Industrial Robotics Market
3. Product Segment Analysis (Linear Robots) - Industrial Robotics Market
- Key Growth Metrics of the Linear Robots Segment - Industrial Robotics Market
- Overview of Linear Robots Segment - Industrial Robotics Market
- Revenue Forecast (Linear Robots Segment) - Industrial Robotics Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region (Linear Robots Segment) - Industrial Robotics Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis (Linear Robots Segment) - Industrial Robotics Market
4. Product Segment Analysis (SCARA Robots) - Industrial Robotics Market
5. Product Segment Analysis (Articulated Robots) - Industrial Robotics Market
6. Product Segment Analysis (Parallel/Delta Robots) - Industrial Robotics Market
7. Product Segment Analysis (Cylindrical Robots) - Industrial Robotics Market
8. Product Segment Analysis (Cobots) - Industrial Robotics Market
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Embedded Vision and Machine Learning in Robotics
- Growth Opportunity 2: Smart Robot Grippers for Safe Collaboration with Human Workers
- Growth Opportunity 3: 5G and Edge AI for Robotic Independence and Flexibility of Real-Time Applications
- Growth Opportunity 4: Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) for SMEs
10. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- FANUC
- Kawasaki
- KUKA
- Yaskawa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5j1kh8
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article