Global Insulin Pen Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2021-2022 & 2023-2027: Focus on United States, India, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Australia

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Insulin Pen Market, Users, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Insulin Pump Market is estimated to reach US$ 64.75 Billion by 2027 from US$ 50.84 Billion in 2021 and is expanded to expand with a CAGR Of 5.18% During 2022-2027.

An insulin pen is a device that administers insulin to diabetic individuals. Patients with type 1 diabetes choose to use it for therapy, making it easy to inject insulin into the body. Insulin pen needles are thinner and shorter than those used in syringes. It also gives more exact dosing and less pain than vials and syringes, and clinicians and patients prefer it.

Furthermore, the insulin pen improves the quality of life and minimizes the dread of hyperglycaemia. The low cost of an insulin pen makes it more accessible to people of all ages. However, insulin pens should not be shared since infections like hepatitis can be transmitted.



Major Market Trends Shaping the Insulin Pen Market Worldwide:



With the high base of the aging population, which causes diabetes, the global insulin pen market has the enormous potential over time. As a result, manufacturers are concentrating their measures on the Asian market to meet the demand for insulin pen devices. The rising prevalence of diabetes among people of various ages is a major factor driving the global insulin pen market.

In addition, the insulin pen industry is benefiting from increased R&D activity. However, concerns over infusion pen safety and strict regulations for new product development are limiting the expansion of the insulin pen business.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Global Insulin Pen Industry:



According to the IDF, people with diabetes were more likely to acquire COVID-19 disease and have severe symptoms. As a result, demand for insulin pens use soared during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the homecare insulin pen business exploded worldwide due to the epidemic.

Furthermore, demand for automated and efficient insulin pens soared throughout the epidemic. Moreover, as per our analysis, Global Insulin Pen Market will reach



Competitive Landscape:



The global Insulin Pump Market is competitive, with only a few businesses competing. Among the major players covered in our study are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Becton, Dickinson (BD), Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed AG, and Terumo Corporation. These firms control a significant portion of the global market.

In addition, they are constantly expanding into new markets to produce new revenue streams and improve existing ones. These market actors' actions will foster competition, forcing enterprises to experiment with the latest technology to differentiate their products. Companies are also partnering to improve their technical understanding and save product development time.



Companies Covered:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Becton, Dickinson(BD)

Novo Nordisk A/S

Ypsomed AG

Terumo Corporation

Scope of the Report



Types - The market has been covered from 4 viewpoints:

Disposable Insulin Pen

Reusable Insulin Pen

Smart Insulin Pen

Insulin Pen Needle

Country - The market has been covered from 11 viewpoints:

United States

India

China

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Kingdom

Germany

Netherlands

Sweden

Switzerland

Australia

The above-mentioned countries have been covered from 4 viewpoints:



Diabetes Population

Type 1

Type 2

Market & User Analysis

Insulin Pen Market

Insulin Pen User

Types - Insulin Pen Market & Users

Disposable Insulin Pen

Reusable Insulin Pen

Smart Insulin Pen

Insulin Pen Needle Market

Reimbursement Policies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwqvmg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets