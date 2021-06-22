Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2021-2026: Reagents, Kits, and Consumables Segment to Command the Largest Share of the Market / Diagnostic Laboratories Dominate the End-User Market

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product (Reagents, Assays, Instrument), Test (Laboratory, POC), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Microbiology, PCR, NGS, INAAT), Disease (COVID-19, Hepatitis, HAI, HIV, Influenza), End User - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infectious disease diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 39.8 billion by 2026 from USD 28.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven by factors such as global prevalence of infectious diseases & onset of COVID-19 and the growing awareness for early disease diagnosis, shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized POC testing and rising technological advancements. On the other hand, an unfavorable reimbursement scenario is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

The reagents, kits, and consumables accounted for the highest growth rate in the infectious disease diagnostics market, by product & service, during the forecast period

The infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into reagents, kits, and consumables; instruments; and software & services. The reagents, kits, and consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the infectious disease diagnostics market in 2020. The requirement of reagents, kits and consumables in large numbers compared to instruments is the main factor contributing to this segment's high growth rate. This segment's market growth can also be attributed to repeat purchases of reagents, kits, and consumables compared to instruments.

HAIs segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on the disease type, the infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into COVID-19, HIV, HAIs, hepatitis, CT/NG, HPV, TB, influenza, and other infectious diseases. The increasing number of cases and the availability of many COVID-19 diagnostic tests are driving the growth of this market. In 2020, the HAIs segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

Diagnostic Laboratories segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end-users, the infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, academic research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest CAGR. This can be attributed to increased test volume of infectious diseases and strengthening healthcare infrastructure for efficient disease diagnosis and treatment.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region infections disease diagnostics market

The global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as government efforts to increase awareness about the early detection of diseases and regular health check-ups, continuously rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of hospitals, clinical diagnostic laboratories in India and China, and strengthening research base for diagnostic procedures across India, China, and Japan are driving the growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market in this region.

Premium Insights

The Rising Adoption of Poc Diagnostics is Expected to Support Market Growth During the Forecast Period

Reagents, Kits, and Consumables Segment to Command the Largest Share of the Market, by Product & Service, in 2021

Immunodiagnostics to Hold the Largest Share of the Market During the Forecast Period

Diagnostic Laboratories Dominate the End-User Market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Global Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Onset of COVID-19

Rising Focus on R&D and Funding in Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Growing Awareness for Early Disease Diagnosis in Developing Countries

Rising Technological Advancements in Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Shift in Focus from Centralized Laboratories to Decentralized Poc Testing

Restraints

Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Growing Economies

Challenges

Changing Regulatory Landscape

Operational Barriers

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Pricing Analysis of Infectious Disease Diagnostic Products (2021)

Patent Analysis

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Immunodiagnostics

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Trade Analysis

Trade Analysis for Culture Media

Technology Analysis

Yc-Ycc Shift

