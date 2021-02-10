Global Industry Analysis of Printed, Flexible and Stretchable Electronics 2021-2031 - Profiles of Over 450 Producers and Product Developers

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Printed, Flexible and Stretchable Electronics to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report contents include:

Current and developmental printable, flexible and stretchable products.

Advanced materials used in printable, flexible and stretchable electronics and sensors. Materials covered include conductive inks materials, carbon nanotubes, graphene, organic semiconductors, semiconducting perovskites, conductive polymers, metal mesh, silver ink, copper ink, various metal and metal oxide nanoparticles, 2D materials, nanofibers, nanocellulose, quantum dots, graphene quantum dots, perovskite quantum dots and functional inorganic inks.

Stage of commercialization for applications, from basic research to market entry. Markets covered include wearables and IoT, medical & healthcare sensors, electronic clothing & smart apparel, energy harvesting & storage, electronics components and flexible displays.

Market drivers and trends.

Product databases.

Market figures for printable, flexible and stretchable electronics, by markets, materials and applications to 2031.

Profiles of over 450 producers and product developers.

The electronics industry is moving at a fast pace from standard, inflexible form factors to stretchable and conformable devices. Printed, flexible and stretchable electronics products are increasing weekly from wearables for healthcare to smart packaging, sensors, automotive taillights and displays, flexible displays, photovoltaics and more.

Based on a new generation of advanced materials, printed, flexible and stretchable sensors and electronics will enable new possibilities in a diverse range of industries from healthcare to automotive to buildings. These technologies will drive innovation in smart medical technology, automotive, smart manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT) and consumer electronics.

In the flexible displays market, electronics giants such as Samsung and LG Electronics have brought flexible, foldable and rollable smartphone, display and tablet products to the market.

Wearable and mobile health monitoring technologies have recently received enormous interest worldwide due to the rapidly aging global populations and the drastically increasing demand for in-home healthcare. Commercially available and near commercial wearable devices facilitate the transmission of biomedical informatics and personal health recording. Body worn sensors, which can provide real-time continuous measurement of pertinent physiological parameters noninvasively and comfortably for extended periods of time, are of crucial importance for emerging applications of mobile medicine. Wearable sensors that can wirelessly provide pertinent health information while remaining unobtrusive, comfortable, low cost, and easy to operate and interpret, play an essential role.

Battery and electronics producers require thin, flexible energy storage and conversion devices to power their wearable technology. The growth in flexible electronics has resulted in increased demand for flexible, stretchable, bendable, rollable and foldable batteries and supercapacitors as power sources for application in flexible and wearable devices.

Many major companies have integrated conductive and electronic ink and materials in applications ranging from photovoltaics to smart packaging. There are over 100 companies with products in this space for RFID, smart clothing, sensors, antennas and transistors. As well as advancing product security and consumer interaction, the use of smart inks and coatings in active and intelligent packaging can help reduce food waste and improve medical compliance-which would have significant environmental benefits.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 PRINTED, FLEXIBLE AND STRETCHABLE ELECTRONIC MATERIALS AND COMPOSITES

