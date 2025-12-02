Global Initiative on Ageing and Longevity Expands into North America, Appoints Dr. Alison Bryant as Inaugural Chair

Initiative accelerates innovation, business growth, and systems-level change for an aging world

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Initiative on Ageing and Longevity (GIA-L), an alliance advancing innovation and economic transformation across sectors, announced the launch of its North American Chapter (https://us-chapter.gialongevity.org/). This development strengthens GIA-L's mission to create a world where people of all ages can thrive across longer, healthier lives and to unlock the full potential of the rapidly growing longevity economy.

The U.S. Chapter reinforces GIA-L's commitment to human-first innovation, cross-sector collaboration, and solutions that help societies adapt to demographic change and extended lifespans. Building on its work with United Nations agencies and global partners, the U.S. Chapter will enhance GIA-L's ability to advance impactful initiatives at national and international levels.

Driving a New Era of Innovation and Leadership

GIA-L has appointed Dr. Alison Bryant as the inaugural Chair of the U.S. Chapter. Dr. Bryant brings a unique combination of academic expertise, entrepreneurial experience, and systems-level leadership. She currently serves as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Learning Economy Foundation (LEF), a global nonprofit developing next-generation digital public-good infrastructure to transform education, skills, and economic opportunity. Her previous roles include serving as Chief Research, Education, Data, and Impact Officer for Sesame Workshop, and leading AARP's Research Center and Technology & Digital Equity initiatives.

"We have a tremendous opportunity to strengthen public–private partnerships that improve life and learning across the age span," said Dr. Alison Bryant, Chair of the GIA Longevity U.S. Chapter. "This is the moment to reimagine how societies support people at every stage of life by aligning innovation, collaboration, and practical action that benefits all generations."

"Dr. Bryant represents the leadership, strategic insight, and commitment to innovation that GIA Longevity calls for as we enter a new chapter of growth," said Ambassador Luis Gallegos, President of GIA Longevity.

GIA-L works with organizations to co-create innovative products, services, and models designed for a longevity-driven economy. These collaborations help organizations identify new market opportunities, accelerate innovation, and build competitive advantage in a world shaped by longer lives.

About GIA Longevity

The Global Initiative on Ageing and Longevity (GIA Longevity) is a global alliance dedicated to accelerating innovation, policy leadership, and economic transformation across the longevity sector. The organization convenes governments, United Nations agencies, businesses, academic institutions, and civil society organizations to drive systems-level change.

Learn more at www.gialongevity.org .

