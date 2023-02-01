Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants Signals Opportunities

News provided by

Research and Markets

Feb 01, 2023, 15:50 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Thermal Insulation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Industrial Thermal Insulation estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Mineral Wool, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Calcium Silicate segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $666 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR

The Industrial Thermal Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$666 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$736.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$466.3 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 124 Featured) -

  • 3M Company
  • Armacell International S.A.
  • BASF Polyurethanes GmbH
  • BNZ Materials, Inc.
  • Cabot Corporation
  • CECA
  • Cellofoam North America, Inc.
  • CertainTeed Corporation
  • ContiTech AG
  • DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Flumroc AG
  • G+H Isolierung GmbH
  • GAF
  • Glava A/S
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • Industrial Insulation Group LLC
  • Insulcon Group
  • Isolatek International, Inc.
  • Johns Manville
  • Kingspan Group plc
  • Knauf Insulation GmbH
  • Knauf Insulation Ltd.
  • L`ISOLANTE K-FLEX
  • Meisei Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • MERSEN SA
  • Morgan Advanced Materials
  • Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm Dammstoffe GmbH
  • Morgan Thermal Ceramics
  • Owens Corning
  • Pacor, Inc.
  • Paroc Group Oy
  • Pittsburgh Corning Corporation
  • PPG Industries
  • Promat International
  • Rockwool International A/S
  • Roxul, Inc.
  • Sebald Isosysteme GmbH & Co KG
  • Skamol A/S
  • StyroChem International
  • Superglass Insulation Ltd.
  • Unifrax LLC
  • URSA Insulation, S.A.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Thermal Insulation: An Apt Solution for Conserving Energy, Preserving Environment, and Reducing Energy Spend
  • Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
  • Recent Market Activity
  • The Critical Nature of Industrial Insulation in Safeguarding System Performance:
  • Insulating Hot Pipes for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety
  • Maintain Desirable Temperature
  • Handling Temperature-Sensitive Tanks
  • Blankets for Equipment Insulation
  • Prevent Noise Pollution
  • Protecting Cooling Ducts from Radiant Heat
  • Protecting Sensitive Electronics
  • Safeguarding Metal Structures
  • Global Market Outlook
  • Resurgence in Growth Fundamentals Portends an Optimistic Market Outlook
  • Industrial Thermal Insulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Fibrous Insulation Materials: The Largest Market Segment
  • Cellular Insulation Materials Drive Market Growth
  • Surging Demand for High Temperature Insulation Materials from Various Sectors Drive Healthy Market Growth
  • The Energy Efficiency Attribute of HTI Drives Market Gains
  • End-users Switch from Synthetic RCF to Bio-based Insulation Materials
  • Temperature Resistant Properties of High-Temperature Insulation Wools Spur Demand
  • Growing Demand for High Temperature Insulation in Oil and Gas Production
  • Other Important Application Sectors for High Temperature Insulation
  • Spiraling Energy Consumption and the Resulting Need to Safeguard Global Climate Drives Market Adoption
  • Stringent Environmental Regulations Foster Growth Opportunities
  • Growing Popularity of Advanced Insulation Materials Benefit Market Expansion
  • Aerogels Usage in Industrial Thermal Insulation Hindered by High Production Costs
  • Myriad Benefits of Mechanical Insulation Drive Widespread Adoption
  • Mechanical Insulation: Challenges and Opportunities
  • Efficiency in Addressing Thermal Issues, Filtration Challenges, and Noise Reduction Drive Demand in Automobiles Manufacturing
  • Growing Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production: Important Opportunity Indicators
  • Non-Wovens Rapidly Gaining Traction in Automotive Insulation Applications
  • Spray-on Thermal Insulation Coatings SuiTable for Heavy Duty Vehicles
  • Need to Prevent Condensation and Minimize Unwanted Heat Boosts Demand in Industrial Refrigeration
  • Increasing Aircraft Deliveries and Prominence of Lightweight Insulation Materials Drive Demand in the Aerospace Sector
  • Usage of Recycled Raw Materials Increasing
  • Recycled Consumer Glass for Production of Glass Wool
  • Growing Need to Preserve Food and Development of Cold Chains Drive Demand for Cold Insulation Materials
  • Robust Power Generation Activity Fuels Demand for Thermal Insulation
  • Rise in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants Signals Opportunities
  • Thermal Insulation Coatings for Solar Power Plants
  • Shale Gas Extraction and Transport Promises Bright Prospects for Thermal Insulation Materials
  • Corrosion under Insulation (CUI): A Critical Problem with Thick Insulation
  • Natural Insulation Products: A Market Niche in the Making
  • Vacuum Thermal Insulation Gains Ground in Industrial Applications, Bodes Well for the Market
  • Superior Thermal Performance Spurs Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs)
  • VIPs for Enhanced Thermal Insulation
  • Key Challenges
  • Increasing Focus on Machine Condition Monitoring Fuels Replacement Demand for Insulation
  • Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
  • Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
  • Thermal Insulation to Improve Energy Efficiency in Developing Countries
  • New Bottles for Old Wines: Refurbishments Offer Strong Growth Prospects
  • Bright Prospects for Foamed Plastics
  • Rising Insulation Needs in Electrical Appliances Spurs Demand for Polyurethanes
  • Fiber Glass: An IrrefuTable Necessity for LNG Conversion Plant Insulation
  • Emergence of Eco-Friendly Alternatives
  • Competition from Substitutes
  • Risks Associated With Fiberglass Usage
  • Microporous Insulation Fast Gaining Ground in Industrial Sectors
  • THERMAL INSULATION INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
  • Phase Change Materials (PCMs): Smart Materials for Thermal Insulation Application
  • CV Technology for Lowering Carbon Emissions
  • Insulation Jackets with Sensors for Accurate Energy Savings Verification of Pipe Insulations
  • Filler Materials for Enhancing Performance of Aluminum Silicate Heat Insulation
  • Foamglas Insulation for Hot-Oil Systems for Preventing Insulation-Induced Fire Hazards
  • Select Nex-Gen Thermal Insulation Materials
  • Vacuum Insulation Materials (VIMs)
  • Gas Insulation Materials (GIMs)
  • Dynamic Insulation Materials (DIMs)
  • Nano Insulation Materials (NIMs)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dtbclh


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Digital Badges Strategic Business Report 2023: 42 Players Featured Including Accredible, Badge List, Concentric Sky and Forall Systems

Worldwide Pharmaceuticals & Medicine Manufacturing Market: Featuring Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Novartis

Explore

More news releases in similar topics