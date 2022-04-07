Global Industrial Valves Markets Report 2022-2026 - Technological Innovations & Improvements Sustain Market Momentum

Apr 07, 2022, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Valves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Industrial Valves Market to Reach $92.3 Billion by 2026
The global market for Industrial Valves estimated at US$73.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period. Ball Valves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$30.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Industrial valves are mechanical or electromechanical devices intended to control, divert and regulate pressure and flow of fluids by opening, blocking or closing fluid passage. Industrial valves are mainly utilized in capital-intensive industries, as these industries require a large number of valves during the installation stage. The valves are also utilized as flow controllers for pipelines, through which gases, liquids and semi-solids are transported.
After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Butterfly Valves segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.8% share of the global Industrial Valves market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2026
The Industrial Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Buoyed by innovations over the last decade and a half, the valve industry is expected to benefit significantly from the growing demand for and expansion of clean water, energy, food, and power sectors in the long run.
Several long-term factors working in tandem to drive growth include government regulations relating to emission control, and growing need to optimize resources such as water and power. Installation of scrubber systems and catalytic systems in power plants has and will continue to boost demand for valves.
Check Valves Segment to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2026
Check valves are ideal even for such applications where different gases are made to flow through a single pipeline. There are different basic designs available, which include swing check valves, lift or piston check valves, dual flap check valves, and air check valves.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- An Introduction to Industrial Valves
- Select Industrial Valves and their Characteristics
- Major Industrial Valves and Their End-Use Industries
- Parameters Considered for Selection of a Valve
- Industrial Valves: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Product Segment Analysis
- Ball Valves: Largest Product Segment
- Butterfly Valves Remain a Major Category
- Sustained Demand for Check Valves
- Diaphragm Valves Continue to Gain Traction
- Slowing Demand for Gate Valves
- Globe Valves Continue to Make Gains
- Plug Valves Emerge as Fastest Growing Category
- Safety Valves: Niche Segment
- Developing Economies Provide Major Impetus to the Market Expansion
- Relative Stability in Economic Environment Bodes Well for Industrial Valves Market
- Competitive Scenario
- Industrial Valves: Fragmented Marketplace
- Vendors Emphasize Reducing Lead Time
- Consolidation Gathers Steam
- Recent Market Activity
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- AVK Holding A/S (Denmark)
- Anvil International (USA)
- Baker Hughes Company (USA)
- Cameron (USA)
- Crane Co. (USA)
- Barksdale, Inc. (USA)
- CRANE ChemPharma & Energy (USA)
- Crane Nuclear, Inc. (USA)
- Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
- Flowserve Corp. (USA)
- Ham-Let Group (Israel)
- IMI Critical Engineering (UK)
- ITT Engineered Valves (USA)
- KITZ Corp. (Japan)
- KSB AG (Germany)
- SPX Flow, Inc. (USA)
- The Weir Group PLC (UK)
- Velan, Inc. (Canada)
- Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Prevailing Scenario in the Industrial Manufacturing Sector Revs Up Demand for Industrial Valves
- Established Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Sustains Market Expansion
- Oil & Gas Industry: Major End-Use Sector
- Critical Importance of Transmission Processes Extends Robust Opportunities
- Healthy Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector Favors Growth
- Increasing Subsea Activities Augur Well
- Electric Power Generation Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use Sector
- Growing Focus on Renewable Energy to Spur Demand
- Sustained Opportunities in Nuclear Power Sector
- Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives Need for Valves
- Strong Prospects in Petroleum Refining Bode Well for Valves Market
- Pulp & Paper Industry: Unique Needs of Mills Set Demand Trends for Valves
- Despite Challenging Conditions, Demand Remains Intact in Iron & Steel Industry
- Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment
- Valves Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 Environments
- Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities
- Bright Future Ahead for Plastic Valves
- Fluid Power Valves Poised to Post Growth
- Water and Gas Valves Seek Opportunities
- Industrial Spray Valves Remain Highly Relevant
- Thermostatic Valves Make Gains
- Solenoid Valves: Continuous Evolution and Expansion
- Technological Innovations & Improvements Sustain Market Momentum
- Technology Advancements Spur Progressive Evolution in Product Design & Efficiency
- Rise of IoT Seeks Additional Improvements to Valve Technology
- Technology Advancements Strive to Curb Fugitive Emissions
- A Note on Novel Trends in Valve Design Across Valve Types
- Regulations, Codes and Standards Governing Industrial Valves Market: An Overview
- List of Specifications Considered for International Standards Accreditation
- Issues & Challenges
- Dearth of Favorable Governmental Policies and Lack of Certifications
- Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
- High Fabrication Costs
- Volatile Oil Prices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tx1m41
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article