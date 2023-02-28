Global Insect Repellent Market Report 2022: Growing Number of Pet Owners Worldwide Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Insect Repellent Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Insect Repellent Market was valued at US$7.573 billion in 2020.

Growing global temperatures due to increasing levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere have created suitable conditions for mosquitos to breed across different regions while increasing their levels of activity. Climate conditions such as wet and damp climates in certain regions are also favouring the multiplication of the populations of various insects which can cause serious diseases. Thus, the growing incidence of vector-borne diseases in various parts of the world is significantly driving the market growth of insect repellents worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), vector-borne diseases account for more than 17% of all infectious diseases, killing over 700,000 people each year. These diseases can be caused either by parasites, viruses, or bacteria. Out of all vector-borne diseases, dengue is the most prevalent, causing an estimated 40,000 deaths every year. As novel vector-borne diseases keep spreading in various regions, the demand for insect repellents will continue to accelerate during the forecast period.

The growing number of pet owners across the globe is expected to propel market growth.

The increasing number of pet owners globally is also a major driver of the global insect repellent market as many pet owners are purchasing different types of insect repellents for their pets, especially dogs, to keep them safe and healthy. These parasites are problematic for dogs and cats as they spread diseases among animals.

As such, with a rise in the number of pets owned by people, the demand for insect repellents for pets is also increasing in order to prevent infestation and insect bites from occurring in the first place.

Growing demand for insect repellents made from natural ingredients to be used by kids is also paving the way for the market growth of insect repellents as many insect repellent manufacturers are now focusing on launching natural insect repellents in order to gain a larger share of the global insect repellent market. The booming global e-commerce industry is also contributing to the growth of the market for insect repellents.

Strategic developments deployed by the prominent market players are bound to fuel the market size.

Market players in the global insect repellent market are working closely with governments, international organizations, and universities to run various awareness campaigns so as to educate the public about effective measures to prevent the breeding of insects and, hence, prevent various diseases. For example, SC Johnson partnered with the University of Notre Dame in order to create public awareness about the benefits of spatial repellents. Furthermore, companies are also expanding their footprints by adding new and innovative products to their portfolio while establishing new facilities in emerging regions to cater to the local market.

The global insect repellent market has been segmented on the basis of insect type, product type, the active ingredient, application, sales channel, and geography. By insect type, the global insect repellent market has been segmented as mosquitoes, bugs, and others. By product type, the market has been segmented as sprays, coil, creams and lotions, vaporizers, and others. The market has been segmented by active ingredients such as synthetic and natural. By application, the market has also been segmented into humans and pets. The global insect repellent market has also been segmented by sales channels such as online and offline.

There is a boom in demand for insect repellents with natural ingredients

With active ingredients, the market for the natural segment will witness a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. People are constantly looking for alternatives to DEET-based chemical insect repellents with natural ingredients to protect themselves and their pets from insect bites as these are less toxic to humans and animals as well as the environment. However, the demand for synthetic-based insect repellents will remain high, especially in regions with a high risk of vector-borne diseases like Zika.

The Asia Pacific will witness the fastest regional market growth

Geographically, the global insect repellent market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific regional market for insect repellent is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising awareness about the benefits of insect repellents among consumers along with the growing prevalence of insect-borne diseases in different APAC countries such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia is driving the demand for insect repellents across this region. Supportive government initiatives to boost the adoption of insect repellents in order to reduce the burden of various insect-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria are further bolstering the market growth of insect repellents in this region. For example, the launch of the campaign in Delhi (India) to tackle vector-borne diseases like chikungunya and dengue while increasing the participation of residents in preventing their spread. The Middle East and Africa will also witness noteworthy regional market growth during the forecast period as there has been a rise in the incidence of various vector-borne diseases, especially in African countries.

Segmentation

By Insect Type

Mosquito

Bugs

By Product Type

Sprays

Coil

Creams and Lotions

Vaporizers

By Active Ingredient

Synthetic

Natural

By Application

Humans

Pets

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

India

Companies Mentioned

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Sawyer Products, Inc.

GODREJ LTD.

Dabur Odomos

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Enesis Group

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

PIC

Quantum Health

