Global Innovation in Oil and Gas Supply Chain Management, 2019 - Advanced Technologies Enable Linear Supply Chains to Evolve Into Interconnected Digital Supply Networks

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Innovation in Oil and Gas Supply Chain Management, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Innovation in Oil and Gas Supply Chain Management study provides an overview of emerging technology areas, industry shifts, company profiles, and ensuing business model transformations surrounding drilling activities, with a specific focus on onshore operations. It offers clients a holistic, directional analysis of the drilling, completion, production, and water management supply chain ecosystem till 2025.



Determining which technologies to develop and communicating innovation's value to include practices beyond Research and Development (R&D) is required to sustain a culture of continuous innovation and meet future demand in the upstream supply chain. However, the industry is still behind the curve in stressing this critical area. Upstream oil and gas is increasingly focused on cutting costs and improving recovery rates through radical innovation and digital transformation.

All emerging technologies, including AI and advanced analytics, advanced computing, enhanced communication, IoT, Blockchain, and additive manufacturing have disrupted many industries and verticals of industries. Supply chains too will be changed, leading to smarter supply chains that can result in faster information transfer and seamless parts movement. Predictive ordering, replenishment, transportation, and smarter inventory management have already been introduced with the help of start-ups.



The study will cover 6 main technologies across each supply chain section. Additionally, each technology is further covered deeply in the study and its features and outcomes are explained separately. Apart from the regular impact that the technology creates and the outcomes attained by operators, technology providers are also listed. Technology providers of key technologies are discussed and the solutions provided by them are explained briefly. The key technologies are separated by individual processes - drilling, completion, production, and water management.

Each process is further analyzed based on what technology is used and how it is used. Technologies used in each process are first listed and individual outcomes are analyzed separately. Then, individual operators' use of upcoming technologies and the transformation obtained are profiled. Each operator and OEM's adoption of the above technologies and their benefits attained by them are discussed in detail.

Additionally, future shifts and business models are evaluated and how operators are equipped them for the changing technology development is also studied. The digital transformation happening in the oil and gas industry and the opportunity it provides for the businesses are discussed. It also discusses the maturity model of how much and where the technology is adopted. The study discuss the digital value chain and critical aspects of the digital transformation of the upstream oil and gas supply chain.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Key Areas of Focus of Supply chain Management

Executive Summary - Supply Chain Strategies

Executive Summary - Supply Chain Management Features

Executive Summary - Supply Chain Future

The Oil and Gas Innovation Council - Study Objectives

Special Thanks

Scope of the Study - Upstream supply Chain

Technology Breakdown

Technology Overview

Innovations and Technology Advancements in Supply Chain

Timeline for Advanced Applications of Technology

Advanced Applications of Technology and Pain Points

Emerging Leading Innovators

Companies to Action

Drilling Supply Chain

Key Technologies in Drilling

AI and Advanced Analytics Technology for Drilling

AI and Advanced Analytics Emerging Innovators for Drilling

Advanced Computing for Drilling

Advanced Computing Emerging Innovators for Drilling

Enhanced Communication Systems for Drilling

Enhanced Communication Systems Innovators for Drilling

IoT for Drilling

IoT Emerging Innovators for Drilling

Completions Supply Chain

Key Technologies in Completions

AI and Advanced Analytics Technology for Completions

Advanced Computing for Completions

Enhanced Communication for Completions

IoT for Completions

Emerging Innovators for Completions

Production Supply Chain

Key Technologies in Production Supply Chain

AI and Advanced Analytics Technology for Production

Blockchain for Production

Additive Manufacturing for Production

IoT for Production

Emerging Innovators for Production

Water Management Supply Chain

Key Technologies in Water Management

AI and Advanced Analytics for Water Management

IoT for Water Management

Advanced Computing for Water Management

Enhanced Communications for Water Management

Emerging Innovators for Water Management

Profiles in Supply Chain Innovation

Operators - Hess

Operators - Saudi Aramco

Operators - Shell

Operators - Chevron

Operators - Anadarko

Operators - Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Operators - Equinor

Operators - Murphy Oil Corporation

Operators - Enbridge Inc.

Oilfield Services and Equipment Manufacturers - Halliburton

Future Shifts and Business Model Evolutions

Digital Transformation Maturity Model

Digital Service Model Evolution

Digital Value Chain

Critical Aspects of the Digital Transformation of the Upstream Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Digital Business and Pricing Model Development

The Last Word



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8pea8j



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

