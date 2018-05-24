Global Insect Growth Regulator Market, 2023

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Insect Growth Regulator Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based revenue (USD Million).

The study includes drivers and restraints for the insect growth regulator market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the insect growth regulator market on a global level.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations joint ventures, research development, technology and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis, the product portfolio of various companies according to the region.

Scope of the Report

Global Insect Growth Regulator Market: Product Type Segment Analysis:

Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors

Juvenile Hormone Analogs and Mimics Inhibitors

Anti-Juvenile Hormone Agents

Global Insect Growth Regulator Market: Form Type Segment Analysis:



Bait

Liquid

Aerosol

Global Insect Growth Regulator Market: Application Segment Analysis:



Agricultural

Residential

Commercial

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Insect Growth Regulator Market - Market Dynamics



4. Global Insect Growth Regulator Market- Competitive Landscape



5. Global Insect Growth Regulator Market - Product Type Segment Analysis



6. Global Insect Growth Regulator Market - Form Type Segment Analysis



7. Global Insect Growth Regulator Market - Application Segment Analysis



8. Global Insect Growth Regulator Market - Regional Segment Analysis



9. Company Profiles



Dow Chemical Company

Bayer Crop Science AG

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

Syngenta AG

Nufarm Ltd.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd.

Central Garden Pet Co.

Russell IPM Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gjsltw/global_insect?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-insect-growth-regulator-market-2023-300654382.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

