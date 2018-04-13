Global Infectious Disease Diagnostic Testing 2018: Nearly a Third of the Revenues Earned from Clinical Testing Products are Earned from Products that Detect Infectious Diseases

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Infectious Disease Diagnostic Testing: World Market Analysis of TB, Flu, HIV, Hepatitis, Strep A, Malaria, HPV, Blood Screening, STDs, ID/AST, HAI, Rapids and Other Test Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is designed to provide a total picture of the market for products that test for infectious diseases to aid clinical decisions. Readers will benefit from a complete world country analysis, with major country markets defined for each segment, a total of 348 market tables provided. The enhanced segmentation allows for better business planning and market opportunity sizing.
Despite this enormous size, the market remains dynamic. It's also a global market: the entire world prioritizes infectious disease in its healthcare provision. Indeed, the demand to detect and counter infectious disease threats has helped launch new technologies such as molecular systems and point of care, PCR-alternative molecular amplification methods, next-generation sequencing (NGS), microarrays and other technologies. Infectious disease testing offers a mix of some mature segments with rapid spikes in market growth in the infectious disease test market can occur with the emergence of new disease threats or acceptance of new routine screening procedures.
Managed care in the United States and other developed countries demands quicker and more specific test results for infectious diseases. Rapid, near-patient testing can be used to rationalize antimicrobial usage and reduce repeat physician office visits. However, cost improvements are needed to widen the role of test products used in POC and POL settings as decentralized testing is disproportionately affected by cuts to reimbursements and pricing pressure on laboratory services and diagnostic procedures.
Advancements in instrument automated analysis and microfluidics have allowed for the proliferation of infectious disease testing across settings and institutions - from traditional sites such as reference labs through physician office laboratories (POLs) and mobile clinics in the developing world.
Increased funding for infectious disease diagnostics from international governmental, non-governmental and non-profit health organizations is assisting in the development of a new generation of sophisticated test platforms designed to meet the needs of testing in low-resource environments (electricity, water, refrigeration, other environmental control, and personnel).
Payers in the industrialized world are being encouraged and have been receptive to increased coverage of infectious disease testing and screening. While preventive testing services are traditionally associated with lifestyle or non-communicable diseases, infectious disease tests also strongly qualify under preventive services. Latent or asymptomatic diseases can progress into severe chronic conditions that challenge healthcare funding and contribute significantly to national healthcare spending. Increasingly sensitive and accurate infectious disease diagnostics are crucial to implementing therapy earlier in the infection and avoiding higher costs of treatment.
Public health officials worldwide have begun to recognize the global nature of infectious diseases - they are no longer a problem of developing countries but touch the very fabric of the social and economic welfare of countries in the industrialized world as well. The globalized world market has exposed far-apart populations to the burdens of infectious disease and exacerbated disease outbreaks. The potential for the re-introduction of eradicated or controlled infectious diseases is higher than ever. Pathogen drug resistance, in particular, is a problem throughout the world and will require a global response.
