Global Infertility Treatment Market 2018-2022: Key Drivers, Trends & Challenges - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.23%

DUBLIN, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Infertility Treatment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global infertility treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Infertility Treatment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing lifestyle diseases. According to the fertility market overview, the rising incidences of lifestyle diseases will be one of the key factors impelling a positive impact on the infertility treatment market in the forthcoming years. Lack of physical activity and sedentary lifestyles have adverse impacts on the health, eventually leading to chronic conditions.
One trend in the market is emergence of digital innovation. With the growing popularity of technologies and digital innovations, vendors in the infertility treatment market are focusing improving the access to these services by offering personalized medicine via various ART procedures.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of ART procedures. The cost of fertility treatments is a concern for many couple struggling with fertility issues. Though infertility treatments such as ovarian stimulation ($1,500) and intrauterine insemination ($865) are less expensive than IVF, they are also less effective.
Key vendors
- AbbVie
- Cook Group
- Ferring
- Merck
- The Cooper Companies
- Vitrolife
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Global infertility treatment market by male infertility treatment
- Global infertility treatment market by female infertility treatment
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of digital innovations
- Growing acceptance of same-sex marriages
- Growing online retail sales of drugs
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3756rm/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-infertility-treatment-market-2018-2022-key-drivers-trends--challenges---market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-23-300650521.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article