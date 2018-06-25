Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Markets 2016-2018 & 2024 - Opportunity for IVR Stands Amplified Against the Backdrop of Droids Taking Over Live Customer Care Agents

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:



Less than 24 Ports

25 to 46 Ports

47 to 64 Ports

65 and Above Ports

The report profiles 81 companies including many key and niche players such as:



[24]7 Inc. ( USA )

) Aspect Software, Inc. ( USA )

) AT&T, Inc. ( USA )

) Avaya, Inc. ( USA )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Connect First, Inc. ( USA )

) Convergys Corp. ( USA )

) Database Systems Corp. ( USA )

) Dialogic Corporation ( Canada )

) DialogTech

E-Complish, Inc. ( USA )

) Enghouse Systems Limited ( Canada )

) Genesys ( USA )

) Mitel Networks Corporation ( Canada )

) Nuance Communications, Inc. ( USA )

) True Image Interactive, Inc. ( USA )

) Verizon Communications, Inc. ( USA )

) Voicent Communications, Inc. ( USA )

) West Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Customer Service Automation Continues to Play a Crucial Role in Shaping Brand Experiences

Opportunity for IVR Stands Amplified Against the Backdrop of Droids Taking Over Live Customer Care Agents

IVR: Technology/Market Overview

Noteworthy Trends, Drivers & Issues

Healthy Outlook for the World Call Center Industry to Offer Trickle Down Benefits to the IVR Market

Mobile Telephony Revolution Creates Explosion in Inbound Call Volumes & Spurs Opportunities for IVR for Automating Call Handling

Continued Use of Telemarketing to Create Valuable Sales Leads, Drives Opportunities for Outbound IVR

The Ballooning eCommerce Market Fuels Demand for IVR

Choice of Recorded Voice Gains Prominence in IVR Development & Deployment

Advanced Natural Language Interactive IVR Comes of Age

The Rise of Conversational Commerce Drives the Popularity of Speech Enabled IVR

Focus On Customer Experience Monitoring Drives Home the Importance of IVR Analytics

Focus On Personalized Marketing & Customer Service Drives Opportunities for Personalized IVR

Cloud Based IVR Makes Its Disruptive Emergence in the Market

Growing Complexity of IVR Infrastructure Maintenance Spurs Interest in Managed IVR Solutions

Convergence of Big Data & Customer Experience Fuel the Emergence of Smart IVR Technology Solutions

Growing Popularity of IVR Payment Processing to Benefit Market Growth

Rise in IVR Security Threats Spurs Demand for Voice Biometrics Based IVR

Healthcare Consumerism Drives Demand for IVR in the Healthcare Industry

IVR in Clinical Research Gains Prominence

Lack of Human Touch: A Key Perspective Bottleneck to Growth

Market Outlook



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



3. END-USE MARKET ANALYSIS

Travel and Financial Industry: Promoters of Speech Recognition Technology

Contact Center/Call Center

Speech-Enabled IVR Systems: Imperative for Contact Centers

Role of Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems in Contact Centers

IVR Systems in the Banking Sector

Retail Industry

Healthcare Sector

IVRs in Hospital Settings

Role of IVRS in Educational Institution

Utilities

IVR

Public Opinion Polls



4. PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCHES

Ooredoo Launches IVR Payment System

Cooper-Atkins Rolls Out Advanced IVR Service for TempTrak Enterprise Monitoring System

Pindrop Unveils IVR Anti-Fraud

E-Complish Launches Advanced IVR System

Manulife Introduces IVR System in Canada

Zendesk Announces Availability of Advanced Voice in Zendesk's Cloud-Based Contact Center

Beltelecom Rolls Out Information Service through IVR System

Delhi Metro Rail Introduces IVRS Helpline

NICE Systems Unveils IVR Analytics Solution



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Monsan Deploys Dialogic PowerVille Visual IVR in the Cloud

Vocantas Inks MoU with Cogsdale

Apollo Funds to Acquire West Corporation

Lipigas to Deploy Dialogic PowerVille Visual IVR

PDX Forms Partnership With VoicePort

WTI Holdings Acquires IBM WebSphere Voice Response and IBM Unified Messaging

Radish Systems Partners with IVR Technology

Radish Systems Forms Partnership with GM Voices

Nuance Collaborates with TalkTalk to Improve IVR Experience

AGNITY Global Collaborates with Radisys

IVR Clinical Concepts Unveils New Brand Identity

TeleVoice Implements Customized IVR Solution at 360 Mortgage Group

E-Complish Enters into Partnership with Dominion Dental Services

IVR Technology Group and Jacada Forms Partnership

GM Voices Partners with Automated Voice & Data Solutions

Jacada Bags US Patent for Visual IVR Technology

Altivon Partners with TekVision Technologies

E-Complish Join Forces with Municipal Parking Services

Lockhart Power Company Selects Milsoft IVR Communications



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 81 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 83)

The United States (63)

(63) Canada (7)

(7) Europe (4)

(4) France (2)

(2)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (1)

(1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5893n3/global?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-interactive-voice-response-ivr-systems-markets-2016-2018--2024---opportunity-for-ivr-stands-amplified-against-the-backdrop-of-droids-taking-over-live-customer-care-agents-300671460.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

