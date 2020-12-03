Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Report 2020: Sudden Outbreak of COVID-19 is Expected to Accelerate the Growth of the Market in the Coming Years

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market (by Product Type, Application, End-User & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global inhaled nitric oxide market is predicted to reach US$1.22 billion in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 5.90%, over the period 2020-2024.



The factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, increasing geriatric population, surging prevalence of asthma, expanding urbanization, growing obese population and emerging economic growth would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by associated patient risk and high cost of treatment. A few notable trends include the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, upsurge in cigarette consumption and ongoing research and development activities.

The global inhaled nitric oxide market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application and end-user. In terms of product type, the global inhaled nitric oxide market can be bifurcated into 99.92% purity, 99.995 purity and other purity product.



According to the application, the inhaled nitric oxide market can be segmented into ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome), PPHN (Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension in the Newborn) and other diseases. Whereas, the inhaled nitric oxide market can be split into hospitals, specialty clinics & healthcare centers and other end-users, on the basis of end-user.

The fastest-growing regional market is North America due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as respiratory disorders, heart disease, obesity, and asthma, improvements in healthcare infrastructure coupled with a growing number of production facilities in the region and increasing research and development activities to improve inhaled nitric oxide applications.



Further, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 would elevate the risk of respiratory distress conditions among the individuals and thereby is expected to accelerate the growth of the global inhaled nitric oxide market in the coming years.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global inhaled nitric oxide market segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user and region.

The major regional and country markets ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific and LAMEA) have been analyzed.

, , and LAMEA) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Linde PLC (Praxair, Inc.), Air Liquide S.A., E. Merck KG, Mallinckrodt PLC, Beyond Air, Inc. and NuMED, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Device Manufacturers

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Providers and Distributors

Pharmaceutical Companies

End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics & Healthcare Centers)

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Production of Nitric Oxide

1.3 Biological Roles of Nitric Oxide

1.4 Synthesis of Nitric Oxide

1.5 Clinical Applications of Inhaled Nitric Oxide

1.6 Indications and Dosage for Inhaled Nitric Oxide

1.7 Ideal Treatment Goals for Inhaled Nitric Oxide

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Economic Impact

2.2 Change in Organic Traffic

2.3 Demand Surge for Inhaled Nitric Oxide Therapy

2.4 Nitric Oxide Inhalation & COVID-19

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Value

3.2 Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Product Type

3.3.1 Global 99.92% Purity Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Value

3.3.2 Global 99.92% Purity Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global 99.99% Purity Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Value

3.3.4 Global 99.99% Purity Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Application

3.4.1 Global ARDS Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Value

3.4.2 Global ARDS Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global PPHN Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Value

3.4.4 Global PPHN Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Other Diseases Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Other Diseases Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by End-User

3.5.1 Global Hospital Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Hospital Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global Specialty Clinics & Healthcare Centers Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Value

3.5.4 Global Specialty Clinics & Healthcare Centers Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Forecast by Value

4.4 LAMEA

4.4.1 LAMEA Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Value

4.4.2 LAMEA Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.2 Increasing Geriatric Population

5.1.3 Surging Prevalence of Asthma

5.1.4 Expanding Urbanization

5.1.5 Growing Obese Population

5.1.6 Accelerating Tuberculosis Detection Rate

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.2 Upsurge in Cigarette Consumption

5.2.3 Ongoing Research and Development Activities

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Associated Patient Risk

5.3.2 High Cost of Treatment

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6.1.4 Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Share by Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Linde PLC (Praxair, Inc.)

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Air Liquide S.A.

7.3 E. Merck KG

7.4 Mallinckrodt PLC

7.5 Beyond Air, Inc.

7.6 NuMED Plus, Inc.

