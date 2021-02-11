Global Industrial Welding Robots Market 2021-2025: ABB, DENSO, FANUC and General Electric Co Dominate
Feb 11, 2021, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Welding Robots Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industrial welding robots market is poised to grow by $2.30 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on industrial welding robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of industrial robots in APAC and growing need for automated welding process and advances in welding robots. In addition, the growing popularity of industrial robots in APAC is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
This study identifies the stringent regulatory framework to ensure the safety of the workforce as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial welding robots market growth during the next few years.
The report on industrial welding robots market covers the following areas:
- Industrial welding robots market sizing
- Industrial welding robots market forecast
- Industrial welding robots market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial welding robots market vendors that include ABB Ltd., DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., The Lincoln Electric Co., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. The industrial welding robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Spot welding robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Arc welding robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Laser welding robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- DENSO Corp.
- FANUC Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Midea Group Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- The Lincoln Electric Co.
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- DENSO Corp.
- FANUC Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Midea Group Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- The Lincoln Electric Co.
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9434ou
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets