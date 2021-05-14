Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market (2021 to 2026) - Emerging Countries Offer High-Growth Potential Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Product (In Room Television, Interactive Bedside Terminals, Tablets), Type (Inpatient, Outpatient), End User (Hospitals, Clinics), Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The interactive patient engagement solutions market is projected to reach USD 291 million by 2026 from USD 127 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.9%.

The growth of this market is driven by the need for the adoption of improved interactive patient engagement solutions, a growing number of collaborations and partnerships between stakeholders, and favorable government regulations and initiatives to promote the adoption of these solutions.

However, high infrastructural requirements and implementation costs and data security concerns are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

In Room Television segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

On the basis of product, the interactive patient engagement solutions market is segmented into in-room televisions, interactive bedside terminals/assistive devices, and tablets. In 2020, the in-room televisions segment accounted for the largest share of 51.5% of the global interactive patient engagement solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising development of TV-based solutions and the increased adoption of in-room televisions by hospitals.

Inpatients more keen in adopting the interactive patient engagement solutions than outpatient

On the basis of type, the interactive patient engagement solutions market is segmented into inpatient and outpatient solutions. In 2020, the inpatient solutions segment accounted for the largest share of 84.9% of the interactive patient engagement solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the need for improved patient care and favorable government initiatives for the adoption of these solutions.

North America to witness significant growth from 2021 to 2026

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of 60.9% of the interactive patient engagement solutions market. This market is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The large share and the high growth of this market can be attributed to favorable government initiatives, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising awareness about digital healthcare products.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market Overview

4.2 North America: Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market,By Type and Country (2020)

4.3 Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market Share, by Type, 2021 Vs. 2026

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Need for the Adoption of Improved Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions

5.1.1.2 Growing Number of Collaborations and Partnerships Between Stakeholders

5.1.1.3 Favorable Government Regulations and Initiatives to Promote the Adoption of Hcit Solutions

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Infrastructural Requirement and Implementation Costs

5.1.2.2 Data Security Concerns Related to the Use of These Solutions

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Emerging Countries Offer High-Growth Potential

5.1.3.2 Technological Advancements

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market

5.3 Case Studies

5.3.1 Focus on Reducing Readmission Rates and Improving Care

5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Need to Reduce Patient Stay

5.3.2 Improve Outpatient Communication

5.3.2.1 Use Case 2: Need to Curb Communication Issues with Discharged Patients

5.4 Ecosystem Coverage

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Regulations

5.6.1 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (Hipaa)

5.6.2 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act of 2009 (Hitech)

5.6.3 Consumer Privacy Protection Act of 2017

5.6.4 National Cybersecurity Protection Advancement Act of 2015

5.6.5 Cybersecurity Law of the People's Republic of China

5.6.6 Affordable Care Act, 2010

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Market Survey Analysis: End-User Viewpoint

6 Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Inpatient Solutions

6.2.1 Need for Patient Involvement in Their Care Process to Support the Growth of this Market

6.3 Outpatient Solutions

6.3.1 Large Number of Outpatient Procedures Performed to Drive Market Growth

7 Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 In-Room Televisions

7.2.1 Increasing Adoption of In-Room Televisions by Hospitals to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Integrated Bedside Terminals/Assistive Devices

7.3.1 Rising Adoption of Integrated Bedside Terminals to Enhance Patient Experience is Driving Market Growth

7.4 Tablets

7.4.1 Portability and Cost-Effectiveness of Tablets are Supporting Their Adoption

8 Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Hospitals are the Largest and Fastest-Growing End-User Segment of the Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market

8.3 Clinics

8.3.1 Reduced Mortality Rates with the Usage of Interactive Bedside Solutions to Support Market Growth

8.4 Other End-users

9 Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Player Ranking

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Stars

10.3.2 Emerging Leaders

10.3.3 Pervasive Players

10.3.4 Participants

10.4 Company Product Footprint

10.5 Market Evaluation Framework

10.6 Competitive Scenario

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Getwellnetwork, Inc.

11.2 Sonifi Health

11.3 Allen Technologies, Inc.

11.4 Advantech Co., Ltd.

11.5 Hospedia Limited

11.6 Evideon

11.7 Aceso Interactive, Inc.

11.8 Epic Systems Corporation

11.9 Pdi Communication Systems, Inc.

11.10 Lincor Solutions

11.11 Clinicall

11.12 Hopitel Inc.

11.13 I3Solutions Inc.

11.14 Healthhub Patient Engagement Solutions

11.15 Arbor Technology Corp.

11.16 Healthcare Information, LLC

11.17 Bewatec Kommunikationstechnik GmbH

11.18 Onyx Healthcare, Inc.

11.19 Barco Nv

11.20 Remedi Technology

12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

12.3 Available Customizations

12.4 Related Reports

12.5 Author Details

