Global Intelligent Vending Machines Markets, 2024 - Companies Explore New Opportunities with Biometric Technologies

DUBLIN, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Intelligent Vending Machines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cumulative Installed Base of Intelligent Vending Machines in Thousand Units.
The report profiles 47 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Azkoyen Group (Spain)
- Bianchi Vending Group S.p.A. (Italy)
- FAS International SpA (Italy)
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Glory Ltd. (Japan)
- Canteen Vending Services, Inc. (USA)
- Crane Co. (USA)
- MEI, Inc. (USA)
- Royal Vendors, Inc. (USA)
- SandenVendo America, Inc. (USA)
- Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
- VE Global Vending, Inc. (USA)
- Jofemar SA (Spain)
- N&W Global Vending SpA (Italy)
- Rheavendors Group (Italy)
- Sanden Corp. (Japan)
- Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. (UK)
- Vending Solution Providers
- Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Cantaloupe Systems Inc. (USA)
- Ingenico S.A. (France)
- Intel Corporation (USA)
- USA Technologies Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Intelligent Vending Machines: A Digital Transformation in Vending
Market Drivers for IVM
Current & Future Analysis
Developed Markets: Early Adopters of Intelligent Vending
Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth
Barriers and Challenges
Cashless Payments Add Appeal
Data Analytics Redefine Vending Business Model
MicroMarket Vending
An Expanding Concept
Advanced Platforms for Intelligent Vending Machines
Companies Explore New Opportunities with Biometric Technologies
Gamification and Geo-fencing
Extending Frontiers in Vending Machine Industry
Digital Signage Systems Enhance Appeal of IVM
AI in Machines to Offer Dynamism
Changing the Mode of Human Interaction with Vending Machines
Ability to Minimize Operational Costs Further Drives IVM Adoption
User Friendly Interface of IVM Portends Significant Innovations
Governmental Regulations Boost Intelligent Vending Machine Installations
Enhanced Energy Efficiency of Intelligent Vending Machines Augurs Well for Growth
Intelligent Vending Machines Propel Impulse Purchases
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
Carvana Launches Car Vending Machine
Seaga India Unveils Eco Friendly Automated Vending Machines
TOMRA Introduces TOMRA Connect
Snapchat Introduces Vending Machine for Sunglasses
Castles Technology Europe and PayTipper New Solution Introduces for PagoBANCOMAT
Berries by Astrid Introduces Cold Drink Dispenser With Intelligent Payment System (SWEDEN)
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
N&W Global Vending and Cafection to Form a Joint Venture
N&W Global Acquires Parma's Ducale
USA Technologies Enters into a Strategic Technology Partnership with Gimme Vending
Cantaloupe Systems Enters into Partnership with Gimme Vending
N&W Global Vending Acquire Saeco Vending S.p.A
Ingenico Group Offers Contactless Payment Technologies for its Vending Machines
Automatspec and Ingenico to Introduce Contactless Payments for Vending Machines in Poland
USA Technologies Expands Agreement with A&A Vending Service
USA Technologies Expands Agreement with Coastal Canteen Vending
Fuji Electric to Increase On-Site Production Capacity
Ingenico Enters into Partnership with Selecta Group
Lone Star Funds Affiliate Acquires N&W Global Vending
Microsoft Partners with Mondelez for Cloud Connected 3D Interactive VM
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 47 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 53)
- The United States ((16)
- Canada 3)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (18)
- France (1)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (6)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qgx5rk/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-intelligent-vending-machines-markets-2024---companies-explore-new-opportunities-with-biometric-technologies-300671414.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article