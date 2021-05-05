Global Industrial Robotics Market Opportunities Forecast Report 2020-2024: Asia-Pacific Will Continue to Remain the Growth Opportunities Center in Industrial Robotics

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cobots Transforming the Global Industrial Robotics Market: Opportunities Forecast Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service aims to give a detailed account of the industrial robotics market, its various products, popularity by region, application in different end user verticals, and the competitive landscape.

The analyst expects this report to help current market participants understand what their competitors are doing. It can also serve as a reference document for other market players who are unaware of the immense benefits of industrial robotics or are on the verge of making a move in the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has resulted in a global economic downturn, as countries imposed movement control orders and shut down businesses. Similar to most other markets worldwide, the demand for industrial robots is forecast to plummet in 2020. The high initial costs and lack of supportive infrastructure are likely to impede market growth in the forecast period. But the market is expected to rebound from the economic crisis by mid to end of 2021.



The ease, convenience, and low cost of collaborative robots (cobots) are likely to drive the segment to be the fastest-growing product by 2024. Industrial robots' progress through 5G, edge AI, and machine learning capabilities will create more investment opportunities.

Research Highlights

The current industrial robotics market scenario

Product categories and comparative analysis

Countries expected to adopt industrial robotics on a large scale and regional factors driving growth

Market participants' preparation for changing market dynamics

New business models arising with the IIoT system

Emerging opportunities for manufacturers in industrial robotics and strategies they can adopt to accelerate growth

Human-robot collaborations and enabling technology developments

Trends shaping the future of industrial robotics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Robotics Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Industrial Robotics Market

Industrial Robotics Market Scope of Analysis

Industrial Robotics Market Segmentation

Industrial Robotics Market Definitions

Industrial Robotics Market Applications

Key Companies in the Industrial Robotics Market

Key Growth Metrics of the Industrial Robotics Market

Distribution Channels for the Industrial Robotics Market

Growth Drivers for the Industrial Robotics Market

Growth Restraints for the Industrial Robotics Market

Forecast Assumptions for the Industrial Robotics Market

Revenue Forecast - Industrial Robotics Market

Revenue Forecast by Product - Industrial Robotics Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Industrial Robotics Market

Revenue Forecast by Industry - Industrial Robotics Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Industrial Robotics Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Industrial Robotics Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry - Industrial Robotics Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Industrial Robotics Market

Industry Trends Analysis (3-5-Year Impact Assessment) - Industrial Robotics Market

Competitive Environment - Industrial Robotics Market

Revenue Share by Participant - Industrial Robotics Market

Revenue Share Analysis by Participant - Industrial Robotics Market

Top Participant Analysis (FANUC) - Industrial Robotics Market

Top Participant Analysis (ABB) - Industrial Robotics Market

Top Participant Analysis (Yaskawa) - Industrial Robotics Market

Top Participant Analysis (KUKA) - Industrial Robotics Market

Top Participant Analysis ( Kawasaki ) - Industrial Robotics Market

3. Product Segment Analysis (Linear Robots) - Industrial Robotics Market

Key Growth Metrics of the Linear Robots Segment - Industrial Robotics Market

Overview of Linear Robots Segment - Industrial Robotics Market

Revenue Forecast (Linear Robots Segment) - Industrial Robotics Market

Revenue Forecast by Region (Linear Robots Segment) - Industrial Robotics Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis (Linear Robots Segment) - Industrial Robotics Market

4. Product Segment Analysis (SCARA Robots) - Industrial Robotics Market

5. Product Segment Analysis (Articulated Robots) - Industrial Robotics Market

6. Product Segment Analysis (Parallel/Delta Robots) - Industrial Robotics Market

7. Product Segment Analysis (Cylindrical Robots) - Industrial Robotics Market

8. Product Segment Analysis (Cobots) - Industrial Robotics Market

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Embedded Vision and Machine Learning in Robotics

Growth Opportunity 2: Smart Robot Grippers for Safe Collaboration with Human Workers

Growth Opportunity 3: 5G and Edge AI for Robotic Independence and Flexibility of Real-Time Applications

Growth Opportunity 4: Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) for SMEs

10. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

ABB

FANUC

Kawasaki

KUKA

Yaskawa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5j1kh8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

