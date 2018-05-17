Global Infertility Treatment Market 2018-2022: Key Drivers, Trends & Challenges - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.23%

The global infertility treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Infertility Treatment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing lifestyle diseases. According to the fertility market overview, the rising incidences of lifestyle diseases will be one of the key factors impelling a positive impact on the infertility treatment market in the forthcoming years. Lack of physical activity and sedentary lifestyles have adverse impacts on the health, eventually leading to chronic conditions.



One trend in the market is emergence of digital innovation. With the growing popularity of technologies and digital innovations, vendors in the infertility treatment market are focusing improving the access to these services by offering personalized medicine via various ART procedures.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of ART procedures. The cost of fertility treatments is a concern for many couple struggling with fertility issues. Though infertility treatments such as ovarian stimulation ($1,500) and intrauterine insemination ($865) are less expensive than IVF, they are also less effective.



Key vendors

AbbVie

Cook Group

Ferring

Merck

The Cooper Companies

Vitrolife

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Global infertility treatment market by male infertility treatment

Global infertility treatment market by female infertility treatment

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of digital innovations

Growing acceptance of same-sex marriages

Growing online retail sales of drugs

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3756rm/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-infertility-treatment-market-2018-2022-key-drivers-trends--challenges---market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-23-300650521.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

