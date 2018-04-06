Global Industrial Valve Actuators Market 2018-2022 with Emerson Electric, Flowserve, Honeywell, Rotork & Weir Dominating

DUBLIN, April 06, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industrial Valve Actuators Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial valve actuators market to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% during the period 2018-2022.
Global industrial valve actuators market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Actuators are used to manually or automatically control the movement and action of valves. Based on the type of valves, they can be used for the desired action. Industrial valve actuators are mainly of four types: pneumatic, hydraulic, electric, and mechanical. Valves actuators operate by opening, closing, or partially blocking passage ways to allow the movement of fluids from high pressure to low pressure or vice versa. Valve actuators are used across several process industries for the transportation of fluids between two points within an enclosed system
According to the report, one driver that is affecting market Significant benefits over conventional control valves. One trend that is affecting market Remote control operations and solutions. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting market Actuator selection constraints for process control
Key vendors
- Emerson Electric
- Flowserve
- Honeywell
- Rotork
- Weir
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Electric actuators - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Pneumatic actuators- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Hydraulic actuators - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Mechanical actuators - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Chemical and petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Power - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Remote control operations and solutions
- Integration of valves with plant asset management systems
- Advances in control valve technologies
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competition review
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
