Global Insulating Glass Window Market Research Report (2020 to 2025) - by Spacer Type, End-user and Region
Jul 22, 2021, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insulating Glass Window Market Research Report by Spacer Type, by End-user - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Insulating Glass Window Market is expected to grow from USD 11,985.20 Million in 2020 to USD 15,538.34 Million by the end of 2025, at a CAGR of 5.32%
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Insulating Glass Window to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Spacer Type, the Insulating Glass Window Market is examined across 4SG Thermoplastic, Aluminum Box, Galvanized Steel, Intercept, and Stainless Steel Box.
- Based on Sealant Type, the Insulating Glass Window Market is examined across Epoxy, Hot-melt Butyl, Polyisobutylene, Polysulfide, Polyurethane, and Silicone.
- Based on End-user, the Insulating Glass Window Market is examined across Commercial and Residential.
- Based on Geography, the Insulating Glass Window Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Insulating Glass Window Market including AGC Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Compagnie De Saint-Gobain Sa, Dymax Corporation, Eco Glass, Glaston Corporation, Guardian Industries, H.B. Fuller Company, Internorm International GmbH, Ittihad Insulating Glass Co., JE Berkowitz, Migo Glass Co., Ltd, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Oyade Sealant Industry Co., Ltd., Sika AG, The 3M Company, Viracon, Inc., Vitro Architectural Glass, and Yongan Adhesive Industry Co., Ltd.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Insulating Glass Window Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Insulating Glass Window Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Insulating Glass Window Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Insulating Glass Window Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Insulating Glass Window Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Insulating Glass Window Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Insulating Glass Window Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing construction industry across the world
5.1.1.2. Rising demand for non-hazardous sealant or adhesive
5.1.1.3. Increasing acceptance due to energy saving and sunlight or UV protection benefits
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Very expensive insulated glasses and heat-trapping problem inside the building at high-temperature geographies
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rising demand for energy-efficient and green buildings
5.1.3.2. Public-private investments to large scale sustainable construction projects
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Difficulties in managing leakages causing condensation/damage of the Insulated Glass unit
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
6. Global Insulating Glass Window Market, By Spacer Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. 4SG Thermoplastic
6.3. Aluminum Box
6.4. Galvanized Steel
6.5. Intercept
6.6. Stainless Steel Box
7. Global Insulating Glass Window Market, By Sealant Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Epoxy
7.3. Hot-melt Butyl
7.4. Polyisobutylene
7.5. Polysulfide
7.6. Polyurethane
7.7. Silicone
8. Global Insulating Glass Window Market, By End-user
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Commercial
8.3. Residential
9. Americas Insulating Glass Window Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Insulating Glass Window Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. South Korea
10.10. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Insulating Glass Window Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis
12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis
12.5. Competitive Scenario
12.5.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.5.4. Investment & Funding
12.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Appendix