Diseases and technology categories covered in this report include:
- Blood Screening Immunoassay
- Blood Screening NAT
- Influenza Tests
- Strep A Test
- RSV Testing
- Malaria Tests
- Dengue Testing
- HIV Tests - Laboratories
- HIV Tests - POC
- Hepatitis Testing, Lab-Based
- Hepatitis Testing, POC
- STD Testing
- HPV Testing
- TORCH Testing
- TB Labs
- TB POC
- ID/AST Market, Auto
- ID/AST, Manual
- Blood Culture
- Chromogenic Media
- Rapid Micro
- Sepsis
- MRSA
- C. diff
- VRE
- Other HAI
- Parasitology
- Mycology
- Emerging Infectious Disease Tests
- Home OTC
- Other
Additional coverage:
- Global Market Sizing
- Forecasts to 2025
- Company Profiles of Infectious Disease Testing providers
- Assessment of Trends
- Overview of Types of Testing
- Breakout by testing technology (molecular, immunoassay) for Hepatitis and HIV
- Breakout by POC vs. lab-test by technology (Hepatitis, HIV, TB, other)
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- A Mix of Traditional and Emerging Testing Technologies
- Drivers
- The World Infectious Disease Testing Market
- Major Findings of the Report
- Growth Rates by Type of Testing Product
- Companies in the Market
- Scope and Methodology
2. Introduction
- Molecular Testing for Infectious Diseases
- Immunoassay vs. Molecular
- Types of Infectious Disease Testing
- Hepatitis Testing
- HIV Testing
- Nucleic Acid Tests
- Line Immunoassay
- Combination Tests
- Sexually Transmitted Diseases
- TORCH
- Influenza Rapid and POC Testing
- Blood Testing
- Immunoassays
- Automated Blood Typing and Screening Methods
- Molecular Methods
- Reducing Blood Typing Errors
- POC Infectious Disease Testing
- Microbiology
- Chromogenic Media
- Blood Culture
- Rapid Micro Tests
- Sepsis
- Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)
- Product Examples
- Products - Cepheid
- Products - Meridian Biosciences
- Products - Luminex Corporation
- Products - Quest Diagnostics
- Products - Quidel / Life Technologies
- Products - DiaSorin
- Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia
- TORCH
- Trends to Watch
- Vaccines and Their Impact on Infectious Disease Markets
- Globalization through Trade and Travel
- More Walk-In Clinic Testing
- Skipping the Pathogen: Syndromic Testing
- IVD Companies Mix and Match
- Phage-based Assays
- Emerging Microbiome Diagnostic Companies
- New Infectious Disease Threats
- Sequencing for HIV
- Greater Outside-the-U.S. Focus
3. World Infectious Disease Market Analysis
- Global Markets for Infectious Disease Diagnostics
- Global Markets for Infectious Disease Markets by Country
- United States
- Canada
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Other EU
- Eastern Europe
- Japan
- Australia
- Singapore
- China
- Malaysia
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Russia
- India
- Indonesia
- Brazil
- Taiwan
- South Korea
- Mexico
- Chile
- Columbia
- Other LATAM
- Rest of World
4. Companies in the Market
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Alere Acquisition Update
- Core Lab
- Coagulation
- Infectious Diseases - Molecular
- HIV
- Alere Reader
- Zika
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. / Danaher
- Immunoassays
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
- BD Max Molecular
- ID/AST
- POC Veritor
- bioMrieux Inc.
- Traditional Microbiology
- Blood Culture
- Immunoassays
- Mass Spectrometry
- BioFire Diagnostics Business
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Quality Control
- Blood Bank
- Infectious Diseases - Molecular
- Immunoassays
- Droplet Digital PCR
- Sequencing
- Cepheid / Danaher
- Tuberculosis
- Microbiology
- Influenza
- POC HIV
- Danaher Corporation
- For 2016 vs 2015, Danaher Reported . . .
- Beckman Coulter
- Radiometer
- Leica Biosystems
- Cepheid
- Radiometer A/S Profile
- Radiometer, POC
- Radiometer, Critical Care
- Radiometer, Immunoassays
- Grifols
- Recent Revenue History
- 2016 Summary as Reported by Grifols
- Blood Transfusion Business
- Blood Bank CLIA Lab
- Coagulation
- Acquisitions and Collaborations
- Hologic, Inc.
- Panther Molecular System
- Panther Fusion
- Blood Bank - Zika Virus
- InSilixa, Inc
- Company Overview
- Products
- Meridian BioScience, Inc
- Company Overview
- Products
- Performance Review
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Company Overview
- Products
- Company Financials
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (PE)
- Sequencing
- Lab Services
- Expansion
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Tuberculosis
- Quidel Corporation
- Immunoassays
- The Solana Business
- Roche Diagnostics
- Immunoassays
- Global Access Program for HIV
- cobas Liat System - POC
- HPV
- Blood Bank
- Siemens Healthineers
- Immunoassays
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Microbiology
- Molecular Test Business
- Mass Spectrometry
- Trinity Biotech PLC
- Company Overview
- Products
- Company Financials
- WAMA Diagnostica
- Company Overview
- Products
- Wave 80 Biosciences
- Company Overview
- Products
- Xagenic
- Company Overview
- Products
