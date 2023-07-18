Global Industry Cloud Platforms Market Research 2023: Funding and Strategic Alliances Accelerate Industry Growth

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industry Cloud Platforms: An End-to-end Specialized Solution" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An industry cloud platform is designed to meet the specific needs of respective industries. It provides sector-specific solutions and services through the cloud, such as data analytics, machine learning, and asset management, to help organizations improve efficiency, reduce costs, and drive innovation.

The adoption of industry cloud platforms is rising due to various aspects, such as scalability, reliability, and security. Cost efficiency and customization based on industry needs are other adoption drivers.

Opportunities for cloud platform providers to develop innovative solutions will increase in the future. In addition, artificial intelligence and machine learning usage is expected to grow, providing organizations with better insights and predictive capabilities.

However, industry cloud platform adoption raises concerns about data privacy and security, and organizations must embrace adequate measures to protect data.

This study assesses the current applications and emerging opportunities for industry cloud platforms. It covers the following topics:

An Introduction to industry cloud platforms

Adoption drivers and challenges

Key application areas

Assessment of key trends

Competitive landscape

Growth opportunities

Technology roadmap

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industry Cloud Platform Segment

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Significance

3 Technology Landscape

Evolution of Industry Cloud Platforms and Key Attributes

Typical Architecture of an Industry Cloud Platform

Core Components of an Industry Cloud Platform

4 Applications and Impact Assessment

Key Application Areas: Manufacturing

Key Application Areas: Healthcare

Key Application Areas: Retail

Key Application Areas: Finance

Key Application Areas: Transportation and Logistics

Key Application Areas: Energy

Impact Assessment: Major Disciplinary Areas

5 Trends Assessment

Patent Landscape

Regional Trends and Insights

Funding and Strategic Alliances Accelerate Industry Cloud Platforms

Other Influential Tech Developments

6 Competitive Landscape

Industry Cloud Platform Ecosystem

Companies to Watch: Key Participants

Companies to Watch: Leaders

Companies to Watch: Disruptors

7 Technology Roadmap and Strategic Insights

Technology Roadmap

Strategic Insights: The Move Toward Becoming Industry Cloud Super-Platform

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Advancement in AI, Data Analytics, and Edge Computing

Growth Opportunity 2: Adoption of Hybrid and Multicloud Approaches

Growth Opportunity 3: Increased Focus on IoT and Data Privacy and Security

9 Appendix

