Global Intelligent Power Module Market Report 2022-2027: Growing Adoption of GaN and SiC Materials in Automobile and Power Semiconductor Applications Fueling Expansion

Jul 26, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Intelligent Power Module Market by Voltage Rating (Up to 600 V, 601-1,200 V, Above 1,200 V), Current Rating, Circuit Configuration (6-Pack, 7-Pack), Power Devices (IGBT, MOSFET), Vertical, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global intelligent power module market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2022 to USD 3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2027. Rising requirements for power generation through renewable sources, focus of OEMs on providing novel and efficient energy and power monitoring modules as well as surging demand for IPMs in industrial, automotive and consumer electronics vertical are some of the major factors propelling the growth of intelligent power module market.
Key Players
- Alpha & Omega Semiconductor
- CissoID
- Fuji Electric
- Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics
- Hirata Corporation
- Infineon Technologies
- Microsemi Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric
- ON Semiconductor
- Oztek Corporation
- Powerex
- Renesas Electronics
- Rohm Semiconductor
- Rongtech Industry
- Sanken Electric
- Semikron
- Sensitron Semiconductor
- Sino Microelectronics
- Solitron Devices
- STMicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
- Vincotech-A Group Company of Mitsubishi Electric
- Increasing Demand for Intelligent Power Modules in Consumer Electronics and Industrial Verticals to Drive Market Growth
- Up to 600 V Segment to Hold Largest Market Share by 2027
- IGBT Segment to Hold Larger Market Share in 2022
- Industrial Vertical to Account for Largest Market Share During 2022-2027
- China Intelligent Power Module Market to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Focus of Governments on Generating Power Using Renewable Sources
- Surging Global Electric Vehicle Demand
- Growing Need for Improving System Reliability and Performance
- Compact Design and High Energy Efficiency Features of Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs)
Restraints
- Slow Adoption of Novel Technologies and Complex Design of Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs)
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs) in Consumer Electronics Industry
- Growing Adoption of GaN and SiC Materials in Automobile and Power Semiconductor Applications
Challenges
- Designing and Operational Challenges Related to Next-Generation Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs)
- Supply Chain Disruptions and Semiconductor Shortage Owing to COVID-19
Companies Mentioned
