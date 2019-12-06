Global Insurance Providers Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insurance Providers Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Insurance Providers Market Forecast to 2022 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global insurance providers market.



The insurance providers market consists of sales of insurance products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that undertake underwriting (assuming the risk and assigning premiums) on annuities and insurance policies. Insurance providers invest premiums to build up a portfolio of financial assets to be used against future claims.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the insurance providers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Insurance Providers market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global insurance providers market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global insurance providers market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global insurance providers market.



UBI, which allows Insurance Providers to vary premiums depending on the behavior of consumers, is gaining traction amongst auto insurers. In particular, it is used in vehicle insurance based on the vehicle usage and driving behavior of drivers. The popularity of UBI is driven by the increased use of smartphones with features such as Global Positioning System (GPS), accelerometers and g-force tracking, which can be used to substitute telematics devices with mobile apps.



Under UBI, auto insurers are offering pay as you drive (PAYD) and pay how you drive (PHYD) services. While PAYD insurance premium is calculated based on the distance covered by a vehicle, PHYD insurance premium is calculated based on the driving behavior of insured consumers. UBI is rapidly growing in regions such as Europe, Asia and America.



According to a report by EY, global market penetration of UBI services is expected to increase from about 1% in 2015 to 15% by 2020.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Insurance Providers Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Insurance Providers Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Insurance Providers Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Insurance Providers Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Insurance Providers Market Trends And Strategies



8. Insurance Providers Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Insurance Providers Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Insurance Providers Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Insurance Providers Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Insurance Providers Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Insurance Providers Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Insurance Providers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Life Insurance Providers

10.1.2. Property & Casualty Insurance Providers

10.1.3. Health & Medical Insurance Providers



11. Insurance Providers Market Metrics

11.1. Insurance Providers Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Insurance Providers Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



United health Group

AXA

Allianz

Generali

Ping An

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7mrr3d





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

