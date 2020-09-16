Global Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment Markets Report 2020-2025: Increased Need for ICUs for COVID-19 Care Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for ICU equipment generally consists of the following devices: ICU beds, mechanical ventilators; cardiac monitors; and continuous patient monitoring devices and feeding devices.

The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for ICU equipment and analyses of global market trends, using 2019 as the base year and forecasting 2020 through 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.

The report discusses technological, regulatory, and economic trends that are affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.

ICU equipment end users are categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Growth in this market is being fueled by a worldwide increase in aging populations and the growing incidence, prevalence of chronic diseases that lead to hospitalization, and increased need for ICUs for COVID-19 care. However, the market is restrained due to factors such as the highly competitive market and pricing pressure.



The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for ICU equipment.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Methodology

Market Estimate

Information Sources

Primary Research

Secondary Research

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Intensive Care

Intensive Care Unit

Physical Space

Support and Monitoring Technology

Critical Care Services Provided

Research, Education, and Quality Improvement

Classification of Intensive Care Units

Levels

Intensive Care Equipment Product Analysis

ICU Beds

Mechanical Ventilators

Cardiac Monitors

Continuous Patient Monitoring Systems

Feeding Devices

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Aging Global Population

Increase in Lifestyle and Chronic Diseases

Other Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Strategies

Distribution Network

Asia-Pacific

U.S.

Europe

India

China

Others

Trends

Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Key Factors Underlying the Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Device Industry

Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures

Supply Chain Disruptions

Strong Impact on China

The Need to Reinvent Ventilators

Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Device Product Segments

Key Takeaways

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Overview

Intensive Care Unit Beds

Market Size and Forecast

Mechanical Ventilators

Market Size and Forecast

Market Competition

Cardiac Monitors

Market Size and Forecast

Continuous Patient Monitoring Devices

Market Size and Forecast

Key Players

Feeding Devices

Market Size and Forecast

Key Players

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User

Market Segmentation

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Market Overview and Discussion

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Regulatory Structure

Overview

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

General Medical Device Directive

Active Implantable Medical Device Directive

In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Directive

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Boston Scientific Corp.

Dragerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa

Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa

GE Healthcare

Getinge Ab.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Resmed Inc.

Stryker Corp.

