Global Influenza Treatment Market (2020 to 2030) - by Product Type, Influenza Type, Administration Route, Distribution Channel, and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Influenza Treatment Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Influenza Type, Administration Route, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global influenza treatment market will reach $1,371.0 billion by 2030, growing by 3.8% annually over 2020-2030 driven by rising incidences of influenza, growing awareness and need for new drugs and treatment across the globe.



Highlighted with 83 tables and 77 figures, this 156-page report Global Influenza Treatment Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Influenza Type, Administration Route, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global influenza treatment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global influenza treatment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Influenza Type, Administration Route, Distribution Channel, and Region.



Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Oseltamivir Phosphate

Baloxavir Marboxil

Peramivir

Zanamivir

Other Drugs

Based on Influenza Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Influenza A

Influenza B

Influenza C

Based on Administration Route, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Oral Administration

Other Administration Routes

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Clinics

Online Stores

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , and Sri Lanka )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , The Netherlands , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) RoW ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Administration Route, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global influenza treatment market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AstraZeneca Plc

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biondvax

Daiichi Sankyo Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech USA , Inc.)

, Inc.) GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Mylan N.V

Natco Pharma Limited

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Seqirus

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Oseltamivir Phosphate

3.3 Baloxavir Marboxil

3.4 Peramivir

3.5 Zanamivir

3.6 Other Drugs



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Influenza Type

4.1 Market Overview by Influenza Type

4.2 Influenza A

4.3 Influenza B

4.4 Influenza C



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Administration Route

5.1 Market Overview by Administration Route

5.2 Oral Administration

5.3 Other Administration Routes



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

6.2 Retail Pharmacy

6.3 Hospital Pharmacy

6.4 Clinics

6.5 Online Stores



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

7.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 UK

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

7.3.8 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 India

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market

7.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.6.1 UAE

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 South Africa

7.6.4 Other National Markets



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



