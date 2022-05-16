Global Infrastructure as-a-Service and Platform as-a-Service Market Report 2022: Cloud IaaS and PaaS Markets Continue on Their Steady Growth Path, Accelerated by the COVID-19 Pandemic

May 16, 2022, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Infrastructure as-a-Service and Platform as-a-Service Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, we delve into the market for cloud IaaS and PaaS, the factors that will help this market grow, key challenges for public cloud infrastructure and platform providers, and growth opportunities for the future.
The cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) markets continue on their steady growth path, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is partly due to cloud technology's proven effectiveness in powering digital transformation initiatives for enterprises of all sizes around the world.
In addition, a solid cloud foundation is becoming increasingly necessary for organizations as they attempt to unleash the next wave of benefits from cloud-based technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G wireless.
Evolving workplace dynamics, the transition of baby boomers out of the workforce, and the rise of the remote workforce during the pandemic have also contributed to the growth of the cloud IaaS and PaaS markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market
- Growth Market Overview
- Global Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Definitions
- Global Cloud Services Market Segmentation
- Global Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Segmentation by Region
- Research Scope
- Competitors in the Global Cloud IaaS Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Growth Drivers for the Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market
- Growth Driver Analysis for the Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market
- Growth Restraints for the Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for the Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market
3. Global Iaas-PaaS Market - Market Trends
- Adoption Continues Up the Cloud Stack
- Third-party Support Becomes Crucial
- 5G Drives Strategic Alliances Between Cloud Providers and Telcos
4. Global Cloud Iaas-PaaS Market - Forecasts
- Forecast Assumptions - Global Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market
- Global Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Revenue Forecast
- North America - Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Revenue Forecast
- Latin America - Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Revenue Forecast
- Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) - Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Revenue Forecast
- Asia-Pacific - Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Global Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Partner Ecosystem will Drive International Penetration
- Growth Opportunity 2: Segment-specific Services to Help Clients with Digital Transformation
- Growth Opportunity 3: Industry-specific Services to Help Clients with Digital Transformation
- Growth Opportunity 4: Build Out Data Expertise as enterprises become increasingly data-driven
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t87qaw
