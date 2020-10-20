Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Report 2020 Featuring Alere, Analytik Jena, BD and Co, DiaSorin, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Luminex, Meridian Bioscience, Quidel, SA Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Influenza Diagnostics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Influenza Diagnostics estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



RIDT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the RT-PCR segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $685 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Influenza Diagnostics market in the U. S. is estimated at US$685 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$755.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Cell Culture Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR



In the global Cell Culture segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$245.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$326.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$484 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Alere, Inc.

Analytik Jena AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

DiaSorin SpA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Luminex Corporation

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

SA Scientific, Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Influenza Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Influenza Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Influenza Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RIDT (Test Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

RIDT (Test Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

RIDT (Test Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RT-PCR (Test Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

RT-PCR (Test Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

RT-PCR (Test Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Cell Culture (Test Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Cell Culture (Test Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Cell Culture (Test Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Test Types (Test Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

POCT (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

POCT (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

POCT (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Laboratories (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Laboratories (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Laboratories (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Influenza Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Influenza Diagnostics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027

Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Influenza Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Influenza Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2fbng

