Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Markets 2016-2018 & 2024 - Opportunity for IVR Stands Amplified Against the Backdrop of Droids Taking Over Live Customer Care Agents

The "Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Less than 24 Ports
- 25 to 46 Ports
- 47 to 64 Ports
- 65 and Above Ports
The report profiles 81 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- [24]7 Inc. (USA)
- Aspect Software, Inc. (USA)
- AT&T, Inc. (USA)
- Avaya, Inc. (USA)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Connect First, Inc. (USA)
- Convergys Corp. (USA)
- Database Systems Corp. (USA)
- Dialogic Corporation (Canada)
- DialogTech
- E-Complish, Inc. (USA)
- Enghouse Systems Limited (Canada)
- Genesys (USA)
- Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (USA)
- True Image Interactive, Inc. (USA)
- Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)
- Voicent Communications, Inc. (USA)
- West Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Customer Service Automation Continues to Play a Crucial Role in Shaping Brand Experiences
Opportunity for IVR Stands Amplified Against the Backdrop of Droids Taking Over Live Customer Care Agents
IVR: Technology/Market Overview
Noteworthy Trends, Drivers & Issues
Healthy Outlook for the World Call Center Industry to Offer Trickle Down Benefits to the IVR Market
Mobile Telephony Revolution Creates Explosion in Inbound Call Volumes & Spurs Opportunities for IVR for Automating Call Handling
Continued Use of Telemarketing to Create Valuable Sales Leads, Drives Opportunities for Outbound IVR
The Ballooning eCommerce Market Fuels Demand for IVR
Choice of Recorded Voice Gains Prominence in IVR Development & Deployment
Advanced Natural Language Interactive IVR Comes of Age
The Rise of Conversational Commerce Drives the Popularity of Speech Enabled IVR
Focus On Customer Experience Monitoring Drives Home the Importance of IVR Analytics
Focus On Personalized Marketing & Customer Service Drives Opportunities for Personalized IVR
Cloud Based IVR Makes Its Disruptive Emergence in the Market
Growing Complexity of IVR Infrastructure Maintenance Spurs Interest in Managed IVR Solutions
Convergence of Big Data & Customer Experience Fuel the Emergence of Smart IVR Technology Solutions
Growing Popularity of IVR Payment Processing to Benefit Market Growth
Rise in IVR Security Threats Spurs Demand for Voice Biometrics Based IVR
Healthcare Consumerism Drives Demand for IVR in the Healthcare Industry
IVR in Clinical Research Gains Prominence
Lack of Human Touch: A Key Perspective Bottleneck to Growth
Market Outlook
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
3. END-USE MARKET ANALYSIS
Travel and Financial Industry: Promoters of Speech Recognition Technology
Contact Center/Call Center
Speech-Enabled IVR Systems: Imperative for Contact Centers
Role of Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems in Contact Centers
IVR Systems in the Banking Sector
Retail Industry
Healthcare Sector
IVRs in Hospital Settings
Role of IVRS in Educational Institution
Utilities
IVR
Public Opinion Polls
4. PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCHES
Ooredoo Launches IVR Payment System
Cooper-Atkins Rolls Out Advanced IVR Service for TempTrak Enterprise Monitoring System
Pindrop Unveils IVR Anti-Fraud
E-Complish Launches Advanced IVR System
Manulife Introduces IVR System in Canada
Zendesk Announces Availability of Advanced Voice in Zendesk's Cloud-Based Contact Center
Beltelecom Rolls Out Information Service through IVR System
Delhi Metro Rail Introduces IVRS Helpline
NICE Systems Unveils IVR Analytics Solution
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Monsan Deploys Dialogic PowerVille Visual IVR in the Cloud
Vocantas Inks MoU with Cogsdale
Apollo Funds to Acquire West Corporation
Lipigas to Deploy Dialogic PowerVille Visual IVR
PDX Forms Partnership With VoicePort
WTI Holdings Acquires IBM WebSphere Voice Response and IBM Unified Messaging
Radish Systems Partners with IVR Technology
Radish Systems Forms Partnership with GM Voices
Nuance Collaborates with TalkTalk to Improve IVR Experience
AGNITY Global Collaborates with Radisys
IVR Clinical Concepts Unveils New Brand Identity
TeleVoice Implements Customized IVR Solution at 360 Mortgage Group
E-Complish Enters into Partnership with Dominion Dental Services
IVR Technology Group and Jacada Forms Partnership
GM Voices Partners with Automated Voice & Data Solutions
Jacada Bags US Patent for Visual IVR Technology
Altivon Partners with TekVision Technologies
E-Complish Join Forces with Municipal Parking Services
Lockhart Power Company Selects Milsoft IVR Communications
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 81 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 83)
- The United States (63)
- Canada (7)
- Europe (4)
- France (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
