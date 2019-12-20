Global Intelligent Transport Systems Market by Mode of Transport, Product, Protocol, Offering, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent Transport Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intelligent transport systems market was worth US$ 21.2 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 29.2 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2024.

The increasing number of smart cities, along with unprecedented population growth leading to widespread traffic congestion, are the key factors driving the market growth. The ITS significantly aids in the effective management of on-road traffic through Global Positioning System (GPS), Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) and Carrier Access for Land Mobiles (CALM). Additionally, increasing occurrence of deaths due to road accidents have driven the demand for ITS across the globe.



Advanced features such as Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communication is creating a positive outlook for the market. These features provide real-time information to travelers about road conditions and construction zones, along with seat availability and timings of public modes of transport, thus enhancing the overall on-road safety and reducing the chances of fatalities while reducing the travel time.



Moreover, increasing focus on research and development (R&D) in both the public and private sectors to incorporate more enhanced features is also contributing to the market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Intelligent Transport Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Mode of Transport

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Protocol

5.6 Market Breakup by Offering

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Mode of Transport

6.1 Roadways

6.2 Railways

6.3 Airways



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Network Management Systems

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

7.1.2.1 Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)

7.1.2.2 Road User Charging, Congestion Charging, and etc

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Freight and Commercial Systems

7.3 Public Transport Systems

7.4 Security and Crime Reduction Systems

7.5 Automotive and Infotainment Systems

7.6 Road Safety Systems

7.7 Communications Systems



8 Market Breakup by Protocol

8.1 Short Range

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

8.1.2.1 Wave (IEEE 802.11)

8.1.2.2 Wpan (IEEE 802.15)

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 Long Range

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

8.2.2.1 Wimax (IEEE 802.11)

8.2.2.2 Ofdm

8.2.3 Market Forecast

8.3 IEEE 1512

8.4 Traffic Management Data Dictionary (TMDD)

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Offering

9.1 Hardware

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

9.1.2.1 Interface Board

9.1.2.2 Sensor

9.1.2.3 Surveillance Camera

9.1.2.4 Telecommunication Network

9.1.2.5 Monitoring and Detection System

9.1.2.6 Others

9.1.3 Market Forecast

9.2 Software

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

9.2.2.1 Visualization Software

9.2.2.2 Video Detection Management Software

9.2.2.3 Transit Management System

9.2.2.4 Others

9.2.3 Market Forecast

9.3 Services

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Breakup by Type

9.3.2.1 Business and Cloud Services

9.3.2.2 Support and Maintenance Services

9.3.3 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

10.2 Intelligent Traffic Control

10.3 Collision Avoidance

10.4 Parking Management

10.5 Passenger Information Management

10.6 Ticketing Management

10.7 Emergency Vehicle Notification

10.8 Automotive Telematics



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Siemens

16.3.2 Thales Group

16.3.3 Garmin

16.3.4 Cubic Corporation

16.3.5 FLIR Systems

16.3.6 Lanner Electronics

16.3.7 Denso Corporation

16.3.8 IBM Corporation

16.3.9 Addco

16.3.10 TomTom

16.3.11 Kapsch Trafficcom

16.3.12 Iteris

16.3.13 Q-Free

16.3.14 Efkon

16.3.15 GeoToll

16.3.16 Electricfeel

16.3.17 Doublemap

16.3.18 Bestmile

16.3.19 Nutonomy



