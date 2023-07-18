Global Industry Cloud Platforms Market Research 2023: Funding and Strategic Alliances Accelerate Industry Growth

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industry Cloud Platforms: An End-to-end Specialized Solution" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An industry cloud platform is designed to meet the specific needs of respective industries. It provides sector-specific solutions and services through the cloud, such as data analytics, machine learning, and asset management, to help organizations improve efficiency, reduce costs, and drive innovation.

The adoption of industry cloud platforms is rising due to various aspects, such as scalability, reliability, and security. Cost efficiency and customization based on industry needs are other adoption drivers.

Opportunities for cloud platform providers to develop innovative solutions will increase in the future. In addition, artificial intelligence and machine learning usage is expected to grow, providing organizations with better insights and predictive capabilities.

However, industry cloud platform adoption raises concerns about data privacy and security, and organizations must embrace adequate measures to protect data.

This study assesses the current applications and emerging opportunities for industry cloud platforms. It covers the following topics:

  • An Introduction to industry cloud platforms
  • Adoption drivers and challenges
  • Key application areas
  • Assessment of key trends
  • Competitive landscape
  • Growth opportunities
  • Technology roadmap

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industry Cloud Platform Segment
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Research Methodology

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Significance

3 Technology Landscape

  • Evolution of Industry Cloud Platforms and Key Attributes
  • Typical Architecture of an Industry Cloud Platform
  • Core Components of an Industry Cloud Platform

4 Applications and Impact Assessment

  • Key Application Areas: Manufacturing
  • Key Application Areas: Healthcare
  • Key Application Areas: Retail
  • Key Application Areas: Finance
  • Key Application Areas: Transportation and Logistics
  • Key Application Areas: Energy
  • Impact Assessment: Major Disciplinary Areas

5 Trends Assessment

  • Patent Landscape
  • Regional Trends and Insights
  • Funding and Strategic Alliances Accelerate Industry Cloud Platforms
  • Other Influential Tech Developments

6 Competitive Landscape

  • Industry Cloud Platform Ecosystem
  • Companies to Watch: Key Participants
  • Companies to Watch: Leaders
  • Companies to Watch: Disruptors

7 Technology Roadmap and Strategic Insights

  • Technology Roadmap
  • Strategic Insights: The Move Toward Becoming Industry Cloud Super-Platform

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Advancement in AI, Data Analytics, and Edge Computing
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Adoption of Hybrid and Multicloud Approaches
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Increased Focus on IoT and Data Privacy and Security

9 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xwk61t

