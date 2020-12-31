Global Influenza Vaccine Production and Distribution Market Report 2020:Impact of COVID-19, Vaccine Makeup, Vaccine Effectiveness, and Reimbursement
Dec 31, 2020, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Influenza Vaccine Production and Distribution Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2020-2021 flu season will be the first full influenza season coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, creating concerns of potential coinfections and overwhelmed hospitals. The 2020 HIDA Influenza Vaccine Production & Distribution Market Report provides insights into the upcoming flu season including the impact of COVID-19, vaccine makeup, vaccine effectiveness, and reimbursement. Insights include:
- COVID-19 spurs production of approximately 15% more flu vaccine doses
- Flu vaccination prevented 105,000 hospitalizations and 6,300 deaths in 2019-2020
- 52% of Americans received a vaccine last season; experts this year target a 70% vaccination rate
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- First Full Season Of Influenza With COVID-19 Creates Uncertainty
- Early Reports From Southern Hemisphere May Indicate Weakened Flu Season
- Manufacturers Producing 194-198 Million Vaccine Doses For 2020-2021
- 2020-2021 Flu Season New/Updated Vaccines
- U.S. Influenza Vaccines 2020-21 Season
- Flu Vaccine Locations Expected To Shift Under COVID-19
- Influenza Vaccine For Children Hit 10-Year High in 2018-2019
- ED Visits And Mortality Among Influenza And COVID-19 Like Illnesses
- Children Account For Highest Percentage Of Outpatient Visits
- Vaccine Effectiveness In 2019-2020 Was 39%
- U.S. Government Contracts With Industry To Produce Vaccine Supplies
- Reimbursement Rates For Influenza Vaccine
- Testing Methods For Influenza
- Distributors Play Large Role In Vaccine Delivery
- Flu Vaccines Prevent Hospitalizations And Death
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nq352r
