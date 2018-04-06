Global Industrial Valve Actuators Market 2018-2022 with Emerson Electric, Flowserve, Honeywell, Rotork & Weir Dominating

The global industrial valve actuators market to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% during the period 2018-2022.



Global industrial valve actuators market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Actuators are used to manually or automatically control the movement and action of valves. Based on the type of valves, they can be used for the desired action. Industrial valve actuators are mainly of four types: pneumatic, hydraulic, electric, and mechanical. Valves actuators operate by opening, closing, or partially blocking passage ways to allow the movement of fluids from high pressure to low pressure or vice versa. Valve actuators are used across several process industries for the transportation of fluids between two points within an enclosed system



According to the report, one driver that is affecting market Significant benefits over conventional control valves. One trend that is affecting market Remote control operations and solutions. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting market Actuator selection constraints for process control



Key vendors

Emerson Electric

Flowserve

Honeywell

Rotork

Weir

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Electric actuators - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Pneumatic actuators- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Hydraulic actuators - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Mechanical actuators - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Chemical and petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Power - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS



Remote control operations and solutions

Integration of valves with plant asset management systems

Advances in control valve technologies

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competition review

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