3.1 CONDUCTIVE INK MATERIALS

3.2 TRANSPARENT CONDUCTIVE FILMS (TCFs)

3.3 CARBON NANOTUBES

3.4 ORGANICS SEMICONDUCTOR MATERIALS

3.5 SEMICONDUCTING PEROVSKITES

3.6 CONDUCTIVE POLYMERS (CP)

3.7 GRAPHENE

3.8 METAL MESH

3.9 SILVER INK (Flake, nanoparticles, nanowires, ion)

3.10 COPPER INK

3.11 NANOCELLULOSE

3.12 NANOFIBERS

3.13 QUANTUM DOTS

3.14 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS

3.15 ELECTROACTIVE POLYMERS (EAPS)

3.16 PEROVSKITE QUANTUM DOTS (PQDs)

3.17 OTHER TYPES

3.18 OTHER 2-D MATERIALS

4 MARKETS FOR PRINTABLE, FLEXIBLE AND STRETCHABLE ELECTRONICS

4.1 WEARABLE ELECTRONICS

4.1.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

4.1.2 APPLICATIONS

4.1.2.1 Smartwatches

4.1.2.1.1 Main smart watch producers and products

4.1.2.2 Sports and fitness trackers

4.1.2.2.1 Products

4.1.2.3 Sleep trackers and wearable monitors

4.1.2.3.1 Products

4.1.2.4 Smart glasses and head-mounted displays (VR, AR, MR, vision loss and eye trackers)

4.1.2.4.1 Products

4.1.2.5 Military

4.1.2.6 Industrial and workplace monitoring

4.1.2.7 Flexible and stretchable electronics in wearables

4.1.2.8 Stretchable artificial skin

4.1.3 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

4.1.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

4.1.5 COMPANY PROFILES

4.2 MEDICAL AND HEALTHCARE SENSORS AND WEARABLES

4.2.1 MARKET DRIVERS

4.2.2 CURRENT STATE OF THE ART

4.2.2.1 Monitoring solutions to track COVID-19 symptoms

4.2.2.1.1 Temperature and respiratory rate monitoring

4.2.3 APPLICATIONS

4.2.3.1 Companies and products

4.2.3.2 Electronic skin patches

4.2.3.3 Nanomaterials-based devices

4.2.3.4 Wearable health alert and monitoring devices

4.2.3.5 Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)

