Global Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment Markets Report 2020-2025: Increased Need for ICUs for COVID-19 Care Drives Growth
Sep 16, 2020, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for ICU equipment generally consists of the following devices: ICU beds, mechanical ventilators; cardiac monitors; and continuous patient monitoring devices and feeding devices.
The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for ICU equipment and analyses of global market trends, using 2019 as the base year and forecasting 2020 through 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.
The report discusses technological, regulatory, and economic trends that are affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.
ICU equipment end users are categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Growth in this market is being fueled by a worldwide increase in aging populations and the growing incidence, prevalence of chronic diseases that lead to hospitalization, and increased need for ICUs for COVID-19 care. However, the market is restrained due to factors such as the highly competitive market and pricing pressure.
The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for ICU equipment.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Market Estimate
- Information Sources
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Intensive Care
- Intensive Care Unit
- Physical Space
- Support and Monitoring Technology
- Critical Care Services Provided
- Research, Education, and Quality Improvement
- Classification of Intensive Care Units
- Levels
- Intensive Care Equipment Product Analysis
- ICU Beds
- Mechanical Ventilators
- Cardiac Monitors
- Continuous Patient Monitoring Systems
- Feeding Devices
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Aging Global Population
- Increase in Lifestyle and Chronic Diseases
- Other Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Strategies
- Distribution Network
- Asia-Pacific
- U.S.
- Europe
- India
- China
- Others
- Trends
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
- Key Factors Underlying the Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Device Industry
- Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Strong Impact on China
- The Need to Reinvent Ventilators
- Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Device Product Segments
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Overview
- Intensive Care Unit Beds
- Market Size and Forecast
- Mechanical Ventilators
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Competition
- Cardiac Monitors
- Market Size and Forecast
- Continuous Patient Monitoring Devices
- Market Size and Forecast
- Key Players
- Feeding Devices
- Market Size and Forecast
- Key Players
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User
- Market Segmentation
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Overview and Discussion
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Regulatory Structure
- Overview
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- General Medical Device Directive
- Active Implantable Medical Device Directive
- In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Directive
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Dragerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa
- Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa
- GE Healthcare
- Getinge Ab.
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- Resmed Inc.
- Stryker Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4qftok
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets