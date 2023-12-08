Global Industrial Rubber Products Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $173.9 Billion by 2030 - The Evolution of Rubber Manufacturing Processes and Technologies

08 Dec, 2023, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Rubber Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Industrial Rubber Products Market to Reach $173.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Industrial Rubber Products estimated at US$106.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$173.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Mechanical Rubber Goods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$71 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Rubber Hose & Belting segment is estimated at 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The industrial rubber products market is poised for growth, driven by a recovering economy and increasing demand in the automotive sector. The adoption of reclaimed rubber is on the rise, contributing to market expansion. Developing markets are expected to lead the growth, as indicated by regional market analysis.
Mechanical rubber goods continue to dominate the market, and the report provides insights into the market by rubber type, including natural, styrene butadiene, polybutadiene, ethylene-propylene, nitrile butadiene, and other rubber types.
The competitive landscape of the industrial rubber products market is examined, along with recent market activity and select global brands. Key competitors' market share and their competitive market presence are also highlighted in the report. Overall, the report offers a comprehensive view of the industrial rubber products market, its growth drivers, regional dynamics, and competitive landscape, providing valuable insights for industry stakeholders and businesses in this sector.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Industrial Rubber Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$47.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Automotive Industry: Major End-Use Market
- Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million Vehicles)
- World Automobile Production in Million Units for 2008-2022
- Rubber Products Relevant in Automotive OEM & Aftermarket Applications
- Increasing Average Life of Vehicles: Fertile Environment for Rubber Products
- Average Age of Light Vehicles in the United States for the Years 2007, 2011, 2015 & 2019
- Average Age of Passenger Cars & Light Commercial Vehicles in the United States for the Years 2011, 2015 & 2019
- Average Age of Vehicles in the EU for the Years 2011, 2015 & 2019
- Average Age of Passengers Cars in the EU by Select Countries for 2019
- Relevance of Rubber Products in Construction & Infrastructure Sector
- Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040
- Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040
- Key Applications of Industrial Rubber Products in Construction & Infrastructure Projects
- Industrial Machinery Trends Influence Rubber Products Market
- Importance of Rubber Products in Aerospace Applications
- Opportunities in Other End-Use Markets
- Wiper Blades Market: Safety Drives Demand
- Factors Affecting the Wiper Systems Market - On a Scale of 1-5 Market Drivers
- Enhancements in Wiper Blade Market
- Vehicular Hose Market: An Insight
- New Designs and Superior Performance Qualities Boost Market
- Growing Threat from Substitute Products: The Ongoing Challenge
- Stiff Competition from Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Technological Advancements Lower Demand for Replacement Parts
- Chloroprene Rubber Seeks to Widen Addressable Market
- Adhesives Market: Largest Consumer of Chloroprene Rubber
- Chloroprene Rubber Vs Other Polymers in Contact Adhesive Formulations
- Global Adhesives Market by Application (in %): 2020
- Product Innovations & Advancements Augur Well
- Ford Pioneers Use of Soy Oil-Based Rubber
- Environmental Issues
- Environmental Issues Concerning Rubber Products Manufacturing Industry
- Measures to Prevent Environmental Pollution
- Environmental Concerns Drive Focus onto Recycled Products
- Regulatory Environment
- Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
- ISO Technical Committees (ISO/TCs)
- An Introduction to Industrial Rubber Products
- Mechanical Rubber Goods
- Rubber Hoses
- Rubber Belting
- Rubber Hose and Belting: A Perspective
- Other Industrial Rubber Products
- Fabricated Rubber Products
- World Rubber Production and Consumption Scenario
- Global Rubber Production (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Rubber Type
- Global Production of Natural and Synthetic Rubber (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Geographic Region
- Global Rubber Consumption (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Natural and Synthetic Rubber
- Global Consumption of Natural and Synthetic Rubber (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Geographic Region
- Rubber Manufacturing Processes Undergo Drastic Changes
- Stages of Rubber Manufacturing
- Manufacturing Processes for Different Industrial Rubber Products
- Types of Rubber
- Material and Technology Analysis
