Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Forecast to Reach $2,853.2 Million by 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market: Focus on Product, Disease, Technology, Application, End User, Region/Country Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market was valued at $1.249.3 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow over $2,853.2 million by 2025. The global infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market is expected to grow at the double-digit compound annual growth rate in the forecast period 2020-2025, aided primarily by the impressive growth in the underlying manufacturing market.



Infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing has emerged as one of the most promising techniques in the field of diagnostics. Infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing is primarily adopted for the diagnosis of various infectious diseases in a restricted clinical environment. The testing primarily relies on the detection of target analyte, offering clinical insights in a stipulated time frame. Such testing is becoming an integral component of the healthcare system across the globe. The adoption of these tests in the healthcare system has aided clinicals in navigating through tough times during the outbreak of highly contagious infections such as Ebola virus disease (EVD), SARS-CoV, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), and COVID-19, among others.



North America is the leading contributor in the infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market and contributed approximately 42.09% to the global market value in 2019. This region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.16% during the forecast period 2020-2025 and is expected to continue dominating the global market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 13.85% during the forecast period from 2020-2025. The European region also contributed a significant share of 17.96% to the global market in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.05% during the forecast period from 2020-2025.



Growth Drivers

Rising Incidence of Frequent Pandemics such as COVID-19 Infectious Disease Inciting the Development of Rapid Diagnostic Assays

Significant Innovation Resulting in Market Pull

Shift from Centralized to Decentralized Laboratories

Significant External Funding for Executing R&D Exercises

Market Challenges

Lack of Standard Regulatory Processes

Shortage of Skilled Professionals and Trained Lab Technicians

Less Efficiency of Rapid Diagnostic Testing as Compared with Laboratory Testing

Market Opportunities

Development of Infectious Disease Diagnostic Assays for Various Clinical Areas

Massive Scope for Adoption of Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing in Emerging Nations

The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global infectious disease rapid diagnostics testing market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the infectious disease diagnostic assays and systems?

What was the market value of the leading segments of the global infectious disease rapid diagnostics testing market in 2019?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

What is the current market share of each of the companies in the global infectious disease rapid diagnostics testing market and what are expected to be their contributions in 2025?

What is the growth potential of infectious disease diagnostics in each region, including North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa and Rest-of-the-World?

, , , , , and Rest-of-the-World? What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for infectious disease diagnostics?

What is the expected compound growth rate to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What key strategies have been incorporated by the leading players for furthering the growth of infectious disease industry?

How is a pandemic such as COVID-19 expected to impact development of rapid diagnostic for infectious disease testing?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition



2 Market Scope



3 Research Methodology



4 Market Overview



5 Market Dynamics



6 Global Infectious Disease Rapid Testing Market (by Product), $Million, 2019-2025



7 Global Infectious Disease Rapid Testing Market (by Technology), $Million, 2019-2025



8 Global Infectious Disease Rapid Testing Market (by Application), $Million, 2019-2025



9 Global Infectious Disease Rapid Testing Market (by Disease), $Million, 2019-2025



10 Emerging Companies in the Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market



11 Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market (by Region)



12 Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market (by End User)



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

BGI Group

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux S.A.

CTK Biotech

Cellex

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin S.p.A

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GenMark Diagnostics

Hologic, Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Mesa Biotech

Quidel Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

