Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants Signals Opportunities

Feb 01, 2023, 15:50 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Thermal Insulation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Industrial Thermal Insulation estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Mineral Wool, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Calcium Silicate segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $666 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Industrial Thermal Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$666 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$736.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$466.3 Million by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Thermal Insulation: An Apt Solution for Conserving Energy, Preserving Environment, and Reducing Energy Spend
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Recent Market Activity
- The Critical Nature of Industrial Insulation in Safeguarding System Performance:
- Insulating Hot Pipes for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety
- Maintain Desirable Temperature
- Handling Temperature-Sensitive Tanks
- Blankets for Equipment Insulation
- Prevent Noise Pollution
- Protecting Cooling Ducts from Radiant Heat
- Protecting Sensitive Electronics
- Safeguarding Metal Structures
- Global Market Outlook
- Resurgence in Growth Fundamentals Portends an Optimistic Market Outlook
- Industrial Thermal Insulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Fibrous Insulation Materials: The Largest Market Segment
- Cellular Insulation Materials Drive Market Growth
- Surging Demand for High Temperature Insulation Materials from Various Sectors Drive Healthy Market Growth
- The Energy Efficiency Attribute of HTI Drives Market Gains
- End-users Switch from Synthetic RCF to Bio-based Insulation Materials
- Temperature Resistant Properties of High-Temperature Insulation Wools Spur Demand
- Growing Demand for High Temperature Insulation in Oil and Gas Production
- Other Important Application Sectors for High Temperature Insulation
- Spiraling Energy Consumption and the Resulting Need to Safeguard Global Climate Drives Market Adoption
- Stringent Environmental Regulations Foster Growth Opportunities
- Growing Popularity of Advanced Insulation Materials Benefit Market Expansion
- Aerogels Usage in Industrial Thermal Insulation Hindered by High Production Costs
- Myriad Benefits of Mechanical Insulation Drive Widespread Adoption
- Mechanical Insulation: Challenges and Opportunities
- Efficiency in Addressing Thermal Issues, Filtration Challenges, and Noise Reduction Drive Demand in Automobiles Manufacturing
- Growing Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production: Important Opportunity Indicators
- Non-Wovens Rapidly Gaining Traction in Automotive Insulation Applications
- Spray-on Thermal Insulation Coatings SuiTable for Heavy Duty Vehicles
- Need to Prevent Condensation and Minimize Unwanted Heat Boosts Demand in Industrial Refrigeration
- Increasing Aircraft Deliveries and Prominence of Lightweight Insulation Materials Drive Demand in the Aerospace Sector
- Usage of Recycled Raw Materials Increasing
- Recycled Consumer Glass for Production of Glass Wool
- Growing Need to Preserve Food and Development of Cold Chains Drive Demand for Cold Insulation Materials
- Robust Power Generation Activity Fuels Demand for Thermal Insulation
- Rise in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants Signals Opportunities
- Thermal Insulation Coatings for Solar Power Plants
- Shale Gas Extraction and Transport Promises Bright Prospects for Thermal Insulation Materials
- Corrosion under Insulation (CUI): A Critical Problem with Thick Insulation
- Natural Insulation Products: A Market Niche in the Making
- Vacuum Thermal Insulation Gains Ground in Industrial Applications, Bodes Well for the Market
- Superior Thermal Performance Spurs Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs)
- VIPs for Enhanced Thermal Insulation
- Key Challenges
- Increasing Focus on Machine Condition Monitoring Fuels Replacement Demand for Insulation
- Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
- Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
- Thermal Insulation to Improve Energy Efficiency in Developing Countries
- New Bottles for Old Wines: Refurbishments Offer Strong Growth Prospects
- Bright Prospects for Foamed Plastics
- Rising Insulation Needs in Electrical Appliances Spurs Demand for Polyurethanes
- Fiber Glass: An IrrefuTable Necessity for LNG Conversion Plant Insulation
- Emergence of Eco-Friendly Alternatives
- Competition from Substitutes
- Risks Associated With Fiberglass Usage
- Microporous Insulation Fast Gaining Ground in Industrial Sectors
- THERMAL INSULATION INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
- Phase Change Materials (PCMs): Smart Materials for Thermal Insulation Application
- CV Technology for Lowering Carbon Emissions
- Insulation Jackets with Sensors for Accurate Energy Savings Verification of Pipe Insulations
- Filler Materials for Enhancing Performance of Aluminum Silicate Heat Insulation
- Foamglas Insulation for Hot-Oil Systems for Preventing Insulation-Induced Fire Hazards
- Select Nex-Gen Thermal Insulation Materials
- Vacuum Insulation Materials (VIMs)
- Gas Insulation Materials (GIMs)
- Dynamic Insulation Materials (DIMs)
- Nano Insulation Materials (NIMs)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dtbclh