4.2.3.5.1 Minimally-invasive CGM sensors

4.2.3.5.2 Non-invasive CGM sensors

4.2.3.5.3 Companies and products

4.2.3.6 Cardiovascular

4.2.3.6.1 ECG sensors

4.2.3.6.2 PPG sensors

4.2.3.7 Pregnancy and newborn monitoring

4.2.3.8 Wearable temperature monitoring

4.2.3.9 Hydration sensors

4.2.3.10 Wearable sweat sensors (medical and sports)

4.2.3.10.1 Products

4.2.3.11 Wearable drug delivery

4.2.3.12 Cosmetics patches

4.2.4 Smart footwear

4.2.5 Smart contact lenses

4.2.6 Smart wound care

4.2.7 Wearable exoskeletons

4.2.8 Medical hearables

4.2.9 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

4.2.10 MARKET CHALLENGES

4.2.11 COMPANY PROFILES

4.3 ELECTRONIC TEXTILES (E-TEXTILES) AND SMART TEXTILES

4.3.1 MARKET DRIVERS

4.3.2 MATERIALS AND COMPONENTS

4.3.2.1 Conductive and stretchable yarns

4.3.2.2 Conductive polymers

4.3.2.2.1 PDMS

4.3.2.2.2 PEDOT. PSS

4.3.2.3 Conductive coatings

4.3.2.4 Conductive inks

4.3.2.5 Nanomaterials

4.3.2.5.1 Nanocoatings in smart textiles

4.3.2.5.2 Graphene

4.3.2.5.3 Nanofibers

4.3.2.5.4 Carbon nanotubes

4.3.2.6 Phase change materials

4.3.2.6.1 Temperature controlled fabrics

4.3.3 APPLICATIONS, MARKETS AND PRODUCTS

4.3.3.1 Smart clothing products

4.3.3.2 Temperature monitoring and regulation

4.3.3.2.1 Heated clothing

4.3.3.3 Stretchable E-fabrics

4.3.3.3.1 Therapeutic products

4.3.3.3.2 Sport & fitness

4.3.3.3.3 Smart footwear

4.3.3.3.4 Military/Defence

4.3.3.4 Medical and healthcare

4.3.3.4.1 Wearable health monitoring

4.3.3.4.1.1 Companies and products

4.3.3.4.2 Monitoring solutions to track COVID-19 symptoms

4.3.3.4.3 Temperature and respiratory rate monitoring

4.3.3.4.4 Pregnancy and newborn monitoring

4.3.3.4.5 Biometric monitoring

4.3.3.4.6 ECG sensors

4.3.3.4.7 Smart wound care

4.3.3.5 Industrial and workplace monitoring

4.3.3.6 Flexible and wearable display advertising

4.3.3.7 Textile-based lighting

4.3.3.7.1 OLEDs

4.3.3.8 Antimicrobial textiles

4.3.3.8.1 Nanosilver

4.3.3.8.2 Zinc oxide

4.3.3.8.3 Chitosan

4.3.3.9 Smart diapers

4.3.3.10 Protective clothing

4.3.3.11 Automotive interiors

4.3.3.12 Powering E-textiles

4.3.3.12.1 Batteries

4.3.3.12.2 Supercapacitors

4.3.3.12.3 Energy harvesting

4.3.3.12.3.1 Photovoltaic solar textiles

4.3.3.12.3.2 Energy harvesting nanogenerators

4.3.3.12.3.3 Radio frequency (RF) energy harvesting

4.3.4 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

4.3.5 MARKET CHALLENGES

4.3.6 COMPANY PROFILES

4.4 PRINTED, FLEXIBLE AND STRETCHABLE ENERGY STORAGE, GENERATION AND HARVESTING

4.4.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

4.4.2 CURRENT STATE OF THE ART

4.4.2.1 Products

4.4.2.2 Nanomaterials

4.4.3 APPLICATIONS

4.4.3.1 Flexible and stretchable batteries in electronics

4.4.3.1.1 Flexible and stretchable LIBs

4.4.3.1.1.1 Fiber-shaped Lithium-Ion batteries

4.4.3.1.1.2 Stretchable lithium-ion batteries

4.4.3.1.1.3 Origami and kirigami lithium-ion batteries

4.4.3.1.2 Flexible Zn-based batteries (ZIBs)

4.4.3.2 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors

4.4.3.2.1 Materials

4.4.3.3 3D Printed batteries

4.4.3.4 Stretchable heaters

4.4.3.5 Flexible and stretchable solar cells

4.4.3.6 Stretchable nanogenerators

4.4.3.6.1 TENGs

4.4.3.6.2 PENGs

4.4.3.7 Perovskite based solar cells

4.4.3.8 Photovoltaic solar textiles

4.4.4 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

4.4.5 MARKET CHALLENGES

4.4.6 COMPANY PROFILES 611 (33 company profiles)

4.5 PRINTED, FLEXIBLE AND STRETCHABLE DISPLAYS AND CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

4.5.1 MARKET DRIVERS

4.5.2 CURRENT STATE OF THE ART

4.5.2.1 Printed OLEDs

4.5.2.2 Printed, flexible and stretchable circuit boards and interconnects

4.5.2.3 Printed, flexible and stretchable transistors

4.5.3 APPLICATIONS

4.5.3.1 OTFT materials for LCD and electrophoretic displays

4.5.3.2 Flexible AMOLEDs

4.5.3.3 Flexible PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

4.5.3.4 Foldable and rollable OLED smartphones

4.5.3.5 Foldable and rollable OLED displays

4.5.3.6 Transparent displays

4.5.3.7 Curved automotive displays

4.5.3.8 Flexible and wearable display advertising

4.5.3.9 Flexible OLED lighting

4.5.3.10 Flexible quantum dot displays

4.5.3.10.1 Quantum dot enhancement film (QDEF) for current QLEDs

4.5.3.10.2 Quantum Dot on Glass (QDOG)

4.5.3.10.3 Quantum dot colour filters

4.5.3.10.4 Quantum dots on-chip

4.5.3.10.5 Electroluminescent quantum dots

4.5.3.10.6 QD-Micro-LEDs

4.5.3.11 Flexible electrophoretic displays

4.5.3.12 Electrowetting displays

4.5.3.13 Electrochromic Displays

4.5.3.13.1 Inorganic metal oxides

4.5.3.13.2 Organic EC materials

4.5.3.13.3 Nanomaterials

4.5.3.14 Flexible organic liquid crystal displays (OLCD)

4.5.4 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

4.5.5 MARKET CHALLENGES

4.5.6 COMPANY PROFILES



5 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozd72p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

