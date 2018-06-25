Global Intelligent Vending Machines Markets, 2024 - Companies Explore New Opportunities with Biometric Technologies

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cumulative Installed Base of Intelligent Vending Machines in Thousand Units.



The report profiles 47 companies including many key and niche players



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Intelligent Vending Machines: A Digital Transformation in Vending

Market Drivers for IVM

Current & Future Analysis

Developed Markets: Early Adopters of Intelligent Vending

Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth

Barriers and Challenges

Cashless Payments Add Appeal

Data Analytics Redefine Vending Business Model

MicroMarket Vending

An Expanding Concept

Advanced Platforms for Intelligent Vending Machines

Companies Explore New Opportunities with Biometric Technologies

Gamification and Geo-fencing

Extending Frontiers in Vending Machine Industry

Digital Signage Systems Enhance Appeal of IVM

AI in Machines to Offer Dynamism

Changing the Mode of Human Interaction with Vending Machines

Ability to Minimize Operational Costs Further Drives IVM Adoption

User Friendly Interface of IVM Portends Significant Innovations

Governmental Regulations Boost Intelligent Vending Machine Installations

Enhanced Energy Efficiency of Intelligent Vending Machines Augurs Well for Growth

Intelligent Vending Machines Propel Impulse Purchases



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

Carvana Launches Car Vending Machine

Seaga India Unveils Eco Friendly Automated Vending Machines

TOMRA Introduces TOMRA Connect

Snapchat Introduces Vending Machine for Sunglasses

Castles Technology Europe and PayTipper New Solution Introduces for PagoBANCOMAT

Berries by Astrid Introduces Cold Drink Dispenser With Intelligent Payment System (SWEDEN)



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

N&W Global Vending and Cafection to Form a Joint Venture

N&W Global Acquires Parma's Ducale

USA Technologies Enters into a Strategic Technology Partnership with Gimme Vending

Cantaloupe Systems Enters into Partnership with Gimme Vending

N&W Global Vending Acquire Saeco Vending S.p.A

Ingenico Group Offers Contactless Payment Technologies for its Vending Machines

Automatspec and Ingenico to Introduce Contactless Payments for Vending Machines in Poland

USA Technologies Expands Agreement with A&A Vending Service

USA Technologies Expands Agreement with Coastal Canteen Vending

Fuji Electric to Increase On-Site Production Capacity

Ingenico Enters into Partnership with Selecta Group

Lone Star Funds Affiliate Acquires N&W Global Vending

Microsoft Partners with Mondelez for Cloud Connected 3D Interactive VM



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

